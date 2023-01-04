Read full article on original website
Federal appeals court bars Biden administration from forcing Catholic groups to provide transgender care
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Friday permanently blocked the Biden administration from forcing Christian groups to provide transgender health care or insurance coverage.
Federal judge blocks Newsom’s foolish gun law
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature passed a gun control law that was aimed at shaming a Texas law on abortion. A federal judge has now brought and end to the political posturing.
D.C. Mayor: Jan. 6 Security Failed Over Belief White Nationalists Are Police Friendly
“People didn’t think that these white nationalists would overthrow the Capitol building,” Mayor Muriel Bowser testified to Jan. 6 House committee members.
Judge dismisses MA parents' lawsuit over school gender policy, scolds district: 'Disconcerting'
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by parents who claimed that public school officials in Massachusetts encouraged their children to change their names and pronouns.
Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution
A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Trump Could Be Shielded From Jan. 6 Charges Thanks to Decades-Old Precedent
Trump has said that he never incited violence during his rally speech and subsequent actions on January 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol riot.
Doctor accused of punching officer during Capitol riot has just been arrested, feds say
The physician had bragged to a friend that she had “prepared” for Jan. 6 and had a knife-proof shirt and bottles of mace, according to the FBI.
State Supreme Court finds no problem with judge terminating parental rights as father struggled to log in
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday did not fault a Jefferson County judge for refusing to postpone a hearing in which she terminated a father's parental rights, even as the man was unsuccessfully trying to connect to the proceedings virtually. The justices noted that Colorado law permits judges to end the...
The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State
Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
Trump Just Made Criminal History
Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
Clarence Thomas Might Have Just Broken the Law in the Supreme Court
Justice Thomas has not recused himself from a case involving courts' power to strike down electoral maps.
Biden signs bill to remove bust of chief justice who authored Dred Scott decision
President Biden signed legislation that removes a bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney from the U.S. Capitol building. Taney was the author of the infamous Dred Scott v. Sanford decision.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
New Biden administration guidance closes ‘ghost guns’ loophole in federal rule
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued an open letter to federal firearms dealers on Tuesday saying a rule that went into effect in August applies to certain partially completed pistol frames and parts kits, subjecting them to regulation. The August rule from the Department of Justice subjected gun kits to regulation and provided regulatory definitions for terms…
On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots
Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
Feds target Texas school district with ‘first-of-its-kind’ investigation into removal of LGBTQ books
The federal government is launching a "first-of-its-kind" investigation into a Texas school district after the superintendent lobbied to remove some LGBTQ content.
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion business
Landlords at a property in Bristol, Virginia, are suing to terminate the lease of their new tenant after they discovered that they unwittingly rented their building to Bristol Women’s Health, an abortion business.
Residents of Virginia city to receive $500 every month for two years
A relatively small number of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
