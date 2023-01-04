Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma Forestry Service says backyard trees might have second life as furniture
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Forestry Service said your backyard trees might have a second life if they ever fall over or get cut down. They could be a centerpiece in your home. "What if your grandpa planted a tree when he was a young man, and you've watched...
KOCO
Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land
EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits The Cycle Society
Malcolm Tubbs visits the Cycle Society in Oklahoma City. For more information on the gym and when they are open call (405) 252-7570 or click here.
okcfox.com
KATT Radio hosts 38th annual blood drive for Oklahoma Blood Institute
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — KATT Radio hosted their 2023 blood drive on Saturday at eleven locations across Oklahoma. In 1985, KATT Radio became the first media outlet in the state to partner with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI). Over 38 years, tens of thousands of KATT listeners have donated blood and saved more than 250,000 lives.
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
okcfox.com
Furry Friends: Giyong
Good Day OK's Adam King and Jamison Keefover met with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Giyong and how you can give her a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City.
“We simply cannot manage,” OKC in desperate need of animal adoptions
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is in need of adoptions more than ever because they are busting at the seams.
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
New Art Exhibit Highlights History Of Oklahoma's All-Black Towns
More than 50 all-Black towns once existed in Oklahoma, but only 13 exist now. The Oklahoma Center for the Humanities is telling the towns' stories through a new exhibit at the Zarrow Center. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us with more on why organizers said this exhibit is so...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of The Week: Meet Fern
She has puppy dog eyes that will melt your heart, and the spirit to match! This week. OKC Animal Welfare introduced us to Fern. If you want to see what animals are up for adoption or fostering, you can visit the OKC Animal Welfare at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is 405-297-3100, or visit them online at okc.gov/animal-welfare.
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs
Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
1600kush.com
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
oklahomawatch.org
Long Story Short: Choctaw Opposition Sinks Southeast Oklahoma Hydroelectric Project
Oklahoma Watch reporter Lionel Ramos reports on the demise of a Texas company’s plan to build a hydroelectric power plant along the Kiamichi River. Race and equity reporter Ari Fife talks about what she learned on her ride-along with a program meant to turn panhandlers into employees. Paul Monies...
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
Our Blood Institute
The need for blood donations in Oklahoma is high and you can help!. Kaycie Craig Director of OKC Recruitment with the Oklahoma Blood Institute tells us where and how we can donate blood, and why maintaining an adequate blood supply is so important. To donate at the 38th Annual Katt...
okcfox.com
OKC Council approves largest police raise in modern OKC history to help with recruiting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Changes are coming to the Oklahoma City Police Department after OKC City Council approved a historic agreement this week with the Fraternal Order of Police. Mayor David Holt tweeted that the agreement provides the largest police raise in modern OKC history with the goal of...
okcfox.com
ODWC: 2022-23 season a banner year for Oklahoma hunters
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Deer hunters in Oklahoma are having a banner year, according to figures released Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said preliminary numbers show hunters 128,796 harvested deer had been reported by hunters as of Monday. The previous...
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
