Community Focus: RIDOH’s Dr. Philip Chan
Dr. Phillip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss post-holiday illnesses and the new coronavirus variant.
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
ABC6.com
State Rep. O’Brien introduces “Lead Poisoning Prevention Act”
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State Rep. William O’Brien (D-Dist. 54) introduced a new bill that would replace lead pipes in Rhode Island’s water system. If passed, the “Lead Poisoning Prevention Act” would create a program to replace the state’s lead water supply. This replacement...
North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, citing clash with school committee
The interim superintendent cited conflict with the school committee as the reason for her resignation, which she said will take effect Feb. 1, 2023
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Pawtucket problem well known to city. Housing czar report. City updates.
Homelessness issue is not restricted to the capital city of Providence. In the last few days encampments have been taken down in Woonsocket and in Warwick. And talk has been happening about the long-standing homelessness issue in Pawtucket. Homelessness in Pawtucket. Reports of “encampments” in Slater Park were clarified by...
GoLocalProv
Smiley’s Appointment of “Prep School Dad” to School Board Comes Under Fire
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced his appointments to the Providence School Board this week. Among his appointment is businessman George Matouk — the CEO of John Matouk & Company — a Fall River-based manufacturing company. He took over the helm of the company from his father. Matouk is...
‘An alarming trend’: More antisemitic flyers crop up in Providence
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found strewn about a Providence neighborhood Friday morning.
Amid recruiting challenges, Providence PD will accept officer transfers for first time
The state's largest police force has never allowed officers to transfer from other departments.
Valley Breeze
Rhode Island Beekeepers Association announces 2023 Bee School
The Rhode Island Beekeepers Association is once again offering in-person Beginner Beekeeping Courses. The five-week course will begin in late January. The course will cover everything the beginning beekeeper needs to know, and a variety of beekeeping equipment will be displayed and demonstrated. Subjects will include: getting started, the honeybee life cycle, choosing an apiary site, buying bees and equipment, assembly of the hive, installing package bees, catching swarms, nectar sources, bee diseases and pests, hive inspections, and wintering.
reportertoday.com
East Providence News Briefs
City Volunteers end Year with Free Christmas Dinner Event:. East Providence ended 2022 with a flurry of holiday events throughout the city. From Riverside to Rumford, there were tree lighting ceremonies and concerts and more. Especially remarkable was the 7th consecutive year for an annual free Christmas dinner held on Christmas Day. The free event is sponsored by the all-volunteer group of city residents called, “Together for EP.” The group is led by organizers Izilda Fernandes and Stephen Costa. “No one should be alone on Christmas. With the high prices of food this year don't worry about cooking. Come down to the Brightridge Club for a free meal and grab a coat, hats and gloves. Need a haircut we got you as well. We are a non-profit group dedicated to helping the East Providence community by using different resources to provide assistance to anyone that needs it,” said Izilda Fernandes as she promoted the Christmas Day event through social media and other contacts. Fernandes, Costa and over 90 volunteers provided over 300 people with a full Christmas dinner on Christmas Day. The all-day event was held at the Brightridge Club in the city. Guests were treated to a full turkey dinner, baked ham, pasta, meatballs, roast potatoes and pork, chicken alfredo vegetables and much more. There was also a full dessert table. In addition to a scrumptious meal, guests were given a bag full of toiletries and clothes were offered to anyone who needed something. Warm winter jackets, hats, gloves, shirts were available at no charge. “We also have a barber and a nail tech available for those in need of some personal services,” said Costa. Throughout the day, men and women received a professional haircut and styling. Much of the resources for the Christmas Day event are provided by donations and fundraising throughout the year. People send in cash donations or clothing and toys, etc. Much of the cooking is done by volunteers and some specialty dishes are donated by the Riviera Inn Restaurant and Townies Feel Good Food.
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: (update) 2 encampments cleared. Death of Woonsocket homeless man.
“Two weeks ago, we lost our first client of the year to overdose who was struggling with homelessness and addiction. This individual was a long-time resident, he was a son, a brother, he had ties to a local church, and he viewed Woonsocket as home,” said Benedict Lessing, Chief Executive Officer at Community Care Alliance, in Woonsocket.
ABC6.com
Wishing for warmer weather? DEM releases 2023 state beach parking passes
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Winter weather is upon us in Rhode Island, and many residents are wishing for warmer days. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management released their state beach parking passes for the 2023 season on Thursday. The passes allow for entry to all eight Rhode Island...
fallriverreporter.com
Dominican man admits to delivering several kilos of heroin, elephant tranquilizer to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts
BOSTON – A Dominican man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to traffic multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic to states on the East Coast. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Kelvin Regalado pleaded guilty to one count of...
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
Rhode Island teacher fired for opting out of union membership
MIDLAND, Mich. — A school district in Rhode Island denied tenure to a teacher after he opted out of paying union dues, according to a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island by the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation. The lawsuit, filed in conjunction with attorney Joseph Larisa, Jr., claims that the school district violated the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of John Lancellotta, a Rhode Island public school teacher.
Uprise RI
White supremacists litter state with hate literature, recruiting flyers
“Approximately a dozen flyers of hate mail from the National Social Club have been distributed on Woodbury Street,” said Providence Police Department communications person Lindsay Lague to Uprise RI this morning in response to reports. “Police were notified this morning and are looking into the incident.”. NSC-131 is...
ABC6.com
White supremacist group passes out recruitment pamphlets through North Kingstown, police say
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Police Department said a white supremacist group has been passing out recruitment pamphlets. Cpt. John Urban said on Jan. 3, the police department received an email from a resident on Wickham Road stating that he found a “suspicious and offensive pamphlet in his driveway.”
DEM restocking 10 RI ponds for winter fishing
The DEM said in addition to stocking ponds with rainbow trout and sebago Atlantic salmon, they're also adding lake trout for the first time in three of the ponds.
CDC map shows most of Mass. has "high" COVID community levels
BOSTON - Community COVID levels are "high" in much of Massachusetts to start the new year, according to the latest CDC data.A map updated Thursday shows 10 out of 14 counties in the state have high COVID community levels. Only Essex, Hampden, Hampshire and Berkshire counties are considered medium risk. COVID "community levels" reflect hospital admissions and inpatient bed use in relation to the number of new COVID cases in a county.The CDC recommends wearing a high quality mask when the COVID community level is high."If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston's Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School wins $10,000 prize
The faculty at Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School has been celebrating a $10,000 prize for computer coding. According to teachers Alysa Atkin and Kerri Ruggieri, the prize money was awarded “as part of the 10th Hour of Code.”. “Code.org partnered with DonorsChoose to award $1 million to U.S. schools...
