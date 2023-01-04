ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Defense in Jose Larin-Garcia trial brings more witnesses to the stand

By Crystal Jimenez
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjxwL_0k3VyYLc00

The defense called up two Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) employees to discuss the scene of the crime and explain how audio recordings from the night no longer exist.

Jose Arellano who works for the PSPD Traffic Unit was first on the stand on Wednesday. The defense questioned him about when he was called to the scene on February 3, 2019.

Arellano told the courtroom the call came to him as a "traffic collision fatal" while he was off-duty. When Arellano arrived he said other officers were there already. Upon examining the scene he said he saw a Toyota Corolla and a jeep damaged.

As Arellano began his investigation on the Toyota, he said he saw two gun casings. He said he was asked to stop investigating because detectives were taking over since foul play appeared to be involved.

Heather Topliff was then called to the stand. She is a PSPD Dispatch Supervisor. Topliff was not on duty when calls came in about the incident.

However, the defense questioned her about the timeline of when records from a 911 call and officer radio traffic are wiped from its systems.

Topliff told the courtroom that these records are wiped from the dispatch system automatically after one year. If no one ever requests a copy of the records, they are gone forever.

The Riverside County District Attorney requested the records in 2021, but Topliff said they were gone by then and no one had ever made a request anytime before that.

The only thing ever requested by police Topliff said was a log for service of the night. This is a dispatcher log that is used to track incidents.

On the log for service, prosecutors pointed out officers logging a person under a car, who was uncooperative and had blood stains all over him.

The defense argued the process of the logs being deleted was known to detectives, yet they were never requested by anyone on a timely basis to ensure it was booked into evidence.

Both witnesses were dismissed before the lunch break.

The trial is set to resume on January 9.

The post Defense in Jose Larin-Garcia trial brings more witnesses to the stand appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Law Enforcement group tells judges to stop ‘reckless dismissal’ of cases

A law enforcement group representing Riverside County's sheriff, district attorney and 19 chiefs of police today called on Superior Court judges to end the mass dismissal of criminal cases to solve a backlog, saying the practice is escalating dangers to public safety.   "The courts have engaged in the reckless dismissal of more than 1,000 cases, The post Law Enforcement group tells judges to stop ‘reckless dismissal’ of cases appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Felons with firearm and active warrant booked after vehicle check

One felon and one person with an active felony warrant were arrested for suspicion of possessing a firearm yesterday during a traffic stop in Twentynine Palms. At around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday (January 4), a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a vehicle check near Smoke Tree Avenue and Civic Center Dr. The two people in the vehicle were identified as James Santiful III, a 32 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms, a convicted felon, and Winter Loring, a 20 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms, who has an active felony warrant for robbery.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two arrested in Twentynine Palms following traffic stop

Investigators from the Morongo Basin Station said two Twentynine Palms residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday. A deputy conducted a vehicle check in the area of Smoke Tree Avenue and Civic Center Drive in Twentynine Palms. Investigators said one of the suspects was found to have a no bail felony warrant for The post Two arrested in Twentynine Palms following traffic stop appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused in Relationship With Girl, 15, Re-Enters Not Guilty Pleas

A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant re-entered not guilty pleas Thursday. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, is charged with one felony count of sending harmful matter to seduce a minor and one...
COACHELLA, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Found Dead on Vista Roadside

A man was found dead on the side of the road Thursday in Vista. Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to a radio call of a person down on the road in the 1900 block of West Vista Way, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived on...
VISTA, CA
foxla.com

'Stop dismissing cases': Riverside County law enforcement to judges

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - "Stop dismissing cases." That's the message Riverside County law enforcement is giving to Superior Court judges as cases continue to be dismissed due to a lack of available trial courtrooms. According to officials, a large percentage of the dismissed cases involve domestic violence as well as...
northcountydailystar.com

Attempted Murder – Vista Suspect Arrested.

On Wednesday January 4, 2023 just after 1:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department received a call about a stabbing in the 900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista. When deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station arrived on the scene, they contacted two people who appeared to have been stabbed. Both victims told deputies their son, Jesus Armando Alcaraz (DOB: 10/22/2000), had attacked them with a knife and was still inside of their apartment. As deputies evacuated nearby residents, they saw smoke coming from the apartment.
VISTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy