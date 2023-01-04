Read full article on original website
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Manchester, NH
Tucked within the scenic Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, Manchester is one of the most populated cities in the region. While its roots can be traced back to the 1700s, it only officially became a city in 1846. It rose to success with large manufacturing industries in the 20th century. Manchester...
manchesterinklink.com
Gimme shelter: As emergency shelter beds are prepared, how did we get here and what’s next?
MANCHESTER, NH – Tonight the city will prepare a space for the chronically homeless, those who for a number of reasons either can’t or won’t go into the state’s largest low-barrier shelter, operated by Families in Transition. As city leaders heed the call for human compassion,...
nhmagazine.com
Guide to Retirement Living: RiverWoods
When should people consider downsizing or moving into a 55-plus community or a retirement community?. Most people think of downsizing to a condominium, or to an over 55 community as a first step. While downsizing is good, and enables you to free yourself from home maintenance, I personally think moving to a CCRC is a much smarter move. You can live independently in a vibrant community with fewer chores and the added benefit of having your future long-term care settled.
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
manchesterinklink.com
2022 Manchester opioid deaths, overdoses, reach pre-pandemic levels
NASHUA, N.H. – American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester, says that opioid deaths and overdoses reached pre-pandemic levels in their final 2022 report. Suspected opioid overdoses increased 22 percent during 2022 compared to 2021 and deaths were up 41 percent on a year-by-year basis. Those annual...
WMUR.com
Manchester business owners call on city to address homeless issue
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Downtown Manchester business owners said Thursday they're taking a financial hit because of the issue of homelessness. Maria Chronas has been tailoring dresses, dress pants and suits for nearly 33 years at City Tailor in Manchester. She said that while homelessness has been an issue in the past, she has never seen it like this.
manchesterinklink.com
Car accident causes Manchester-area Xfinity outage
MANCHESTER, NH – An Xfinity service outage caused by a car accident had Manchester customers frustrated and without internet, phone and more for most of Wednesday. “A motor vehicle accident caused a fiber cut this afternoon, which impacted services to some of our Manchester customers,” Marc Goodman, a Comcast spokesman, told InkLink at 8 p.m. “Our network technicians are onsite and ready to work on restoring services as quickly and safely as possible once the power company completes its work and we can access our fiber.”
WMUR.com
Plan to make Manchester's senior center a warming spot for homeless at night faces pushback
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some are pushing back against Manchester’s plan to use the William Cashin Senior Activity Center as a temporary warming center for the homeless. The city of Manchester announced Wednesday the warming center will be open to homeless populations from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Friday.
valleypatriot.com
Helicopters Over Lowell ~ KANE’S KORNER
Keeping the Lowell Community Positively Informed and Connected. On the evening of Monday November 27th, a post circulated on the 4.2k member Facebook page Helicopters Over Lowell asking for pet supplies and carriers for the occupants of senior housing being evacuated due to a water main break in downtown Lowell. Like all posts on this site the story started with, “Why is there a helicopter flying over Lowell?”
communityadvocate.com
Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store
SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
manchesterinklink.com
Jan. 5-8 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester
This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Hold the line: Shoppers await Jan. 13 opening of new Market Basket in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — After delays, a new Market Basket supermarket — the main retailer at the one-time home of Edgemere Drive-In on Route 20 — will open next week. David McLean, operations director for the Tewksbury-based chain, confirmed that doors will open at 7 a.m. Jan. 13. The company had hoped to open the...
WCAX
300-unit housing development proposed in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are in the works for a massive housing development in Brattleboro that officials say is much needed throughout the region. “We were one of the first preschools in the country for kids with disabilities,” said Chloe Learey, the Executive Director of the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development.
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
WMUR.com
Manchester plans to activate emergency operations center amid growing homelessness problem
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester is planning to activate its emergency operations center this week to help deal with its homelessness problem. Shelters in the city continue to be at full capacity, with growing waitlists and increasing numbers of people setting up camp outside. Families in Transition said 60 families are on the waitlist for its family shelter.
WMUR.com
Manchester opens Emergency Operations Center to help navigate homelessness problem
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester has opened its Emergency Operations Center to help deal with the city's growing homelessness issue. Manchester also plans to use a senior center as a warming shelter. Officials said the William Cashin Senior Activity Center will be open starting Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for those who need it, but the hours will change week to week.
WMUR.com
Connecticut police investigate conduct of off-duty officer at New Hampshire hockey tournament
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Connecticut police department is investigating the conduct of one of its officers while he was off-duty at a hockey tournament in New Hampshire. Officer Corey Sutherland, who is assigned to the patrol division at the Vernon Police Department, also served as a youth hockey coach when he allegedly pulled an opposing player to the ice during a game at a New Year’s Eve tournament at the Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett.
WMUR.com
Officials investigate fire at mobile home in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Fire officials in Portsmouth are trying to figure out what sparked an overnight fire at a mobile home. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Oriental Gardens. A family of four was there at the time, and everyone got out safely. The fire also...
manchesterinklink.com
Myrtle Street fire caused by campfire inside unoccupied house
MANCHESTER, NH – A smoldering campfire inside an unoccupied house brought firefighters to Myrtle Street Thursday morning. At 11:45 a.m. calls came in for smoke visible from the rear of 27 Myrtle St. Arriving crews confirmed there was a fire in the single-family home and Battalion Chief Jon Fosher called for a working fire bringing additional apparatus and personnel to the scene.
