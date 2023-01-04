ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

CAM boys take 3-game win streak into non-conference date with SW Valley

By Bennett Blake
 3 days ago
(Anita) CAM meets SW Valley in basketball on Thursday night. The Cougar boys have won three in a row to improve to 4-3 on the season.

Head coach Ian Hunt says 4-4 SW Valley is a good basketball team with a lot of young and athletic players. “I think just playing a good, athletic, fast team with good pace will be really good for us. Another team that plays a 3-2 zone, so we’ll see some different defensive looks. That’s always good to see a lot of defensive looks throughout the season, so you are ready for the playoffs.”

CAM’s last time out was a 58-28 win at Glidden-Ralston on Tuesday. “I thought we did a nice job of playing as a team. We had a little bit different rotation. A lot of guys came in and played really good minutes and that was really good for us.”

Seth Hensley made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points while Ryan Bower added 11 points. Eight different players scored in the win. “I think it was a really balanced attack which is something we love. Everyone on the team can score and we work the ball around well. One night one kid is going to score a lot and another night it’s going to be someone else. It makes us pretty tough to guard.”

Hensley is averaging 16.4 points per game this season and shooting 88.2% from the free-throw line. Chase Jahde averages 15.7 points per game. Sam Foreman contributes 15.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Related
Madrid boys escape with a win at ACGC despite Charger’s big 2nd half comeback

(Guthrie Center) Madrid earned a 51-49 win in a hard-fought boys basketball game at ACGC on Friday. The Tigers move to 7-2 overall and ACGC drops to 6-3. ACGC trailed by 19 points early in the 3rd quarter, but used a huge rally to tie the game at 35. After Madrid scored the 1st basket of the 2nd half, the home squad embarked on a 20-1 run. The spree was filled with hustle plays, aggressive defense, and big shots. The Chargers eventually took a 44-42 lead in the 4th, but it was brief. Kadyn Severson made 9/10 free-throws and scored 14 points to help secure the win for Madrid. Jackson Newell added 13 points and 15 rebounds and Toryn Severson scored 11. Fabian Ortiz-Alaniz posted 9 points, including a big 3-pointer early in the 4th quarter.
MADRID, IA
17 teams compete at Logan-Magnolia Girls Tournament, including SWAT, Audubon, and AHSTW

(Logan) Schuyler won the Logan-Magnolia girls wrestling tourney on Saturday with 148 points, followed by SWAT in 2nd with 101. SWAT got individual championships Grace Britten and Haley Armstrong. Armstrong posted two pins and a decision victory. Britten won by fall three times. Jazz Christensen also had three pins and placed 2nd. Lilliana Tafoya and Lilly Applegate each had two pins and finished 2nd. Paige Baier and Ellen Gerlock each came in 3rd.
LOGAN, IA
Atlantic Earns Win over Kuemper in Girls’ Basketball

(Carroll) #15 Atlantic moves to 8-3 on the season with a 35-24 win over Kuemper, Catholic, in a girls’ basketball game at Kuemper on Friday. Both teams struggled to score the ball in the first half. Kuemper led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and 13-12 at the halftime break. Atlantic turned the tables with 3:32 left in the third quarter on Paytn Harter’s short-range shot, and the Trojans never trailed after that.
CARROLL, IA
Kuemper Downs Atlantic 80-63 in Boy’s Hoops

(Carroll) Four players scored double figures to lead Kuemper Catholic over Atlantic 80-63 in a boys’ basketball game in Kuemper’s home gymnasium. The Knights came hot in the first quarter with 23 points. Michael Kasperbauer and Carter Putney power the way with three-point shots, and six players had a hand in the team score in the first frame. Colton Rasmussen knocked down a three-point basket, and Jackson McLaren kept his squad close with 8-points in the first quarter to stay with seven points, 23-16.
ATLANTIC, IA
ACGC girls look to bounce back from DM Christian loss when they host Madrid on Friday

(Guthrie Center) Friday night on KSOM the ACGC Chargers will host Madrid in a girl/boy basketball double header. The Charger girls faced a stiff test on Tuesday and fell 51-29 to Class 3A #8 DM Christian. Here’s coach Brad Baudler “We got some good looks and 3-point shooters that usually hit threes, they just didn’t go in. Credit to them, they are a really solid team. They exploited our height. They had two really good players that are 6’0″ and do a good job. I liked our effort. We didn’t give up. We kept on fighting and put up a better 2nd half.”
MADRID, IA
Rollin Dyer Wrestling Tournament Live Video-Streamed

(Atlantic) Seventeen teams competing today at the Rollin Dyer Wrestling Tournament in Atlantic. The field includes; AHSTW, Atlantic, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Alta-Aurelia, Audubon, Blair, Nebraska, Bondurant-Farrar, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Grand Island, (Senior) Nebraska, Greene County, Humboldt, Interstate 35, New Hampton, Red Oak, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and Underwood. To watch the Tournament click on the LINK.
ATLANTIC, IA
Atlantic, Harlan, and Denison-Schleswig Square-Off in Double-Dual

(Atlantic) Atlantic, Harlan, and Denison-Schleswig matchup tonight in a Hawkeye Ten Conference Double-Dual wrestling meet at Denison. Coach Duff says Denison-Schleswig has some tough competitors in the upper weights. Coach Duff notes that Harlan is not only a Conference opponent but also with Atlantic in the District Tournament. Coach Duff...
HARLAN, IA
Toppled semitruck closes intersection in Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa — Part of Hickman Road was closed on Thursday for a couple of hours after a semitruck carrying wind turbine parts tipped over. The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 80/35 was also shut down. Urbandale Police told KCCI that they wanted to make sure there was no damage...
URBANDALE, IA
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population

(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
IOWA STATE
Nebraska man faces charges in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) On Thursday, a Nebraska man was detained on a Montgomery County warrant. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Matt Staley, of Chapman, Nebraska, was arrested on the warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense. Deputies transported Staley to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Truck crashes into a porch in Glenwood

(Glenwood) A Glenwood man was transported to the hospital after his vehicle struck a porch Friday evening. The Glenwood Police Department says at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to 312 4th Street. Officers arrived and found a white 2018 Chevrolet Colorado struck the porch. 65-year-old Lyle Osler was transported by Glenwood Rescue to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Osler had stated that he did not feel well and the last thing he remembers was passing Kwik Shop and believes he passed out due to medical issues.
GLENWOOD, IA
2 arrested in separate incidents in Montgomery County Saturday morning

(Red Oak) -- Two arrests were reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Jeffery Christopher Potter of Elliott was arrested in Elliott on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation. Potter was held on $2,000 bond. Additionally, 54-year-old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri

MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
MISSOURI STATE
They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.

Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MANNING, IA
Atlantic, IA
