HUNTSVILLE, Texas - Sam Houston failed to make the plays with the game on the line in a 72-68 setback against Grand Canyon at Johnson Coliseum on Thursday evening. The Bearkats (11-4 overall, 1-2 in WAC) missed a pair of free throws with just over a minute to play that would have put them up four and then missed a layup in the closing seconds to force the game into overtime after the Lopes (11-4, 2-0) tied the game at 55. GCU opened overtime with a 5-0 run to take control and led by as many as 69-61 before Sam Houston got a spark with a pair of 3-pointers by Qua Grant to cut the lead to four.

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO