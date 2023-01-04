Read full article on original website
Related
CHP Pursuit Suspect Hides in Family Member’s Home in Rialto
Rialto, San Bernardino County, CA: A pursuit that was initiated in West Covina for a speeding van ended Friday morning, Jan. 6, just before 1:30 a.m. at a home in the city of Rialto belonging to a family member of the suspect. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers attempted...
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
Triple shooting in Hollywood leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized; suspect at large
One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood.
Fontana Herald News
Teenage girl who threatened to jump off freeway overpass in Redlands is removed from danger
A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department. The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal...
Person ejected from vehicle on 405 Fwy, killed by oncoming traffic
One person was killed on the 405 Freeway early Friday morning when they were struck in traffic after being ejected from their own vehicle.A multi-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:11 a.m. in West Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol officers responded to scene at the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Blvd. off-ramp, where they found a victim lying on the freeway after a collision.Witnesses told officers one vehicle struck the center divider, and the victim was struck by at least one vehicle after being ejected.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The collision closed all lanes of the southbound freeway for several hours while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.
Pasadena doctor charged for attempted murder after driving Tesla off cliff
Neighbors had nothing but good things to say about the Patel family, which is why many were stunned when they learned the family's patriarch was charged with attempted murder. "I have a loss of words right now," said neighbor Roger Newmark. "So I hope that they'll be ok."On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol arrested Pasadena resident Dharmesh Patel for attempted murder and child abuse after he allegedly drove off a Northern California cliff with his wife and two kids in the car. Patel's Tesla turned into an unrecognizable, mangled piece of metal after falling at least 250 feet off the side of...
California man intentionally drove Tesla off cliff with another adult, 2 kids in car: authorities
A California man is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges after authorities said he intentionally drove himself and three others off 'Devil's Slide' cliff in a Tesla.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10 in Los Angeles
A 49-year-old Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro Alberto...
kvta.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash On Highway 33 North Of Ojai
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Ventura County Friday. It was reported at 2:45 PM on Highway 33 near Matilija Canyon, north of the Ojai Valley. The CHP indicated it was a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist was reported dead at the scene. No...
Suspect arrested in South LA hit-and-run that killed foster mom who was dropping off toys at shelter
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that claimed the life of a foster mother.
$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all lanes reopened
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes.
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
Female suspect pleads not guilty in woman’s killing in Pasadena
A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge stemming from the killing of another woman in Pasadena three days before Christmas. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder count includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A pedestrian killed while crossing a street in Carson was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. Tuesday at 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Jamaal Freeman, 34, was identified as the victim by the Los...
Man Wounded in Possible Gang-Related Shooting in South Los Angeles
A man in his 20s was wounded Thursday in a what police called a possible-gang related shooting in South Los Angeles.
Woman, 20, not expected to survive shooting in Westmont area of Los Angeles
A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles County Tuesday night. Deputies were called to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call just after 8:30 p.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news […]
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
Family of 4 still hospitalized after Pasadena father drove off cliff in NorCal
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of […]
Comments / 2