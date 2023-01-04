CAM boys take 3-game win streak into non-conference date with SW Valley

(Anita) CAM meets SW Valley in basketball on Thursday night. The Cougar boys have won three in a row to improve to 4-3 on the season.

Head coach Ian Hunt says 4-4 SW Valley is a good basketball team with a lot of young and athletic players. “I think just playing a good, athletic, fast team with good pace will be really good for us. Another team that plays a 3-2 zone, so we’ll see some different defensive looks. That’s always good to see a lot of defensive looks throughout the season, so you are ready for the playoffs.”

CAM’s last time out was a 58-28 win at Glidden-Ralston on Tuesday. “I thought we did a nice job of playing as a team. We had a little bit different rotation. A lot of guys came in and played really good minutes and that was really good for us.”

Seth Hensley made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points while Ryan Bower added 11 points. Eight different players scored in the win. “I think it was a really balanced attack which is something we love. Everyone on the team can score and we work the ball around well. One night one kid is going to score a lot and another night it’s going to be someone else. It makes us pretty tough to guard.”

Hensley is averaging 16.4 points per game this season and shooting 88.2% from the free-throw line. Chase Jahde averages 15.7 points per game. Sam Foreman contributes 15.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.