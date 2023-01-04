ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Allegan Co. family of four found dead in apparent murder/suicide

LEE TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM, Jan. 7, 2023) – A family of four in southern Allegan County has passed away from what authorities are calling a homicide/suicide on Saturday afternoon. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Detective Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an address off of 54th Street in...
Calhoun Commissioners sworn in, Kathy-Sue Vette chosen as chairperson

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The seven Calhoun County Board of Commissioners were sworn in for their new terms on Thursday night. Among those taking their oaths were new commissioners Monique French from District 2 and Diane Thompson from District 6. The Commissioners selected Kathy-Sue Vette as the chairperson for...
