Sriracha is one of those phenomena that leaves some people scratching their heads — usually people who aren't fans of spicy foods — but for the rest of us, it makes the perfect addition to just about any savory dish. It was even named ingredient of the year by Bon Appetit, which also created a "Sriracha Week." Many are familiar with the "rooster" bottle produced by Huy Fong Foods, created in California back in 1980 by Vietnamese immigrant David Tran. Since then, it has started to appear alongside the standard condiments, such as ketchup and mustard, in a variety of eateries around the world.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO