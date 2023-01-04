ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
TechCrunch

Black founders still raised just 1% of all VC funds in 2022

The latest Crunchbase data shows that Black startup founders in the United States raised around $264 million out of the total $33.6 billion in venture capital allocated in Q4 2022. That’s an uptick from the $178 million — or 0.43% — the group raised in Q3. In...
theblock.co

Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg

Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
crowdfundinsider.com

Private Securities Survey: 92% of Investors Would Consider Investing in Private Firms

A survey addressing private capital markets – think investment crowdfunding, venture capital, and private equity – was completed this past month. And respondents have overwhelmingly indicated they are interested in private markets – in fact, more so than publicly traded firms, according to the results. Private securities...
The Hill

Where Biden’s timing stands on announcing a reelection run

If President Biden opts to follow in the footsteps of his recent predecessors, he could wait until the spring to announce he’s running for reelection. But Biden is under growing pressure to say officially whether he’s seeking a second term. The will-he-or-won’t-he narrative by political watchers has been swirling for months, while some Democrats spent…
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: McCarthy finally gets some momentum

IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SUCCEED — Day Four of the battle for the speakership is underway with another vote — the 12th — on the House floor. And after a protracted stalemate, KEVIN McCARTHY appears to be getting closer to the speakership, peeling off most of his detractors.
TENNESSEE STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
18K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy