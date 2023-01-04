Higher education isn’t what it used to be; in fact, it’s become the stark opposite of what it was intended to be. What was once an arena of competing and dueling beliefs with fertile soil for the cultivation of bold and fresh ideas has become a barren desert, occupied almost exclusively by the woke-left agenda. It’s become an institution more fixated on teaching students what to think than how to think. It’s focused on turning students into perpetual victims, anti-American sympathizers and — if it really hits the jackpot — full-fledged social-justice warriors by graduation. And that delusion is why I’m leaving — even...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO