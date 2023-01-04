PADUCAH — An Illinois woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of murdering her boyfriend in Paducah. Police say the arrest is the result of a monthslong investigation. The Paducah Police Department says officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at an apartment in the 200 block of Berger Road the morning of March 14, 2022, arrived to find 28-year-old Jarvis Plato. Plato was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department says his girlfriend, 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley, told officers Plato had fallen down a flight of stairs earlier that morning.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO