Black Atlanta City Councilwomen Scold White President for Denying Black Women Leadership Positions
While Black lawmakers are making history, President Doug Shipman of the Atlanta City Council disrupted a four-decade legacy when he failed to appoint Black women to chair any of the council’s seven committees, according to two councilmembers. Both recently removed from leadership positions, Andrea Boone and Marci Collier Overstreet...
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Chris Womack To Become CEO of Southern Company, Join Ranks of Blacks Leading Largest Publicly Traded Companies
The board of directors of Atlanta-based Southern Company announced today that dynamic corporate leader Chris Womack will become CEO of one of the largest energy providers in the U.S. With this groundbreaking appointment, he joins a small cadre of Black chief executives leading one of the 500 largest U.S.-based publicly...
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Shapiro taps Republican targeted by Trump for top state elections job
Democrat Josh Shapiro, the incoming Pennsylvania governor, announced Thursday that he has selected Republican Al Schmidt, a leading opponent of former President Donald Trump's efforts to disrupt the counting of votes in 2020, to become secretary of the commonwealth, the state's top elections official.
Republican Congressman Who Lied About His Race Posted Racist Memes of Obamas
George Santos has been under fire for the series of outlandish lies he’s been caught telling in the wake of being elected to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives. Santos, 34, is facing an internal investigation by the Republican party for actions that...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
The Biden administration keeps shifting its stance on a controversial policy
Over the past two years, the Biden administration has sent mixed messages about where it stands on the Title 42 border policy. Thursday was just the latest example. Here's a quick look at how the administration's stance has shifted.
The SEC just charged 5 people with scamming $45 million from investors by promising unique blockchain tech that would be sold for trillions of dollars
The alleged scammers told prospective investors that a $100,000 investment into CoinDeal would return $56.25 billion and a Bentley GT Convertible.
Crypto took such a beating in 2022 that U.S. regulators have teamed up for the first time to sound the alarm to banks tied to the industry
Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America have all invested in crypto staffing divisions in recent years.
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
White House Sets The Tone To Rebuild Infrastructure Connecting Black and Brown Communities
Some of America’s infrastructure is getting a much-needed makeover. The White House has promised to work on rebuilding bridges and roads, focusing on those connecting historically segregated Black and brown communities. This is thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in late 2021.
TechCrunch
Black founders still raised just 1% of all VC funds in 2022
The latest Crunchbase data shows that Black startup founders in the United States raised around $264 million out of the total $33.6 billion in venture capital allocated in Q4 2022. That’s an uptick from the $178 million — or 0.43% — the group raised in Q3. In...
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg
Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
Jan. 6 Capitol attack 2 years later: Trump still plagued by multiple investigations
Two years after the deadly Capitol attack, Trump’s potential legal exposure has only grown more perilous, with his future political viability unknown.
crowdfundinsider.com
Private Securities Survey: 92% of Investors Would Consider Investing in Private Firms
A survey addressing private capital markets – think investment crowdfunding, venture capital, and private equity – was completed this past month. And respondents have overwhelmingly indicated they are interested in private markets – in fact, more so than publicly traded firms, according to the results. Private securities...
Where Biden’s timing stands on announcing a reelection run
If President Biden opts to follow in the footsteps of his recent predecessors, he could wait until the spring to announce he’s running for reelection. But Biden is under growing pressure to say officially whether he’s seeking a second term. The will-he-or-won’t-he narrative by political watchers has been swirling for months, while some Democrats spent…
ffnews.com
Bondsmith becomes a principal member of Visa network to bring neobanking to the wealth management industry
Bondsmith, the UK’s leading provider of cash management and savings solutions to the wealth management industry, has become a principal member of Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to further its mission of improving the wealth management industry through embedded banking services. “Super-apps” and fintechs are gradually increasing...
FOMC in Dec worried about "misperception" that inflation fight flagging
NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - All officials at the Federal Reserve's December meeting agreed to slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate increases, allowing them to continue raising the cost of credit to control inflation but in a gradual way.
Democrats' big presidential primary changes are still stuck in limbo
There are few obstacles to moving South Carolina up -- but moving up Georgia and pushing back New Hampshire is more complicated.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: McCarthy finally gets some momentum
IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SUCCEED — Day Four of the battle for the speakership is underway with another vote — the 12th — on the House floor. And after a protracted stalemate, KEVIN McCARTHY appears to be getting closer to the speakership, peeling off most of his detractors.
