Jimmie Johnson's New Car Number Revealed

Jimmie Johnson is returning to NASCAR after spending the last two years competing at IndyCar. The 47-year-old joined Petty GMS Motorsports as a part-time driver and owner and will compete in selected races this year. Johnson drove the No. 48 car since he began competing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2001. But with the number belonging to Hendrick Motorsports and driver Alex Bowman, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will have a new number for the new season.
Whiskey Riff

JR Motorsports Shares Insane Footage Of Truck Getting Struck By Lightning At Their Headquarters During Thunderstorm

Yesterday, some pretty intense thunderstorms rolled through the Charlotte, North Carolina region, which were accompanied by some equally intense lightning. Of course, it’s not exactly the time of year we usually get those kinds of storms in the Carolinas, but it’s been unseasonably warm (like, in the 70’s), which meant we were due for a little bit of severe weather.
Speedway Digest

Richard Childress and Jeff Broin Purchase Carolina Cowboys in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series

Richard Childress, chairman and chief executive officer of Richard Childress Racing, and Jeff Broin, founder and chief executive officer of POET, have purchased the Carolina Cowboys, announced today in conjunction with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR). The PBR Team Series, which kicks off its sophomore season in July, is an elite eight-team league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in five-on-five bull riding games. The league’s 11-event debut campaign concluded last November with its first champion crowned in Las Vegas.
Racing News

Wood Brothers Racing brings back ‘old look’ for 2023

The Wood Brothers Racing team first opened their doors in 1950. They are the oldest active team in the sport. View the 2023 Wood Brothers car below. For 2023, the team is going back to their ‘old look’. Specifically, the red on the nose is being removed. “We...
racer.com

Johnston returns to SHR as crew chief for Preece

Chad Johnston has returned to Stewart-Haas Racing to work with Ryan Preece and the No. 41 Ford team for this season’s NASCAR Cup Series. Johnston worked with team co-owner Tony Stewart near the end of his NASCAR Cup Series career in 2014 and ’15. He will guide Preece in his first season at Stewart-Haas as Preece, who replaces Cole Custer, returns to the series full-time.
FOX Sports

John Hunter Nemechek won't abandon aggressive style in return to Xfinity Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — John Hunter Nemechek won seven truck races combined in 2021 and 2022, and yet when he entered the elimination race that determined who would run for the 2022 championship, there was a theme espoused by those analyzing whether he would advance. Nemechek would be fast, but...
NBC Sports

Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe headline NASCAR drivers at Chili Bowl

A few NASCAR drivers will compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins Monday and concludes Saturday at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There are 367 entries for one of the premier midget car races on the schedule. Preliminary qualifying nights will be held Monday-Friday, setting the lineup for Saturday’s events and the A-main of the Chili Bowl Nationals.
racer.com

Remembered: Robby Pierce, motorsport’s most influential welder

The motorsports world lost a great one Tuesday. Perennial entrepreneur and racer Robbie Pierce lost his life while scuba diving off the Bonaire Island in the Caribbean. The owner of famed off-road racing vehicle builder Jimco, Pierce will also be remembered as the business mind behind the growth and development of the MasterCraft and Impact Safety brands, companies that elevated the safety of racer and crews around the world. He was 63 years old.
Racing News

JR Motorsports struck by lightning (Video)

Watch the video below as NASCAR team struck by lightning. JR Motorsports fields four full-time teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team shop is located in Mooresville, North Carolina. Watch the JR Motorsports lightning strike video below. On Wednesday, the team shared surveillance video of the complex. A trailer...
NBC Sports

Stewart-Haas Racing sets 2023 crew chief lineup

Chad Johnston will serve as the crew chief for Ryan Preece this season, while the rest of Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cup driver-crew chief pairings will remain the same, the team announced Friday. SHR also announced that engineer Jonathan Toney will be Cole Custer‘s crew chief in the Xfinity Series.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Championship Cities We Want to Watch This Year

Every year, we are gifted many incredible races in the NASCAR schedule. Therefore, we expect non-stop action throughout 2023. In that case, we’re looking forward to unending excitement from the various races lined up for the year. We can’t wait to kickstart the year and enjoy the various races that await us.
