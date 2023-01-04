Ohio’s top high school boys basketball players: Meet the state’s best post players for the 2022-23 season

Who are the top post players in Ohio high school boys basketball this season?

Over the last few weeks, we have taken a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school boys basketball.

Our first lists focused on the guards – point guards , shooting guards and combo guards .

And then we looked at the small forwards .

Now we introduce you to the top post players for the 2022-23 season. These players are listed as power forwards or centers.

There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! You can discuss the other post players worthy of fans’ attention in 2022-23 by connecting with us on Twitter at @SBLiveOH or by emailing ryan@scorebooklive.com .

(Photo of Pickerington Central's Devin Royal by Ben Jackson)

Carson Browne, Elder, senior, 6’8”

While he might be remembered for having the No. 1 play on ESPN’s SportsCenter during football season, he averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season and has upped those numbers so far this season to 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest.

Alex Bruskotter, Shelby, junior, 6’7”

Named third-team All-Ohio as a sophomore, as he averaged 20.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Raleigh Burgess, Sycamore, junior, 6’9”

Averaged 10.5 points and six rebounds per game last season in being named second-team All-Greater Miami Conference. He has improved this season to more than 15 points and nine rebounds per contest and has received multiple Power 5 Division I college offers.

Boubacar Djigo, Lutheran West, senior, 6’7”

Named second-team All-Ohio last season and was the Chagrin Valley Conference co-Player of the Year, as he averaged 15.3 points. He should be back for the second half of this season after missing the first part of the season with injury.

Eian Elmer, Taft, senior, 6’6”

Averaged 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game for the Division IV state champions last season and has been better this season, averaging 15.4 points per game while pulling down 11.8 rebounds per game, which is second in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference. He is also tied for the conference lead at four blocks per game.

Baden Forup, Lexington, senior, 6’7”

Named special mention All-Ohio last year with 15 points and eight rebounds per game.

Damon Friery, St. Ignatius, sophomore, 6’9”

Friery has made his presence knows this season for the Wildcats, who are coming off a run to the Division state semifinals. Has multiple 20-point games, including a 24-point performance against St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Chase Garito, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, senior, 6’8”

One of only two returning starters from a team that went through the Suburban League undefeated last year, he averaged 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Bees

Kieran Granville-Britten, Taft, sophomore, 6’7”

After averaging 7.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the Division IV state champions last season, he is fourth in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference at 9.8 rebounds per game and is tied for the conference lead with four blocks per game while also scoring more than eight points per contest.

Jack Knapke, Marion Local, junior, 6’8”

Named special mention All-Ohio last season with 12 points and nine rebounds per game.

Jesse McCulloch, Lutheran East, junior, 6’9”

Averaged nearly 17 points with 10 rebounds and three blocks per game last season for the state semifinalists in Division III and was named second-team All-Ohio.

Austin Parks, St. Mary’s Memorial, senior, 6’9”

Named second-team All-Ohio last season as the Ohio State commit averaged 19 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 blocks per game.

Cole Rhett, Bishop Watterson, senior, 6’8”

Averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game last season while shooting 55% from the field and was named first-team All-Central Catholic League and second-team All-District.

Devin Royal, Pickerington Central, senior, 6’6”

Named first-team All-Ohio in Division I as he helped Pickerington Central win the state title while averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. The Ohio State commit led all scorers in the Division I state championship game with 20 points.

Mike Steel, Hudson, senior, 6’7”

Was second on the team in scoring last season at 10.9 points per game and was the team’s leading rebounder.

Connor Stonebraker, Versailles, senior, 6’7”

The Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year last season, he averaged 14.6 points and 10 rebounds per game and was also named third-team All-Ohio.

Darius Stratford, St. Vincent-St. Mary, senior, 6’9”

Despite scoring just six points per game last season, Stratford got better and more aggressive as the season went along and become a key piece to the Fighting Irish’s state championship run.

Chase Walker, St. Charles, senior, 6’8”

The Illinois State commit was named special mention All-Ohio last season with 19 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Tyler Williams, Brush, senior, 6’8”

Averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds last season. It was the second straight season he averaged a double-double, as he had nearly 12 points and 11 rebounds per contest as a sophomore.

Owen Woolbert, Massillon Jackson, senior, 6’7”

The Harvard volleyball commit has shown his talent on the basketball court as well, averaging 9.3 points and 7.3 points per game last season.