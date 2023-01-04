ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Report: Louisville WR Dee Wiggins Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Dee Wiggins has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver was expected to play a major role in the Cardinals' passing game after transferring in from Miami, but missed most of the 2022 season after suffering a season-ending foot injury in the third game of the year against Florida State. He started each of the first three games of the season for the Cardinals, logging four receptions for 67 yards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | 1983 Louisville squad ranks with any group of Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When Kenny Payne envisions the basketball team he intends to build at the University of Louisville, he thinks about the 1983 Cardinals’ squad the program honored Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. On Friday, when Payne’s team practiced for the game they lost to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Source: Indiana asks Louisville about canceling 3-game football series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In August 2015, Indiana and Louisville agreed to a 3-game series in men’s basketball as well as a 3-game series in football. The basketball series was completed in December 2018. The football series is supposed to begin next Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with follow-up games at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in 2024 and Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2025.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wsonradio.com

Clements Jumps Track to Louisville

On Thursday night, January 5th, 2023, Saadiq Clements, a 4-year starter at defensive lineman for the Henderson County High School Football Colonels, officially signed with the University of Louisville Cardinals. Clements decommitted from Purdue in mid-December when the Boilermakers Head Coach Jeff Brohm stepped down to become coach at Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wake Forest 80, Louisville 72

WAKE FOREST (11-5) Carr 2-7 0-0 5, Marsh 2-2 2-4 6, Appleby 4-8 3-5 13, Hildreth 8-10 2-3 19, Monsanto 8-16 0-0 21, Williamson 4-9 2-2 13, Klintman 1-3 0-0 3, Bradford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 9-14 80. LOUISVILLE (2-14) Curry 2-3 1-2 5, Huntley-Hatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Lands...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Biden spotlights Louisville revitalization project during Kentucky visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's revitalization of the city's west end is getting national attention. During his visit to northern Kentucky on Wednesday, President Biden touted the transformations coming the Bluegrass thanks to the federal funds -- from a new Brent Spence Bridge to the improvement of an important corridor in the heart of downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023. ...The Flood Advisory is cancelled for the following rivers in. Green River at Rochester affecting Muhlenberg, Butler and Ohio. Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for. the Green River at Rochester. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... -...
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky, Indiana lawmakers react to McCarthy being elected as House speaker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local lawmakers are reacting after a historic fight over House speaker ended post-midnight early Saturday. After 15 rounds of voting, the 118th session of Congress began following a week of disagreement and division among Republican politicians. Finally elected, McCarthy took the oath of office, and the House was finally able to swear in newly elected lawmakers who had been waiting all week for the chamber to formally open and the 2023-24 session to begin.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

New restaurant opens near Louisville's Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant that borders the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods held its grand opening Thursday with Louisville's new mayor on hand. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined co-owner Decemond Hampton and others for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at InKredible's Burgers & Shakes at 1506 Dixie Highway, near West Hill Street, in a building that was once occupied by Rally's.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for $940 million Mega Millions jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The numbers were drawn late Friday night for the massive Mega Millions jackpot. The numbers are 3-20-46-59-63 with a Mega Ball of 13. The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history. Even...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Jewish Council says anti-Semitism on the rise in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A report from an organization representing Jewish residents of Kentucky indicates that the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the commonwealth is on the rise. In its report, the Kentucky Jewish Council says this is a first, and the public needs to take notice. "As you look...
KENTUCKY STATE

