GV Wire
Costa, Duarte Ask Feds to Declare Local Health Emergency Over Madera Hospital Closure
Congressmen-elect Jim Costa, D-Fresno, and John Duarte, R-Modesto, are urging federal officials to declare a local health emergency due to the closure of Madera Community Hospital. The bipartisan letter, sent Thursday to Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources, and Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers...
Costa pushing HHS to declare emergency amid hospital closing
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Congressman Jim Costa and Congressman-elect John Duarte are urging the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, as well as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, to declare a local health emergency to bring in more federal help for the residents of Madera impacted by the […]
JOB FAIR: Opportunities for employees of Madera Community Hospital
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hiring event designed to recruit employees of the recently closed Madera Community Hospital is being held in Madera – by a medical group with operations in Merced. The hiring event organized by Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Center will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until […]
GV Wire
‘Highly Contagious’ COVID-19 Variant Now in Fresno County Adds to Health Care Crisis
A new Omicron subvariant has been detected in Fresno County, public health officials said Wednesday afternoon. This new subvariant (XBB.1.5) has a high growth rate and is quickly spreading in many areas of the country, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The...
This is Fresno County’s new Superintendent of Schools
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has a new superintendent of schools after Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher was sworn-in on Thursday at Fresno City College. Dr. Cantwell-Copher started her career as a teacher in 1990 before going on to work in administration in Clovis Unified School District, Central Unified School District, and the State Center Community […]
JOB FAIR: Fresno EOC looking to hire for food services and transit systems
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) is hosting a hiring event for people interested in food services or transit systems. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Nielsen Conference Center located at 3110 W Nielsen Avenue. Attendants will be able to […]
Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
Madera Tribune
Letters: Many problems for Madera, nation
It is a crying shame our hospital had to close its doors, but not surprising. This hospital has been in the red for many years. I can remember 25-30 years ago hearing talk that MCH was losing money. This is a business and must make money to stay in business, but Madera Community Hospital was bankrupt.
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced Council to request A.G. for investigation into Police Dept.
In a stunning new development that puts a spotlight on the city’s public safety apparatus, the Merced City Council has directed city staff to send a letter to California’s Office of the Attorney General asking for a probe into the Merced Police Department’s “patterns and practices, systemic issues, and internal policies that impact staff and the community.”
Contract negotiations remain unsuccessful between Community Medical, health insurance plans
Thousands of Valley Residents are unsure about the future of their health insurance. Contracts between Community Health System and three health plans have expired.
goldrushcam.com
Insurance Commissioner Lara Alerts Californians About Coverage for Floods and Mudslides Caused by Wildfires
Oak Fire in Mariposa County from the PG&E Miami Peak Live Camera on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 6:12 P.M. Issues Notice to insurance companies that damage is covered if caused by a wildfire. January 5, 2023 - LOS ANGELES — With powerful winter storms increasing the threat of mudslides,...
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Honorable Phillip V. Sanchez
The amazing Honorable Phillip Sanchez continues to champion his belief that education is the keystone to helping the poor and disadvantage create and sustain a better life. He states: “They need a core and the core is the classroom. They need a little guidance and a lot of encouragement.”
Merced County braces for storm, Emergency Operations Center activated
Merced County has already seen road closures this week from flooding. Now, crews are working to prevent more problems.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford parks and rec reviewing permit to cut down dying oaks
Hanford's Parks and Recreation Commission will review a permit to remove two large dying oak trees at 502 W. Grangeville Blvd. during its Monday meeting. Dias Law Firm, the property owners, requested the trees be cut down, noting that they present a threat to public safety. Michael Dias, owner of the property at 502 W. Grangeville and founder of Dias Law Firm, said he wanted to keep the trees around but drew the line when they started becoming dangerous.
A new tool for Merced County residents identifies road closures and storm resources
A new map for Merced County residents has been unveiled, giving residents a look at where road closures and storm resources are located in the county.
Major storm system reaches Central Valley with intense rainfall
Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the Valley and Foothills will be under a Flood Watch both Wednesday and Thursday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Children Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Northeast Fresno
Two children were injured and hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on January 2, 2023, the Fresno Police Department reported. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street, according to investigators. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Northeast Fresno That Injured Two Children. Officers...
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
GV Wire
Will Anthem Customers Have to Find a New Doctor After CMC Contract Talks Break Down?
Anthem Blue Cross health care customers are in the middle of a tug-of-war between their insurance company and Community Medical Centers after an impasse in contract talks was declared. Because of that impasse, Community Medical Centers has left Anthem’s care provider network. Except for emergencies and chronic care situations, Anthem...
thesungazette.com
Deer Creek siphon averts overflow from Friant-Kern Canal
TULARE COUNTY – The project to address flooding and subsidence in the Friant-Kern Canal hit a milestone with the recent completion of a critical siphon structure, sparing surrounding areas of flood damage in the event of heavy rainfall. In November, the Friant Water Authority (FWA) made a key accomplishment...
