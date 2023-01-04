ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

St. Clair announces new five-year parks and recreation master plan

The city of St. Clair recently unveiled its new five-year plan for parks and recreation, 2023-2027. Trice Hawkins, director of the city’s recreation department, talked about the plan at the regular meeting of the city council Dec. 19. “We update the plan every five years,” said Hawkins, as heard...
SAINT CLAIR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gets its first rail biking business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Oakland Press

California man killed in Auburn Hills traffic crash

A 38-year-old man from California died in a car-pedestrian crash in Auburn Hills last week. Elliott Morris, from Aptos, Calif., had been in Oakland County with his family for a wedding, according to Scott McGraw, Auburn Hills’ deputy police chief. “It’s a tragedy for everyone affected,” he said....
AUBURN HILLS, MI
mprnews.org

How much snow did we get? Reports from around Minnesota are in

With the fourth biggest January snowfall since record-keeping began, snow reports have many locations recording over a foot of snow throughout the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. We’ve got a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Centre Daily

Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look

Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
wdayradionow.com

Texas man dies after falling into pit at North Dakota oil rig site

(Montrail County, ND) -- An oil worker from Texas is dead after he fell into a pit last week at an oil rig in Bismarck. The Montrail County Sheriff's Office says, 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete fell through an open hatch at a Nabors Industries' rig on Thursday. Efforts to rescue him from the pit were unsuccessful. Industry officials say the pits are used to collect spent drilling fluids and related materials.
BISMARCK, ND
thesuntimesnews.com

What’s Going on With Winter? What Can We Expect?

The old saying goes, “If you don’t like the weather in Michigan, wait a minute.”. It’s certainly true this winter thus far. We’ve already had sub-zero wind chill blizzard warnings in the first month and balmy, even humid days in the 50s (touching 60 on Jan. 4).
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023

Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week. In metro Detroit, prices went up 19 cents to an average of $3.21 per gallon. That's still 1 cent less than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE

