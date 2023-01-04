ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

13abc.com

City of Toledo to announce MLK Weekend Experience events during press conference

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is holding a virtual press conference to announce the events for the 2023 MLK Weekend Experience. The City says the virtual press conference will take place on Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. and will include Mayor Kapszukiewicz, University of Toledo President Dr. Greg Postel and Human Relations Commission Chair Erin Baker.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

YWCA announces 2023 Milestones honorees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA of Northwest Ohio has announced the 2023 Honorees for the YWCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women annual award. YWCA says this is the 28th year that the YWCA has recognized extraordinary women in the community who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and contributed to the empowerment of women.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Glass City Center holds Open House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Center plans to hold an open house on Saturday, Jan. 7, according to the general manager, Steve Miller. The event will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and guests can enjoy artwork and live music, according to the GCC...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations

MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

State program mediates nursing facility concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out. “I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said. Dean only ended up spending about a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ the Town: Getting crafty at a Maumee boutique

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a special boutique in Maumee where you can not only buy beautiful items from local artists but also learn to make many of them. S&J Unique Boutique is full of creations from local artisans. “If you look around the store you will find so...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local experts educate the community on Human Trafficking Prevention Month

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local experts are raising awareness this January in light of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month by educating the community on possible signs to look out for, and how to stop the crime. “The top three crimes in the world are drugs, illegal guns, and human trafficking,”...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc Week in Review: Jan. 6, 2023

This is Home for January 6, 2023, by Jaclyn Maassel. Why it Matters: Ohio's legal sports betting industry. Ohio's projected billion-dollar sports betting industry got out to a rocky start out of the gate this week. Regulators have announced more than $1 million in fines against companies offering sports gambling.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 6

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an assortment of sports on the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday. Boys basketball, girls basketball, men’s college basketball and hockey are on the slate. The Game of the Week features Whitmer at St. John’s. Anthony Wayne, Napoleon, Bowling Green, and...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

January 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy with a few flurries at times today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. Temperatures drop below freezing tonight for the first time in January. Saturday is expected to become sunny with a high in the upper 30s. A few flurries are possible with clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 30s. The low 40s return early next week. Highs may reach the middle 40s by late next week.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
SIDNEY, OH

