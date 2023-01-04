ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Sisters Were Born On Different Days—And In Different Years

By Bridget Sharkey
Not many twins can say they have different birthdays, and even fewer can say they have different birth years.

There is about a 1 in 2 million chance that twins will be born in different years, but newborn twins Annie Jo Scott and Effie Rose Scott joined this ultra-rare club on New Year’s Eve.

Eldest sister Annie Jo was born at 11:55 p.m on Dec. 31, 2022, giving her younger twin just a few minutes to enter the world before the ball dropped. However, sister Effie made the journey just one minute after midnight, meaning that she and Annie Jo now have different birthdays and different birth years.

“I love the unique aspect that they get to go forward with a little bit of individualism right out of the gates,” their proud mother, Kali Scott, told “Good Morning America.”

The new mom shared plenty of photos on Facebook of the growing family, with the twins wearing cute little hats that the hospital marked “A” and “B.”

Scott and her husband, Cliff Scott, of Denton, Texas, didn’t know that she was going to be delivering her twins on New Year’s Eve. She had a C-section scheduled for Jan. 11, but when she went into the hospital for a routine blood pressure check on Dec. 30, it quickly became clear that she would have an earlier delivery on her hands. Late Saturday night, her doctors made the decision to go ahead with the C-section right away.

So the babies ended up arriving on the cusp of midnight on New Year’s Eve, with just 6 minutes between their arrivals.

“I had been thinking, you know, so traditional of one birthday, but now it’s two totally different birthdays,” Kali said to “GMA.” “One will get to celebrate New Year’s Eve going out and gets to celebrate New Year’s Day and the new year coming in.”

There have been cases of twins being born in different years before, and even twins born in different decades or different millennia. On New Year’s Eve in 1999, several pairs of twins entered the world on the cusp of New Year’s Eve, giving the oldest twin a birthday of Dec. 31, 1999 and the youngest twin a birthday of Jan. 1, 2000.

Julie Wallman, a mother in Indianapolis, even asked her doctors to deliberately plan her C-section around the arrival of the new millennium so that her babies would have a unique story to tell.

“They’re special, and we wanted to make it even more special, be a part of history,” Wallman told reporters in 2000.

