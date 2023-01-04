Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Aggies Win Fourth Straight with 69-56 Victory over LSU
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Powered by game-high 17-point efforts from Dexter Dennis and Julius Marble, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team won its fourth straight game with a 69-56 victory over the LSU Tigers in front of a season-best 9,319 on Saturday at Reed Arena. The victory snapped...
KBTX.com
Bryan native to ref National Championship game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two obvious teams in the national championship are Georgia and TCU, but there’s another team on the field... the refs. A Bryan native is getting a once in a life time opportunity to ref this year’s title game. Brian Perry started reffing in...
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball to Host Ole Miss in Sunday Bout
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host the Ole Miss Rebels at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday. The Aggies (5-8, 0-3 SEC) are 5-3 at home this season and are giving up just 52.9 points per game in Aggieland. The A&M defense is forcing teams to shoot 35.3% from the field and only allowing 4.1 fast break points per contest inside Reed Arena.
KBTX.com
Aggies Host LSU Tigers in SEC Home Opener
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks a season-high fourth straight victory when the Aggies host the visiting LSU Tigers at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Reed Arena. SERIES: LSU leads the all-time series, 28-18, and the Tigers have won 10 straight dating back...
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball Falls at No. 7 LSU, 74-34
BATON ROUGE, La. – A short-handed Texas A&M women’s basketball team lost Thursday night’s game at No. 7 LSU, 74-34, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Playing with just seven players available for the third time this season, the Aggies played solid defense but were unable to muster the offense necessary to topple the Tigers. The Maroon & White held LSU 18 points below its season scoring average. On the season, Texas A&M has held every opponent under their average scoring output. The Aggies were also one of only two teams to hold the Tigers under 40.0% shooting from the field, limiting the Bayou Bengals to 38.3% (23-of-60).
KBTX.com
Aggies reveal spring soccer schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team released a 2023 spring slate featuring five playing dates, including four at Ellis Field, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday. “The spring season is an important part of the year for our players and staff,” Guerrieri said. “The matches don’t...
KBTX.com
Utah Tech downs Kats 79-67
HUNTSVILLE — Utah Tech pulled away in the second half to hand Sam Houston a 79-67 setback at Johnson Coliseum on Saturday. The Bearkats (6-7, 2-1 WAC) trailed early but were able to tie the game at the half. The Trailblazers (10-5, 2-2) retook the advantage to start the second half and never looked back to pick up the victory.
KBTX.com
TAMU Women’s Swim & Dive: No. 15 A&M Sweeps Competition at Double-Dual Meet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team defeated Georgia Tech (187-72) and SCAD (197-56) Friday morning inside the McAuley Aquatic Center. After a tough battle at Auburn, the Aggies bounced back in Atlanta as Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek kicked off the double-dual with a first-place time of 1:41.89 in the 200 medley relay.
KBTX.com
TAMU Men’s Swim & Dive: No. 8 Aggies Claim Victory in Double-Dual Meet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team defeated No. 21 Georgia Tech (163-99) and SCAD (207-53) Friday morning inside the McAuley Aquatic Center. Looking to bounce back after falling at Auburn, the Aggies kicked off the morning with a second-place finish in...
KBTX.com
McFerrin Athletic Facility under demolition for new indoor training facility
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is out with the old and in with the new. The University is currently demolishing the Mcferrin Athletic Center. Constructed in 2007, The indoor football training facility helped Aggie athletes beat the summer heat as well as provide a place to train in inclement weather.
KBTX.com
Bearkats fall in overtime to Grand Canyon 72-68
HUNTSVILLE, Texas - Sam Houston failed to make the plays with the game on the line in a 72-68 setback against Grand Canyon at Johnson Coliseum on Thursday evening. The Bearkats (11-4 overall, 1-2 in WAC) missed a pair of free throws with just over a minute to play that would have put them up four and then missed a layup in the closing seconds to force the game into overtime after the Lopes (11-4, 2-0) tied the game at 55. GCU opened overtime with a 5-0 run to take control and led by as many as 69-61 before Sam Houston got a spark with a pair of 3-pointers by Qua Grant to cut the lead to four.
KBTX.com
Highlights: Hearne tops Milano in the battle of the Eagles
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Lady Eagles were victorious against Milano 40-32 Friday night. Both teams host Thrall next. Hearne hosts Thrall on Tuesday and Milano hosts them on Friday.
KBTX.com
Highlights: Bryan edges Midway in district home opener
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan posted a 44-41 victory over Midway in the Vikings district home opener at Viking Gym. The game was tied at 24 at the break and tied at 38 going into the fourth. The Vikings outscored Midway 6-3 in the fourth securing the win.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated girls takes down Rudder 56-39
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lady Tigers hosted the Rangers in a crosstown showdown at Consol. While it was close in the first half, Tigers just leading 20-14, A&M Consolidated was able to pull away for a big 56-39 win.
KBTX.com
Consol boys’ soccer finishes 3-0 at the Kilt Cup
THE WOODLANDS - The A&M Consolidated Tiger Boys Soccer Team finished the Kilt Cup with a 3-0 record, scoring 7 goals and only conceding 1. It also saw them finishing joint first place among some very prestigious soccer schools. The results were as follows:. Vs Westfield (6-A) 3-0 win. Vs...
KBTX.com
Tiger Club honors former coach with reception & issues statement about CSISD’s decision for ‘losing’ Fedora
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tiger Club Booster Club held a reception Thursday night at the Wings & More Party Room to thank Lee Fedora for his 6 seasons as the head football coach at A&M Consolidated High School. Fedora announced last month that he would be...
Trudy's Tex-Mex to open College Station restaurant in spring 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant Trudy's is set to open their first location in the College Station area, according to a press release from public relations firm Giant Noise. The new location is set to feature Trudy's refreshed menu and interior design, which was introduced in 2021.
KBTX.com
Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan ISD softball coach accused of mishandling money that came through the softball program was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Enrique Luna, 44, was taken into custody on May 20, 2022, and charged with theft of property between $2,500 - $30,000, along with misappropriation of fiduciary property between $2,500 - $30,000.
gotodestinations.com
Rise and Shine: Best Breakfast in College Station, TX
College Station may be best known for its college town vibes, but it’s also home to some seriously delicious breakfast joints. From fluffy pancakes to savory eggs and everything in between, these are the top spots to grab a tasty breakfast in Aggieland. Stella Southern Cafe. Y’all ready for...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD unveils new additions to the Rudder High campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Independent School District marked off another completed project from its 2020 bond package. The bond package included funding for the expansion at Rudder High School along with the construction of a new intermediate school, new buses, fence upgrades at Merrill Green Stadium, new public announcement systems for every school, roof replacements, and fine arts program upgrades across the district.
Comments / 0