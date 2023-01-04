ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Australia rip through South Africa on Day 4 in Sydney

Australia have given themselves a chance of claiming a series whitewash after ripping through South Africa's top order on Day 4 of the Sydney Test. Pat Cummins (3/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/29) starred with the ball as the Proteas' finished at 6/149 by stumps. The day began in disappointing fashion...
Sporting News

Former NRL star Suliasi Vunivalu falls further down Wallabies pecking order

Prior to their series against England, Wallabies captain James Slipper said that all NRL convert Suliasi Vunivalu needs is “time in the saddle” in order for the star winger to apply his X-factor at the international level. Yet the Queensland back was nowhere to be seen on Dave Rennie’s 44-man list for the Wallabies training camp this coming week.
Sporting News

Australian Open 2023: John Cain Arena - History, size and capacity

The 2023 Australian Open is nearly here and tennis fans cannot wait. Beginning January 16, the world's best players will travel to Melbourne Park to compete at the first Grand Slam of the tennis calendar. Played across six courts, 256 competitors (128 men and women's singles) battle it out for...
Sporting News

Australian Open 2023: Who is Margaret Court?

Dominant. Commanding. Superior. These are some words that describe Margaret Court's assault on tennis from the 1960s. Court burst onto the tennis scene from an early age and dominated immediately, leaving no stone unturned. Born 1942 in Albury, New South Wales, the Australian has won more Grand Slams (66) than...
Sporting News

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defends sideline behaviour

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hit back at criticism of his behaviour on the touchline and insists he has done nothing wrong. WHAT HAPPENED? Arteta struggled to control his emotions during Arsenal's goalless Premier League draw aganst Newcastle on Monday. The coach clashed with opposite number Eddie Howe and described referee Andrew Madley's failure to award his side a penalty as "scandalous."
Sporting News

Australian Open 2023: 'It's tough' - Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Grand Slam

World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz has officially pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open following another injury blow. Alcaraz - who had been limited by an abdominal tear in 2022 - revealed on Twitter that he is now facing time away from the game due to an injury in his right leg.
Sporting News

Nick Kyrgios vs Novak Djokovic: Tennis stars set to play in exhibition match before Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic are planning to play an exhibition match at Melbourne Park prior to the Australian Open, according to the 21-time Grand Slam champion. With Kyrgios' injured ankle meaning he was forced to pull out of the United Cup and Adelaide International, the Serbian star revealed there was talks in place for the two to play in a friendly match in the week leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year.

