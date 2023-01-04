Read full article on original website
Quick arrest follows gunfire into occupied Allentown building: police
An Allentown man faces attempted homicide and related charges after gunshots were fired into a building shortly after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to the report of gunfire into the building in the 700 block of North Jordan Street and soon located someone matching the description of the suspect a short distance away, according to Assistant Police Chief Jame Gress.
Bucks County tennis instructor arrested on assault charges
A tennis instructor has been arrested in Bucks County, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile he was coaching. He is accused of assaulting a victim in Pennsylvania, Florida, and in foreign countries.
Footage Released Of Suspect Vehicle In Crash That Killed 21-Year-Old West Chester U Student
A newly released video shows the car that fatally struck a college student in northeast Philadelphia before fleeing the scene, authorities claim. Octavia Aaron, a 21-year-old attending West Chester University, was crossing Robbins Avenue and Ditman Streets at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 9 when she was hit and killed by an eastbound vehicle, Philly police said.
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
Man stabbed in Easton’s Centre Square, police looking for attacker
A man was stabbed Thursday night in Easton’s Centre Square and police are searching for the attacker, but say the victim and the people with him at the time are not cooperating with the investigation. Police were called at 5:51 p.m. for a report of a man stabbed in...
Trenton Mans Gets Life In Prison For Fatal Shooting In Burlington County
A Trenton man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car. Devon Woods, 28, was convicted in October of felony murder, robbery and multiple other charges, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
Celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve blamed for 3rd death in West Michigan, police say
Police on the west side of the state believe shots fired in celebration of the new year are responsible for the death of a 16-year-old just days after authorities said two other men were shot and killed in a similar manner.
Trenton cop indicted in 64-year-old’s death during violent 2020 arrest
A grand jury indicted one of several Trenton cops involved in the 2020 arrest of an elderly city man who died after getting pepper-sprayed. The post Trenton cop indicted in 64-year-old’s death during violent 2020 arrest appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Trenton detectives investigating New Year’s Eve attempted murder make arrest
TRENTON, NJ – Residents on Anderson Street in Trenton realized loud pops heard in their neighborhood Saturday afternoon were not fireworks but instead gunshots. They immediately called 911 to report the shooting. When police arrived at around 1:15 pm to the area of 37 Anderson Street, a victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right foot. He was treated at a local hospital and is recovering. “Detectives from the Mercer County Shooting Response Team (SRT) arrived on scene and took charge of the investigation,” the Trenton Police Department said. “Through evidence and extensive investigative work, Detectives The post Trenton detectives investigating New Year’s Eve attempted murder make arrest appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trenton officer indicted after fatal pepper spray incident
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A Trenton police officer was indicted Friday for official misconduct, the Office of the New Jersey Attorney General said. A grand jury voted to charge Trenton police officer Nicholas Piotrowski after a pepper spray incident that resulted in the death of Joseph Ahr Sr. in 2020.The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability investigated the case. They say Ahr's son called police to the home on the 700 block of Monmouth Street around 5:30 p.m. on July 6, 2020. The investigators did not reveal why the son called police.When officers arrived at the residence they were welcomed...
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being found with gunshot wound inside car in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the North Philadelphia section of the city. Officials say on Friday, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of North 13th street for reports of a shooting. Police...
fox29.com
Watch: Suspect accused of placing nails behind tires of parked car in Bucks County
WARRINGTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are trying to find a person captured on video placing nails near tires of parked cars under the cover of night. The Warrington Police Department shared video of the suspect allegedly placing nails under the front and rear tires of a truck in the High Grove development last Tuesday.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Two die in Lawrence Township shooting
LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
NBC Philadelphia
Deaths of Couple Found Inside Delaware County Home Ruled a Double Homicide
The deaths of a couple who were found inside a Delaware County home Monday night have been ruled a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found the bodies of Rita Zajko, 69, and Richard Zajko, 72, inside.
Fatal South Jersey shooting under investigation, cops say
Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Jersey that left one dead, Glocuester County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert said. Police responded to a shooting in the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets in Woodbury on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Officers located one victim, who was later pronouncd deceased at a nearby hospital, according to police.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury
WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
Bordentown Township Police Bust Pair In $13K Catalytic Converter Thefts
January 6, 2023 BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Police say that on the morning of December 7, 2022 Bordentown Township Officers responded…
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick
Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
Wanted Wilson Borough man found in Easton with drugs and a gun, cops say
A Wilson Borough man wanted on a drug charge after allegedly scuffling with his parole officer was found Thursday morning in an Easton home with drugs and a handgun, city police said. Shadee Ismael Johnson, of the 1600 block of Spruce Street in the borough, was taken into custody at...
