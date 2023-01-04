ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Manchester, NH

Tucked within the scenic Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, Manchester is one of the most populated cities in the region. While its roots can be traced back to the 1700s, it only officially became a city in 1846. It rose to success with large manufacturing industries in the 20th century. Manchester...
MANCHESTER, NH
nhmagazine.com

Guide to Retirement Living: RiverWoods

When should people consider downsizing or moving into a 55-plus community or a retirement community?. Most people think of downsizing to a condominium, or to an over 55 community as a first step. While downsizing is good, and enables you to free yourself from home maintenance, I personally think moving to a CCRC is a much smarter move. You can live independently in a vibrant community with fewer chores and the added benefit of having your future long-term care settled.
DURHAM, NH
B98.5

A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket

According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

2022 Manchester opioid deaths, overdoses, reach pre-pandemic levels

NASHUA, N.H. – American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester, says that opioid deaths and overdoses reached pre-pandemic levels in their final 2022 report. Suspected opioid overdoses increased 22 percent during 2022 compared to 2021 and deaths were up 41 percent on a year-by-year basis. Those annual...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester business owners call on city to address homeless issue

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Downtown Manchester business owners said Thursday they're taking a financial hit because of the issue of homelessness. Maria Chronas has been tailoring dresses, dress pants and suits for nearly 33 years at City Tailor in Manchester. She said that while homelessness has been an issue in the past, she has never seen it like this.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Car accident causes Manchester-area Xfinity outage

MANCHESTER, NH – An Xfinity service outage caused by a car accident had Manchester customers frustrated and without internet, phone and more for most of Wednesday. “A motor vehicle accident caused a fiber cut this afternoon, which impacted services to some of our Manchester customers,” Marc Goodman, a Comcast spokesman, told InkLink at 8 p.m. “Our network technicians are onsite and ready to work on restoring services as quickly and safely as possible once the power company completes its work and we can access our fiber.”
MANCHESTER, NH
valleypatriot.com

Helicopters Over Lowell ~ KANE’S KORNER

Keeping the Lowell Community Positively Informed and Connected. On the evening of Monday November 27th, a post circulated on the 4.2k member Facebook page Helicopters Over Lowell asking for pet supplies and carriers for the occupants of senior housing being evacuated due to a water main break in downtown Lowell. Like all posts on this site the story started with, “Why is there a helicopter flying over Lowell?”
LOWELL, MA
communityadvocate.com

Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store

SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 5-8 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

300-unit housing development proposed in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are in the works for a massive housing development in Brattleboro that officials say is much needed throughout the region. “We were one of the first preschools in the country for kids with disabilities,” said Chloe Learey, the Executive Director of the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WMUR.com

Manchester plans to activate emergency operations center amid growing homelessness problem

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester is planning to activate its emergency operations center this week to help deal with its homelessness problem. Shelters in the city continue to be at full capacity, with growing waitlists and increasing numbers of people setting up camp outside. Families in Transition said 60 families are on the waitlist for its family shelter.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester opens Emergency Operations Center to help navigate homelessness problem

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester has opened its Emergency Operations Center to help deal with the city's growing homelessness issue. Manchester also plans to use a senior center as a warming shelter. Officials said the William Cashin Senior Activity Center will be open starting Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for those who need it, but the hours will change week to week.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Connecticut police investigate conduct of off-duty officer at New Hampshire hockey tournament

HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Connecticut police department is investigating the conduct of one of its officers while he was off-duty at a hockey tournament in New Hampshire. Officer Corey Sutherland, who is assigned to the patrol division at the Vernon Police Department, also served as a youth hockey coach when he allegedly pulled an opposing player to the ice during a game at a New Year’s Eve tournament at the Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett.
VERNON, CT
WMUR.com

Officials investigate fire at mobile home in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Fire officials in Portsmouth are trying to figure out what sparked an overnight fire at a mobile home. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Oriental Gardens. A family of four was there at the time, and everyone got out safely. The fire also...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Myrtle Street fire caused by campfire inside unoccupied house

MANCHESTER, NH – A smoldering campfire inside an unoccupied house brought firefighters to Myrtle Street Thursday morning. At 11:45 a.m. calls came in for smoke visible from the rear of 27 Myrtle St. Arriving crews confirmed there was a fire in the single-family home and Battalion Chief Jon Fosher called for a working fire bringing additional apparatus and personnel to the scene.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy