Spartanburg, SC

Parents Dress Up in 'Buddy the Elf' Costumes to Surprise Daughter at the Airport

By Kathleen Joyce
 3 days ago

These two are total legends.

Parents- they do a lot to show us that they love us. If you've got a parent with a serious funny bone, chances are you've been subjected to some pretty silly, if affectionate, pranks from them. But have your parents ever committed to a bit as much as these two did?

When TikTok user @jane_andrle flew home to Spartanburg , SC to visit family for Christmas, she expected her parents to pick her up from the airport. What she didn't expect, however, was how they would be dressed!

LOL! It takes some serious guts to say "You know what, I'm going to show up to the airport dressed like Buddy the Elf"- and yet, both parents fully committed to the Christmas cosplay! Jane was definitely charmed by her hilarious parents' festive senses of humor, stating "My parents creating core memories for us this Christmas," in the video's description. You can tell her parents were really excited to have the family together for Christmas... almost as excited as Buddy the Elf was to meet a mall Santa (until he realized that said Santa sat on a throne of lies).

This video blew up on TikTok, with millions of viewers chuckling at Jane's parents and their over-the-top celebration of their festive family reunion! "Are they looking to adopt? Particularly a 24 year old?" wondered @grace_lemire- hey, it can't hurt to ask. Some just skipped the asking part, though. As @thewesternpistolboutique said, "These are now all of our parents sooo that's pretty cool."  Who's adopting who here?

The silly stunt genuinely touched people too, though. Behind the parents' costumed exteriors lay a lot of love and a desire to make their kids laugh, and people saw that. "Omg!!! This is so freakin' sweet!! Brought a tear to my eye!!" @leahbug40 admired. "Love them. Just love them and protect and nurture their beautiful spirit." @curvykimchi said.

The best pranks are the ones that come from a good-spirited place, and Jane's parents' goofy get-ups showed a lot of heart. With the amount of fun these two were having just picking up their family at the airport,  you know that they all must have had a wild, wonderful Christmas together!

