Pen Farthing flees Kabul saying Prince Harry's confession to killing 25 Taliban put him in danger
Pen Farthing, 53, called Prince Harry an 'idiot' and said he had not thought through the security implications of his revelations in his new autobiography where he said he killed 25 Taliban.
BBC
China Covid: Celebrity deaths spark fears over death toll
The growing number of Chinese public figures whose deaths are being made public is prompting people to question the official Covid death toll. The death of Chu Lanlan, a 40-year-old opera singer, last month came as a shock to many, given how young she was. Her family said they were...
BBC
Edwin Chiloba: LGBTQ activist found dead in Kenya
Police in Kenya are investigating the death of young fashion designer and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba after his body was found dumped in a metal box by the roadside near the town of Eldoret. A suspect believed to be a friend of the victim has been arrested but police have...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
BBC
Couple and newborn baby missing after M61 breakdown - police
Police are searching for a couple who have gone missing with their newborn baby after their car broke down on a motorway. Constance Marten and Mark Gordon left the car near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday night and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
BBC
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
BBC
Iran protests: Two men hanged over killing of militiaman
Two men have been hanged in Iran for killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests against the government last year. Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini had appealed against their sentences, saying they had been tortured into making false confessions. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said...
BBC
Jerusalem Christian cemetery attack: Two teenagers arrested
Two teenagers have been arrested by Israeli police investigating an attack on a Christian cemetery in Jerusalem. Police said the pair were aged 14 and 18 and came from central Israel. They said gravestones at the historic Protestant Mount Zion Cemetery had suffered extensive damage from an "act of intentional...
BBC
Israel and Palestinians in holy site war of words
Israeli and Palestinian envoys have traded accusations at a UN meeting over an Israeli minister's visit to a contested holy site in Jerusalem. The Palestinian ambassador said Israel displayed "absolute contempt" for the international community, and demanded the UN take action. His Israeli counterpart accused the Palestinians of mounting "a...
Germany to draw up legislation to enable carbon storage
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is working on legislation to enable the use of the much-discussed technology of underground carbon storage, a top government official said Thursday, adding that it is preferable to releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Speaking to an industry group in Norway, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck,...
Russia bombards eastern Ukraine as self-proclaimed Christmas ceasefire comes to an end
Russian troops bombarded eastern Ukraine early on Sunday, bringing an end to the 36-hour unilateral ceasefire that president Vladimir Putin ordered around Orthodox Christmas.A 50-year-old man died in the northeastern region of Kharkiv as a result of Russia’s shelling, Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of the region said on the Telegram messaging app, sharing the news minutes after midnight in Moscow.Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region in Ukraine, said that there were nine missile strikes on the region overnight, including seven on the battered city of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.Blasts were also heard in...
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
As young Gazans die at sea, anger rises over leaders' travel
A rising number of Gazans driven by the mere prospect of work in Europe are drowning at sea, as leaders stay in upscale hotels elsewhere in the Mideast
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Two robbery suspects still at large, trial hears
Two further suspects wanted over a knifepoint robbery at the family home of elite cyclist Mark Cavendish remain at large, a court has heard. Two men are on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court where they deny two counts of robbery over the raid in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021.
BBC
Coventry's Liberty Pressing Solutions to close gates for last time
A Coventry manufacturer has ceased production and is set to close later this month, a union said. About 200 people worked at Liberty Pressing Solutions previously, with just 30 now remaining, Unite said. Owner GFG Alliance announced in March last year it had been unable to find a buyer for...
BBC
Coventry University gets £20m to improve disabled transport
Research and projects to improve transport for people with disabilities is going to be carried out by a university through a £20m grant. The funding is being given to Coventry University by the charity Motability. The group said it had found disabled people in the UK made 38% fewer...
BBC
Sean Patterson Jamaica shooting was contract killing, police say
The murder of a British tourist in Jamaica was a "contract killing" by "unknown assailants", police have said. Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from Shepherd's Bush, west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said. He was found at midday on...
Atom Valley: Andy Burnham’s vision for regenerating Greater Manchester
The regional mayor has taken levelling up into his own hands with the ‘nuclear option’ of a hi-tech manufacturing hub named for the city’s role in splitting the atom
BBC
Ukraine war: The Christmas ceasefire that wasn't
The drive from Kostyantynivka to Bakhmut is like dropping off a cliff of civilisation. The "pops" of outgoing tank fire tell you you're getting close to one of the most active parts of the front line in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine. They also show that Russia's declared 36-hour...
