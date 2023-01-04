Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Goldsboro High School placed on soft lockdown after threat, no one injured
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — Staff at Goldsboro High School got information that a student was threatened by an unknown person in the community. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The school was placed under a soft lockdown by Wayne County Public Schools. Officers from the Goldsboro...
neusenews.com
40-acre brush fire in southern Lenoir County
According to Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Fire Departments and the North Carolina Forestry Service are actively working to contain a large brush fire just outside of Deep Run, NC. Lenoir County 911 received a call at approximately 1:39 this afternoon reporting a field fire in the area of Tulls Mill Rd and Old Pink Hill Rd. Firefighters arrived on scene to find approximately 25-30 acres on fire and progressing toward the wood line. Due to the winds, the fire has now grown to approximately 40 acres in size.
WITN
Firefighters battling large Lenoir County brush fire
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in Lenoir County this afternoon are battling a large brush fire. The fire outside of Deep Run was reported around 1:40 p.m. Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said the fire, in the area of Tulls Mill Road and Old Pink Hill Road, was some 25 to 30 acres when firefighters first arrived.
NWS officials investigate Beaufort County storm damage
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Storms knocked out power for nearly 200 people in the area of the Bayview community on Wednesday. The National Weather Service went and surveyed the damage. “So we had a line of storms coming and so we have a combination of things going on,” said Ryan Ellis, National Weather Service Science […]
cbs17
Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
Gas leak reported in Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential area on Harris Creek Road Thursday evening. Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said there was an adult and six children inside the house when the gas leak was reported. Dispatchers had the residents of the home evacuate the […]
WITN
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Bayview on Wednesday
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Bayview Wednesday afternoon. A survey of the area determined that a waterspout moved ashore and touched down as a brief tornado in the town before lifting. The NWS said that tornado had between 100-105 mph...
Sampson County residents receive good news to close out the year
One gray cloud hanging over many Sampson County residents’ holidays was the prospect that in the coming year, soil contaminated with creosote and a toxic brew of other chemicals would be dumped there in the coming year. But at the last meeting of 2022, Sherri White-Wiliams, president of the...
WITN
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
Body found in Greenville believed to be missing 22-year-old
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department announced that a body found behind Dockside Apartments in the Tar River on Friday morning is believed to be that of Khalil Jefferson, a 22-year-old who was reported missing in Greenville on Dec. 2, 2022. The remains have been transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office […]
wcti12.com
Changes possibly coming to Greenville uptown parking plan
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Changes could be coming to Greenville’s uptown district parking plan, just days after it went into effect. The city is already hearing complaints from some people and businesses in the area. After many complaints before and after the parking plan went into effect in...
WITN
All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Dept. of Transportation tells us a crash near Kinston shut down lanes of traffic near Kinston. They say around 7:15 a.m. Thursday there was a car crash on NC-11 South in Lenoir County, near Braxton Road outside of Kinston. Two lanes were closed,...
WITN
Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
neusenews.com
Traffic stops lead to multiple arrests
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
wcti12.com
Road closure on Fairway Road due to NCDOT project
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A portion of Fairway Road in Jacksonville will be closed from January 9th- January 18th, 2023 near the intersection of Fairway Road and Commerce Road. According to NCDOT, the closure is due to an expansion project on Commerce Road. Contractors will be working on sewer...
Farmville high-speed chase ends in Greenville, person taken into custody
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase took place Thursday night in Farmville and ended up in Greenville with the arrest of the driver. Farmville Police Chief Jeffrey Spencer told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright officers received a report of gunshots in the area of Wright Drive and Vines Street. As officers were responding to the scene, they […]
wcti12.com
Kinston mayor Don Hardy creates crime task force
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is establishing a crime task force for the city. It includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Lenoir County Public Schools, Lenoir County government and others to discuss gang violence and crime prevention. The task force will meet monthly. The first...
wcti12.com
Pitt County teens found safe
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Both Pitt County teens, Charles Squires and Sarah Cannon, have been found and are safe. Previous: Law enforcement in Pitt County are looking for two runaway juveniles. Police are asking farmers and hunters who have trail cams in the D.H. Conley, Eastern Pines, Simpson and...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Update: Missing person located
*UPDATE, 01/06/23: Brittney Dudley has been located in Greenville, NC. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Twenty-one-year-old Brittney Dudley was last seen at her residence on the Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 AM on 12/24/22. Brittney was seen wearing a pink/brown/white sweater, black leggings, and black tennis shoes. Brittney is approximately 5’ 9” tall and weighs approximately 270 lbs. Brittney has long brown hair with blonde highlights and green eyes.
Kinston reflects on 2022, makes plans for improvement in 2023
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – With 2022 now over, communities in Eastern North Carolina are looking back on all they’ve accomplished, as well as what they are hoping to improve on. That includes the City of Kinston. Residents were asked what’s one of the major worries they think about going into 2023. “The crime rate,” said Tenneka […]
