Three police pursuits overnight, several teens arrested: Milwaukee Police
The Milwaukee Police Department was involved in three vehicle pursuits overnight, resulting in several arrests.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 2 teens arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police said two 17-year-old boys were arrested after a police chase and crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Officials said a West Allis officer was in the area of 70th and Rogers around 1 a.m. and saw an Acura speeding, estimated to be around 60 mph. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled while running a stop sign.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
WBAY Green Bay
Couple suspected in business burglaries in Manitowoc, other counties
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Javier and Haley Romero, who are suspected of “numerous” car wash burglaries in our viewing area. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened in Manitowoc and neighboring counties. The Romeros may be...
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors say he was drunk and high on meth when he crashed into another vehicle in Menomonee Falls, killing one person and injuring two others.
A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a man while in a school parking lot during a confrontation that began off school grounds, police said.
CBS 58
MPD officers shot at during high-speed pursuit with stolen vehicle
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police were involved in a high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle out of West Bend early Friday, Jan. 6. Police say around 2:42 a.m., officers observed a vehicle drive away from Sherman Park at a high rate of speed as the squad approached. The vehicle continued to drive recklessly and officers attempted to stop the driver. Officials say a pursuit ensued and the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots at officers near 100th Street and Capitol Drive.
seehafernews.com
Two Arrested After Using Drugs Outside of a Manitowoc Auto Parts Store
Two people were arrested yesterday after they were seen taking drugs outside of a Manitowoc auto parts store. Officers were called to Auto Zone, located on Calumet Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on a report of a man and a woman sitting in a car, as the caller stated, “shooting heroin”.
wearegreenbay.com
Police investigating the death of a dog found at Oshkosh apartment
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A dog was found dead inside an apartment on Wednesday, launching an investigation by Oshkosh Police. A release from the Oshkosh Police Department states that the dog was found in a multi-tenant property located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive, officers were dispatched to the apartment around 3 p.m. on January 4.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
seehafernews.com
A Manitowoc Man Charged With 4th OWI Appears For Bail Hearing
A 50-year-old Manitowoc man arrested late last week on a 4th OWI Charge, appeared for a bail hearing recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Police responded to a report last Thursday evening of a vehicle, driven by Christopher P. Johnson in a ditch between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stealing a Car
Bail was set at $1,000 cash for a 20-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stealing a car from the parking lot of a Manitowoc bar. Margaret Metzger-Meek is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent, Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
Woman arrested for pointing gun in Sheboygan school parking lot during dispute
A woman was arrested after pointing a gun at a man during a dispute in a Sheboygan elementary school parking lot on Wednesday.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Co. deputy terminated, accused of misconduct while participating in eviction
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says a deputy has been terminated after being charged with attempted misconduct in public office. MCSO says former deputy sheriff Christopher Boyd is accused of misconduct while participating in an eviction. Following an investigation with the Office of the District...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc deputies offering cash reward after theft of silo unloader remotes
LIBERTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Manitowoc are investigating the theft of two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes, and are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened sometime on December 31 at a location on Newton...
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom pleads guilty; infant died, sippy cups fentanyl-positive
MILWAUKEE - Tateyani Harris of Milwaukee reached a plea agreement in connection with the the death of her 15-month-old child. According to online court records, Harris pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 5 to child neglect resulting in death. A second charge of first-degree reckless homicide was dismissed by the court.
wxerfm.com
Public Asked for Help Finding Fugitive From Neighboring Washington County
The public is being asked to help locate an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. The man is identified as 38-year-old Willie B. Johnson, who was released on extended supervision from Milwaukee late last November. He’d been living with a female companion in the Town of Barton in neighboring Washington County for several weeks before allegedly attacking the woman over several days leading up to Christmas.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department sees two dozen suspected OWI arrests during ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department ended the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ holiday enforcement campaign with two dozen suspected OWI arrests. The campaign, which lasted from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023, saw officers pull over and arrest 24 individuals who were suspected of Operating While Intoxicated.
