McDonald's UK Is Launching A Spicy Sriracha Wrap With A Catch
Sriracha is one of those phenomena that leaves some people scratching their heads — usually people who aren't fans of spicy foods — but for the rest of us, it makes the perfect addition to just about any savory dish. It was even named ingredient of the year by Bon Appetit, which also created a "Sriracha Week." Many are familiar with the "rooster" bottle produced by Huy Fong Foods, created in California back in 1980 by Vietnamese immigrant David Tran. Since then, it has started to appear alongside the standard condiments, such as ketchup and mustard, in a variety of eateries around the world.
Freshly Quits Delivery Service Due To Drastic Drop In Subscriptions
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, meal delivery services were certainly around, but they were nowhere near as popular. Per Grand View Research, the meal delivery industry was only worth around $4.5 billion in 2020, but it skyrocketed to $6.1 billion by 2021. To date, the industry has grown to be worth around $20.5 billion.
M&M’s to offer ‘all-female’ packages for a limited time
Mars, the maker of M&M’s candies, has announced plans to debut “all-female” packages as a way to “celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo,” according to the company.
Chiko Rolls: The Savory Australian Snack Inspired By Chinese Egg Rolls
Most Australian kids growing up in the '70s and '80s would be familiar with the iconic Chiko Roll advertisements that hung on the walls of their local fish and chip joint. Later on, the ads featuring scantily-clad girls on motorbikes eating the fried food, were seen as controversial and were changed accordingly (via The Age). Despite the change in advertising, however, the Chiko Roll is still an iconic part of Australian food culture and also on the menu at most independent fast food eateries, including those around located around surf beaches.
The Best Mediterranean Cookbooks In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Mediterranean isn't just one of the world's most glamorous vacation destinations; it's also home to the cuisine that U.S. News & World Report calls the healthiest diet in the world. Though it's often called the Mediterranean diet, this style of cooking is less of a traditional diet and is really a cultural heritage of cooking and eating that happens to bring along a plethora of health benefits. While this does mean doctors may recommend it for people with certain conditions, it wasn't created for health reasons.
The Rarest Watermelon Could Cost You Thousands
Watermelon is truly a fruit like no other. It's sweet, juicy, crisp, and extremely refreshing, especially on a hot midsummer's day. If we ask you to envision a classic watermelon, you can probably imagine a spongy, subtly crunchy, pinkish-red flesh encased in a thick rind of varying green hues. Some watermelons contain small black seeds while others are harvested to be seedless. Whatever your ideal watermelon may look or taste like, you're likely to experience a strong sense of nostalgia in each bite.
Target And Tabitha Brown Unite For Head-Turning Vegan Grocery Lineup
Tabitha Brown has her pulse on what vegans want, and vegans want Target products. The third release of Tabitha Brown for Target Vegan Food and Kitchen Collection will include cookware, table decor, storage containers, and grocery items (via Vegconomist). "With this collection, I intentionally want to spread joy in the kitchen through food and color," Brown, or Tab, as her fans know her, tells Essence. The collection is all about making vegan products accessible and joyful to make. In photos for the line, she smiles over vibrantly patterned and colored pans, plates, and tablecloths as she samples some of the many ready-made and easy-to-cook vegan offerings.
