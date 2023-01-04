ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Quick arrest follows gunfire into occupied Allentown building: police

An Allentown man faces attempted homicide and related charges after gunshots were fired into a building shortly after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to the report of gunfire into the building in the 700 block of North Jordan Street and soon located someone matching the description of the suspect a short distance away, according to Assistant Police Chief Jame Gress.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Trenton detectives investigating New Year’s Eve attempted murder make arrest

TRENTON, NJ – Residents on Anderson Street in Trenton realized loud pops heard in their neighborhood Saturday afternoon were not fireworks but instead gunshots. They immediately called 911 to report the shooting. When police arrived at around 1:15 pm to the area of 37 Anderson Street, a victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right foot. He was treated at a local hospital and is recovering. “Detectives from the Mercer County Shooting Response Team (SRT) arrived on scene and took charge of the investigation,” the Trenton Police Department said. “Through evidence and extensive investigative work, Detectives The post Trenton detectives investigating New Year’s Eve attempted murder make arrest appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Trenton officer indicted after fatal pepper spray incident

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) –  A Trenton police officer was indicted Friday for official misconduct, the Office of the New Jersey Attorney General said. A grand jury voted to charge Trenton police officer Nicholas Piotrowski after a pepper spray incident that resulted in the death of Joseph Ahr Sr. in 2020.The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability investigated the case. They say Ahr's son called police to the home on the 700 block of Monmouth Street around 5:30 p.m. on July 6, 2020. The investigators did not reveal why the son called police.When officers arrived at the residence they were welcomed...
TRENTON, NJ
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two die in Lawrence Township shooting

LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
NBC Philadelphia

Deaths of Couple Found Inside Delaware County Home Ruled a Double Homicide

The deaths of a couple who were found inside a Delaware County home Monday night have been ruled a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found the bodies of Rita Zajko, 69, and Richard Zajko, 72, inside.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Fatal South Jersey shooting under investigation, cops say

Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Jersey that left one dead, Glocuester County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert said. Police responded to a shooting in the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets in Woodbury on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Officers located one victim, who was later pronouncd deceased at a nearby hospital, according to police.
WOODBURY, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury

WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
WOODBURY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick

Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
BRICK, NJ

