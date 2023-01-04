One person was killed on the 405 Freeway early Friday morning when they were struck in traffic after being ejected from their own vehicle.A multi-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:11 a.m. in West Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol officers responded to scene at the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Blvd. off-ramp, where they found a victim lying on the freeway after a collision.Witnesses told officers one vehicle struck the center divider, and the victim was struck by at least one vehicle after being ejected.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The collision closed all lanes of the southbound freeway for several hours while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.

