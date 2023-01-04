Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Pitt 2023 QB and portal targets
I continue my look at the 2023 class with a focus on the quarterback position and we also track some things in the portal as well as 2024 recruiting. This is the Farrell Files Pitt edition. The 2023 class is average, I’ve been brutally honest about this. And to lose...
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting West Virginia’s 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule
Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there has been a delay and the schedule could be released anytime now. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule...
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas
Over the years, West Virginia has had a lot of success against the Kansas Jayhawks when they visit the WVU Coliseum. But boy do they need a win right now more than ever or what? The Mountaineers are reeling after dropping the first two games of Big 12 play to Kansas State in overtime and then to Oklahoma State earlier this week.
Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over West Virginia
Kansas basketball is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU was able to keep its perfect start to conference play alive on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. The Mountaineers got out to an early lead, but a 12-2 run saw the Jayhawks take control of the game. West Virginia was able to make it a two-possession game at times, but KU was never truly on the ropes. The win keeps KU at the top of the Big 12 standings.
Bob Huggins "frustrated" with offense, eyes changes to rotation
West Virginia fell to 0-3 in Big 12 Conference play on Saturday night as the Mountaineers lost to Kansas, 76-62, in the WVU Coliseum. After the game, Head Coach Bob Huggins pointed the finger squarely on the offensive side of the ball. "We can't make a shot," he said on...
Three observations from Kansas' 76-62 win over West Virginia
Kansas improved to 14-1 (3-0 Big 12) on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. Here are three observations from the game... All season, KU has played with a smaller starting lineup than we usually see from a Bill Self team. KJ Adams is 6-foot-7, far from the 6-foot-10 and 7-foot measurements of recent starters David McCormack and Udoka Azubuike. The lack of size on the interior has its pros and cons with one weakness being that opposing teams with size can give KU issues. On paper, West Virginia appeared to be that.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Graded With Big 12’s Second Worst Coaching Performance of 2022
The 2022 season was a massive disappointment for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers. Going into his fourth season at the helm, this was the year that West Virginia was expected to make a jump and compete in the upper half of the Big 12 Conference. Unfortunately for Brown, that did...
Mountaineers have a plan to play without their point guard
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins announced on his radio show Thursday night starting point guard Kedrian Johnson will not play in Saturday's home game against No. 3 Kansas. The sixth-year senior suffered a concussion in Monday's loss to Oklahoma State. Huggins reiterated his claim that Johnson is the "best...
College Basketball Odds: Kansas vs. West Virginia prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Kansas Jayhawks take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas West Virginia. The Kansas Jayhawks look like the No. 1 team in the country. They look the part of a...
LISTEN: What to expect as WVU welcomes transfer targets
Students on campus? Check. Home basketball game? Check. Sellout crowd? Check. Top-tier opponent coming to the Coliseum? Check. Good news for West Virginia ... football? Check! A few important factors line up for the Mountaineers this weekend as they entertain visitors from the transfer portal in what's become one of the most important weekends on the recruiting calendar. So, what can you expect? Today's episode reviews the math and previews the outcome. How many spots are available? What's the silent commitment count? Which positions will be addressed? Is a kicker on the way? Can we name names? Does Jim McElwain have any influence on Neal Brown? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
WATCH: Bill Self, Jalen Wilson discuss loaded Big 12, West Virginia game and more
Kansas basketball will look to keep its seven-game winning streak alive on Saturday as The Jayhawks travel east to take on West Virginia in Morgantown. KU will also be looking to start Big 12 3-0 and continue building its title challenge in the conference. In this game last year, KU dominated on its way to a 71-58 win.
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: West Virginia Found Two Solid RB Recruits, Now Looking to Portal for Immediate Needs
I continue my look at the 2023 class with a focus on the running backs and we also track some things in the portal. West Virginia has two running backs in this class and they are both very different. Jahiem White is by far the more polished and versatile of the two. He’s honestly a stud from Pennsylvania who was an important get. White isn’t a burner, but he has sneaky speed and at 5-9 and 197 pounds he runs with natural leverage and surprises with the ability to break tackles and bounce off people. Shorter running backs are preferred, at least by me, as they make smaller targets and that leverage makes them natural blockers and hard to find in the passing game when they release from the backfield. He’s not tiny, but his build is excellent and perfect for his running style. I also think he can catch some passes out of the backfield if utilized properly.
zagsblog.com
NCAA Appeal Decision for West Virginia’s Jose Perez Expected by Jan. 11
An NCAA appeal decision for West Virginia guard Jose Perez is expected by Jan. 11, sources told ZAGSBLOG. West Virginia hosts No. 3 Kansas on Saturday and No. 19 Baylor on Jan. 11. A source said Perez “just wants to play basketball.”. The 6-foot-5 Perez announced his transfer to...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘I Didn’t Come to Pitt to Sit on the Bench’: New Pitt QB Christian Veilleux Intends to Make His Mark
Christian Veilleux enjoyed his visit to Pitt the first time around, but he knew then it wasn’t a fit. Or rather, he didn’t think he’d be a fit in Pittsburgh. He didn’t think Pitt was what he was looking for. And his recruiting process, as a four-star quarterback in the class of 2021, would eventually narrow down to Clemson, Duke, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee. He’d choose the Nittany Lions.
wvprepbb.com
Joe’s Take: You can’t spell team player without Hundred’s Ashlynn Peters
When Hundred asked Ashlynn Peters for more of everything against Parkersburg Christian, she answered the call. Over and over again, she provided what the Hornets needed. Some gentle encouragement to a nervous teammate? Done. Another trey or 3 there? No problem. A loud reminder to her more inexperienced teammates in...
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
WIVB
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bald eagle found on New Year’s Eve with a gunshot wound to its wing has now had the wing amputated. The eagle was found by a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer and taken to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital the next day, where doctors decided to amputate the wing from the elbow down.
West Virginia State Senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
247Sports
