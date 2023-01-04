Read full article on original website
13abc.com
City of Toledo to announce MLK Weekend Experience events during press conference
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is holding a virtual press conference to announce the events for the 2023 MLK Weekend Experience. The City says the virtual press conference will take place on Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. and will include Mayor Kapszukiewicz, University of Toledo President Dr. Greg Postel and Human Relations Commission Chair Erin Baker.
toledo.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development Host Meeting to Reimagine Swayne Field
The City of Toledo is partnering with the Owners of Swayne Field, Greater Toledo Community Foundation, The Collaborative, Lucas County LandBank, Boys & Girls Club of Toledo, and residents and stakeholders in the Englewood Neighborhood to develop a vision for the future of Swayne Field and the surrounding area. Please...
13abc.com
YWCA announces 2023 Milestones honorees
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA of Northwest Ohio has announced the 2023 Honorees for the YWCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women annual award. YWCA says this is the 28th year that the YWCA has recognized extraordinary women in the community who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and contributed to the empowerment of women.
13abc.com
Glass City Center holds Open House
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Center plans to hold an open house on Saturday, Jan. 7, according to the general manager, Steve Miller. The event will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and guests can enjoy artwork and live music, according to the GCC...
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
13abc.com
Public open house at multi-million dollar game changer in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The SeaGate Convention Centre first opened its doors more than three decades ago, but it’s undergone a multi-million dollar renovation, and it’s now called the Glass City Center. This weekend, you’re invited to come to take a look inside. The nearly $70 million...
13abc.com
State program mediates nursing facility concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out. “I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said. Dean only ended up spending about a...
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: Getting crafty at a Maumee boutique
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a special boutique in Maumee where you can not only buy beautiful items from local artists but also learn to make many of them. S&J Unique Boutique is full of creations from local artisans. “If you look around the store you will find so...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
13abc.com
Local experts educate the community on Human Trafficking Prevention Month
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local experts are raising awareness this January in light of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month by educating the community on possible signs to look out for, and how to stop the crime. “The top three crimes in the world are drugs, illegal guns, and human trafficking,”...
13abc.com
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 6, 2023
This is Home for January 6, 2023, by Jaclyn Maassel. Why it Matters: Ohio's legal sports betting industry. Ohio's projected billion-dollar sports betting industry got out to a rocky start out of the gate this week. Regulators have announced more than $1 million in fines against companies offering sports gambling.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
13abc.com
The windows of opportunity created by Cherry Street helped change local man’s life
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street’s Life Revitalization Center is undergoing major renovations. Hundreds of windows at the old Macomber High School building are being replaced. Once the project got underway, a heartwarming connection was uncovered. Cherry Street holds a special place in the heart of one of the...
13abc.com
Diocese of Toledo holds rare Wednesday mass to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The door of Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral is adorned with two symbols of contrasting emotions. A wreath celebrates the joy of the Christmas season and a black bunting signifies the sorrow after the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. “We celebrate...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
13abc.com
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 6
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an assortment of sports on the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday. Boys basketball, girls basketball, men’s college basketball and hockey are on the slate. The Game of the Week features Whitmer at St. John’s. Anthony Wayne, Napoleon, Bowling Green, and...
13abc.com
January 6th Weather Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy with a few flurries at times today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. Temperatures drop below freezing tonight for the first time in January. Saturday is expected to become sunny with a high in the upper 30s. A few flurries are possible with clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 30s. The low 40s return early next week. Highs may reach the middle 40s by late next week.
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
