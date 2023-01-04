Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Jimmie Johnson's New Car Number Revealed
Jimmie Johnson is returning to NASCAR after spending the last two years competing at IndyCar. The 47-year-old joined Petty GMS Motorsports as a part-time driver and owner and will compete in selected races this year. Johnson drove the No. 48 car since he began competing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2001. But with the number belonging to Hendrick Motorsports and driver Alex Bowman, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will have a new number for the new season.
Larry McReynolds Thinks Kyle Busch Is Feeling the Pressure in 2023
Kyle Busch is coming off a one-win season but inherits a car that took three checkered flags in four months to end last season. The post Larry McReynolds Thinks Kyle Busch Is Feeling the Pressure in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
JR Motorsports Shares Insane Footage Of Truck Getting Struck By Lightning At Their Headquarters During Thunderstorm
Yesterday, some pretty intense thunderstorms rolled through the Charlotte, North Carolina region, which were accompanied by some equally intense lightning. Of course, it’s not exactly the time of year we usually get those kinds of storms in the Carolinas, but it’s been unseasonably warm (like, in the 70’s), which meant we were due for a little bit of severe weather.
Richard Childress and Jeff Broin Purchase Carolina Cowboys in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series
Richard Childress, chairman and chief executive officer of Richard Childress Racing, and Jeff Broin, founder and chief executive officer of POET, have purchased the Carolina Cowboys, announced today in conjunction with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR). The PBR Team Series, which kicks off its sophomore season in July, is an elite eight-team league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in five-on-five bull riding games. The league’s 11-event debut campaign concluded last November with its first champion crowned in Las Vegas.
Kevin Harvick Discusses Ugly Side of Racing Most Don’t Like to Talk About That Is Destroying Lives
Kevin Harvick talked recently on a podcast about an ugly side of racing and a major issue within it that is destroying lives. The post Kevin Harvick Discusses Ugly Side of Racing Most Don’t Like to Talk About That Is Destroying Lives appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Richard Childress Is Expanding His Business in an Unconventional Way
Richard Childress has owned a NASCAR team since 1969. His latest acquisition moves him from horses under the hood to bulls under a rider. The post Richard Childress Is Expanding His Business in an Unconventional Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Wood Brothers Racing brings back ‘old look’ for 2023
The Wood Brothers Racing team first opened their doors in 1950. They are the oldest active team in the sport. View the 2023 Wood Brothers car below. For 2023, the team is going back to their ‘old look’. Specifically, the red on the nose is being removed. “We...
racer.com
Johnston returns to SHR as crew chief for Preece
Chad Johnston has returned to Stewart-Haas Racing to work with Ryan Preece and the No. 41 Ford team for this season’s NASCAR Cup Series. Johnston worked with team co-owner Tony Stewart near the end of his NASCAR Cup Series career in 2014 and ’15. He will guide Preece in his first season at Stewart-Haas as Preece, who replaces Cole Custer, returns to the series full-time.
Championship or Bust?: Predicting Kyle Busch's First Season With Richard Childress Racing
It's new year, new team for Kyle Busch. His farewell tour from Joe Gibbs Racing, a team where he spent 15 seasons and racked up 56 of his 60 NASCAR Cup Series wins, is over and done with. It's on to his next chapter with Richard Childress Racing. Time for the Las Vegas native to prove that he has plenty of gas left in the tank, even at 37.
FOX Sports
John Hunter Nemechek won't abandon aggressive style in return to Xfinity Series
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — John Hunter Nemechek won seven truck races combined in 2021 and 2022, and yet when he entered the elimination race that determined who would run for the 2022 championship, there was a theme espoused by those analyzing whether he would advance. Nemechek would be fast, but...
NBC Sports
Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe headline NASCAR drivers at Chili Bowl
A few NASCAR drivers will compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins Monday and concludes Saturday at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There are 367 entries for one of the premier midget car races on the schedule. Preliminary qualifying nights will be held Monday-Friday, setting the lineup for Saturday’s events and the A-main of the Chili Bowl Nationals.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
racer.com
Remembered: Robby Pierce, motorsport’s most influential welder
The motorsports world lost a great one Tuesday. Perennial entrepreneur and racer Robbie Pierce lost his life while scuba diving off the Bonaire Island in the Caribbean. The owner of famed off-road racing vehicle builder Jimco, Pierce will also be remembered as the business mind behind the growth and development of the MasterCraft and Impact Safety brands, companies that elevated the safety of racer and crews around the world. He was 63 years old.
JR Motorsports struck by lightning (Video)
Watch the video below as NASCAR team struck by lightning. JR Motorsports fields four full-time teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team shop is located in Mooresville, North Carolina. Watch the JR Motorsports lightning strike video below. On Wednesday, the team shared surveillance video of the complex. A trailer...
Familiar Names Complete SHR's 2023 Crew Chief Lineup in Cup and Xfinity
While the 2023 crew chief lineup for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) remains mostly intact from last year, two familiar names join the crew chief ranks for the team’s 15th NASCAR season. Chad Johnston, who served as crew chief for driver and team co-owner Tony Stewart in 2014-2015, has returned to...
NBC Sports
Stewart-Haas Racing sets 2023 crew chief lineup
Chad Johnston will serve as the crew chief for Ryan Preece this season, while the rest of Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cup driver-crew chief pairings will remain the same, the team announced Friday. SHR also announced that engineer Jonathan Toney will be Cole Custer‘s crew chief in the Xfinity Series.
A Key Figure Behind Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Start in NASCAR Has Died
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first NASCAR Chevy was built by Rick Townsend, who died this week. The post A Key Figure Behind Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Start in NASCAR Has Died appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Championship Cities We Want to Watch This Year
Every year, we are gifted many incredible races in the NASCAR schedule. Therefore, we expect non-stop action throughout 2023. In that case, we’re looking forward to unending excitement from the various races lined up for the year. We can’t wait to kickstart the year and enjoy the various races that await us.
Comments / 0