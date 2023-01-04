ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

'Uncle Junior's' real-life 'Sopranos' home hits the market for $585K in NJ

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyqKB_0k3W1Jv200

Here’s an offer you can’t refuse.

A New Jersey house that served as the on-screen home of “The Sopranos” mob boss “Uncle Junior” has reportedly hit the market — and it comes with a killer price.

The four-bedroom home in Newark’s upscale Forest Hills neighborhood — which appeared at least five times in the hit HBO series between 1999 and 2007 — is up for sale for just $585,000, NJ.com reported .

“It’s a beautiful home and still has lots of its original features, like the hardwood floors,” real estate agent Linda Alemar of Sky Realty Associates told the outlet.

Alemar said the three-story, 4,792-square-foot home was last sold in 2019 — with the current owners deciding it’s “too big” for them, NJ.com said.

The relatively modest home was apparently just right for the classic show’s old-school New Jersey mob chieftain Corrado John “Uncle Junior” Soprano Jr., portrayed by actor Dominic Chianese.

In one famous scene at the home — from Season 6’s episode “Members Only” — Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini , is seen digging in the garden outside looking for $40,000 Junior said he had buried years earlier after a robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fiHR_0k3W1Jv200
‘Uncle Junior’s’ home from HBO series ‘The Sopranos’ hits the market in Jersey.
Google Maps

“I’m halfway to China. There’s nothing here!” Tony snaps at Junior. When a neighbor is seen looking at them, Tony tries to play off what they were doing by claiming he was looking for “moles” chewing through sprinklers.

On the show, the house is located on Watseeing Avenue in Bellville.

Built in 1927, the house is one block from Branch Brook Park and a 10-minute walk from a light rail station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nsmqm_0k3W1Jv200
The real-life ‘Sopranos’ home of fictional mob boss ‘Uncle Junior’ is now on the market.
Getty Images

Inside, there is chestnut woodwork, hardwood floors, 1920s Spanish revival light fixtures and French doors in the living room, family room and a home office, with a walk-in finished basement and summer kitchen.

On the show, “Uncle Junior” is the uncle — and occasional rival — of mob boss Tony Soprano, the de facto head of the fictional DiMeo crime family.

