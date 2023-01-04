ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa pushing HHS to declare emergency amid hospital closing

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Congressman Jim Costa and Congressman-elect John Duarte are urging the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, as well as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, to declare a local health emergency to bring in more federal help for the residents of Madera impacted by the […]
YourCentralValley.com

This is Fresno County’s new Superintendent of Schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has a new superintendent of schools after Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher was sworn-in on Thursday at Fresno City College. Dr. Cantwell-Copher started her career as a teacher in 1990 before going on to work in administration in Clovis Unified School District, Central Unified School District, and the State Center Community […]
YourCentralValley.com

Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
Madera Tribune

Letters: Many problems for Madera, nation

It is a crying shame our hospital had to close its doors, but not surprising. This hospital has been in the red for many years. I can remember 25-30 years ago hearing talk that MCH was losing money. This is a business and must make money to stay in business, but Madera Community Hospital was bankrupt.
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced Council to request A.G. for investigation into Police Dept.

In a stunning new development that puts a spotlight on the city’s public safety apparatus, the Merced City Council has directed city staff to send a letter to California’s Office of the Attorney General asking for a probe into the Merced Police Department’s “patterns and practices, systemic issues, and internal policies that impact staff and the community.”
clovisroundup.com

Let’s Talk Clovis: The Honorable Phillip V. Sanchez

The amazing Honorable Phillip Sanchez continues to champion his belief that education is the keystone to helping the poor and disadvantage create and sustain a better life. He states: “They need a core and the core is the classroom. They need a little guidance and a lot of encouragement.”
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford parks and rec reviewing permit to cut down dying oaks

Hanford's Parks and Recreation Commission will review a permit to remove two large dying oak trees at 502 W. Grangeville Blvd. during its Monday meeting. Dias Law Firm, the property owners, requested the trees be cut down, noting that they present a threat to public safety. Michael Dias, owner of the property at 502 W. Grangeville and founder of Dias Law Firm, said he wanted to keep the trees around but drew the line when they started becoming dangerous.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Children Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Northeast Fresno

Two children were injured and hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on January 2, 2023, the Fresno Police Department reported. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street, according to investigators. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Northeast Fresno That Injured Two Children. Officers...
thesungazette.com

Deer Creek siphon averts overflow from Friant-Kern Canal

TULARE COUNTY – The project to address flooding and subsidence in the Friant-Kern Canal hit a milestone with the recent completion of a critical siphon structure, sparing surrounding areas of flood damage in the event of heavy rainfall. In November, the Friant Water Authority (FWA) made a key accomplishment...
