ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
CBS LA

Person ejected from vehicle on 405 Fwy, killed by oncoming traffic

One person was killed on the 405 Freeway early Friday morning when they were struck in traffic after being ejected from their own vehicle.A multi-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:11 a.m. in West Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol officers responded to scene at the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Blvd. off-ramp, where they found a victim lying on the freeway after a collision.Witnesses told officers one vehicle struck the center divider, and the victim was struck by at least one vehicle after being ejected.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The collision closed all lanes of the southbound freeway for several hours while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena doctor charged for attempted murder after driving Tesla off cliff

Neighbors had nothing but good things to say about the Patel family, which is why many were stunned when they learned the family's patriarch was charged with attempted murder. "I have a loss of words right now," said neighbor Roger Newmark. "So I hope that they'll be ok."On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol arrested Pasadena resident Dharmesh Patel for attempted murder and child abuse after he allegedly drove off a Northern California cliff with his wife and two kids in the car. Patel's Tesla turned into an unrecognizable, mangled piece of metal after falling at least 250 feet off the side of...
PASADENA, CA
kvta.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash On Highway 33 North Of Ojai

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Ventura County Friday. It was reported at 2:45 PM on Highway 33 near Matilija Canyon, north of the Ojai Valley. The CHP indicated it was a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist was reported dead at the scene. No...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A pedestrian killed while crossing a street in Carson was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. Tuesday at 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Jamaal Freeman, 34, was identified as the victim by the Los...
CARSON, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona

A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy