City of Martin announces Sesquincentennial Celebration
The City of Martin is officially announcing its Sesquicentennial Year celebration. “I remember being part of the Centennial Celebration and am thankful to be here to celebrate this Sesquicentennial year,” stated Mayor Brundige. The City of Martin will begin this month (January 2023) a year-long digital campaign that highlights...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky woman receives grant for Guatemala weaving residency
A Marion, Kentucky woman was awarded an Artist Enrichment grant of $3,545 from the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Lexie Millikin was one of 37 people in the state given this grant, which went to Kentucky feminist artists and arts organizations committed to creating positive social change. Millikin's grant will fund...
wpsdlocal6.com
Loving young boxer mix looking for forever home
PADUCAH — The Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter says 6-month-old Elsa loves everyone she meets, and she's looking for a forever home. According to the shelter, Elsa is up to date on vaccinations and will be microchipped upon adoption. They believe she will be a medium to large dog. Elsa's...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online obituaries Jan. 6, 2023
Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. Elexsis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Director To Retire
Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital earns national accreditation for its cancer program
PADUCAH — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital. The program earned voluntary CoC accreditation by meeting 34 CoC quality care standards. The hospital has agreed to be evaluated...
radionwtn.com
First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
thunderboltradio.com
Kevin Dunn to Fill Obion County Road Department Position
The Obion County Highway Department has named an interim superintendent for the department. During Tuesday afternoon’s Obion County Budget Committee meeting, Mayor Steve Carr introduced the selected candidate.(AUDIO) Dunn is from Troy, and is an eight year employee of the Obion County Highway Department. A photo of Kevin Dunn...
KFVS12
Murray, Ky. teen dies in car crash
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen driver was involved in a deadly, single-car crash. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a 17 year old from Murray, Ky., was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say the 2006 Nissan Versa was going westbound on KY 464...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two elementary schools in Marshall County to remain closed Monday; all other schools set to resume
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools says two elementary schools will be closed Monday because of ongoing repair work due to pipes damaged by a winter storm in December. However, all other schools in the district will be in session. Class will not be in session Jan. 9...
whopam.com
Golden Alert issued for missing man
A Golden Alert has been issued by Christian County Emergency Management for a man reported missing early Friday morning. Officials say 83-year old Edward Kennedy was last seen about 2 a.m. Friday at his home on Overby Lane. He’s a white male who stands about 5-9, he weighs about 185...
wkdzradio.com
radionwtn.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with boyfriend's murder in Paducah arrested in southern Illinois
PADUCAH — An Illinois woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of murdering her boyfriend in Paducah. Police say the arrest is the result of a monthslong investigation. The Paducah Police Department says officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at an apartment in the 200 block of Berger Road the morning of March 14, 2022, arrived to find 28-year-old Jarvis Plato. Plato was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department says his girlfriend, 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley, told officers Plato had fallen down a flight of stairs earlier that morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
wkdzradio.com
Hancock’s Neighborhood Market now offers Instacart!
Hancock’s Neighborhood Market now offers Instacart!. Just another way that Mallory wants to serve her customers. You can still do online shopping at hancocksneighborhoodmarket.com. and pick up your groceries at the store. Instacart offers online shopping plus delivery! Just one more way. you can shop with your local grocery...
kbsi23.com
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
Dresden Enterprise
Area Fire Departments Extinguish Multiple Fires
Local firefighters were kept busy battling structure fires in recent days, while contending with subzero temperatures, ice and blowing snow, amidst high winds. During the Christmas holiday week of Dec. 19-30 Dresden Fire Department responded to multiple fires, one fire alarm, one gas leak, one smoke investigation, and one medical emergency.
