Sporting News
Australia rip through South Africa on Day 4 in Sydney
Australia have given themselves a chance of claiming a series whitewash after ripping through South Africa's top order on Day 4 of the Sydney Test. Pat Cummins (3/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/29) starred with the ball as the Proteas' finished at 6/149 by stumps. The day began in disappointing fashion...
Sporting News
Former NRL star Suliasi Vunivalu falls further down Wallabies pecking order
Prior to their series against England, Wallabies captain James Slipper said that all NRL convert Suliasi Vunivalu needs is “time in the saddle” in order for the star winger to apply his X-factor at the international level. Yet the Queensland back was nowhere to be seen on Dave Rennie’s 44-man list for the Wallabies training camp this coming week.
Sporting News
Is Naomi Osaka playing in the Australian Open? Updates on Japanese tennis star's 2023 status
As the first Grand Slam tournament of 2023 approaches, the status of one of tennis' biggest names is still unclear. Naomi Osaka has won the Australian Open twice - in 2019 and 2021 - but may not take part in this year's edition. The 25-year-old has not played since September...
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023: John Cain Arena - History, size and capacity
The 2023 Australian Open is nearly here and tennis fans cannot wait. Beginning January 16, the world's best players will travel to Melbourne Park to compete at the first Grand Slam of the tennis calendar. Played across six courts, 256 competitors (128 men and women's singles) battle it out for...
Sporting News
FA Cup prize money breakdown: What do clubs earn in each round and how much do the winners receive?
While the prize money on offer in the FA Cup is almost certainly a secondary concern for clubs used to the riches of the Premier League, the sums for progressing through rounds can be game-changers for smaller clubs. England's most prestigious domestic cup competition can play a pivotal part in...
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023: Who is Margaret Court?
Dominant. Commanding. Superior. These are some words that describe Margaret Court's assault on tennis from the 1960s. Court burst onto the tennis scene from an early age and dominated immediately, leaving no stone unturned. Born 1942 in Albury, New South Wales, the Australian has won more Grand Slams (66) than...
Sporting News
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defends sideline behaviour
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hit back at criticism of his behaviour on the touchline and insists he has done nothing wrong. WHAT HAPPENED? Arteta struggled to control his emotions during Arsenal's goalless Premier League draw aganst Newcastle on Monday. The coach clashed with opposite number Eddie Howe and described referee Andrew Madley's failure to award his side a penalty as "scandalous."
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023: 'It's tough' - Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Grand Slam
World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz has officially pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open following another injury blow. Alcaraz - who had been limited by an abdominal tear in 2022 - revealed on Twitter that he is now facing time away from the game due to an injury in his right leg.
Sporting News
Coventry City vs. Wrexham TV channel and live stream: How to watch FA Cup match on S4C in England
The FA Cup third round brings with it a wave of footballing nostalgia as the 20 Premier League teams enter the competition. Potential upsets and giant-killings form a huge part of the build-up as lower-league sides aim to tear up the script and secure a shock win against a big-hitter.
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios vs Novak Djokovic: Tennis stars set to play in exhibition match before Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic are planning to play an exhibition match at Melbourne Park prior to the Australian Open, according to the 21-time Grand Slam champion. With Kyrgios' injured ankle meaning he was forced to pull out of the United Cup and Adelaide International, the Serbian star revealed there was talks in place for the two to play in a friendly match in the week leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year.
