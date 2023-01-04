ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

St. Jude Dream Home update

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoo74_0k3VxgUl00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Work continues on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, located in Aquarian Acres.

St. Jude and Drippe’ Homes broke ground on the newest St. Jude Dream Home in October, 2022 in Aquarian Acres.

Work so far includes excavation for the foundation and basement, concrete work and underground plumbing.

Kansas legislative hotline open for questions about new session

The new home will be:

  • approximately 3,300 square feet
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 3 bathrooms
  • a large butlers pantry with a prep kitchen
  • a laundry drop off zone
  • a large entertainers’ kitchen featuring a dry bar
  • a wet bar in the basement
  • high vaulted ceilings throughout family room and kitchen

The new Dream Home is being built by Drippé Homes and is sponsored by:

  • KSNT 27News
  • Drippe’ Homes
  • Alpha Media Topeka
  • Carpet One Floor and Home
  • Calhoun’s Jewelers

New this year, the Dream Home was designed by Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they
can focus on helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962.

St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and
we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. Because the majority of St. Jude funding comes from individual contributions, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids regardless of their financial situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwB9B_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9sI5_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXz8u_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgQga_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcJwp_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ac7mw_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cw049_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgfJX_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcgCy_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5k7y_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dt5A0_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkNc6_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IYG9_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3zcj_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tr83k_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvbcs_0k3VxgUl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q73YU_0k3VxgUl00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood coming to KCDC in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka will turn into a “Grr-ific” exhibit starting Jan. 27. Laura Burton with KCDC visited the 27 News morning show to talk about the new exhibit. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit brings to life the PBS series. Regular admission applies for the exhibit and it […]
TOPEKA, KS
tkmagazine.com

Entertaining Topeka | Prairie Band Casino & Resort

There aren’t many settings where you can get live entertainment, a hotel, dining, golf course and casino, all in one location. That wonderful, magical spot? The Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, just about 20 minutes north of the capital city. NEW ACCOMMODATIONS. But just when you thought...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Let’s Help announces new location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Topeka non-profit about to be displaced by Polk-Quincy viaduct reconstruction has found its new home. Let’s Help announced Friday that it will move operations to a vacant building at 245 SW MacVicar. The building is near the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. offices on the former Topeka State Hospital Grounds.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Helping Hands to offer pitbull spay, neuter special in February

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will show some love to pitbulls in February with a special to get unsterilized pitties spayed or neutered at a reduced price. Helping Hands Humane Society says its Community Clinic will show love to pitbulls and pitbull mixes in February with a...
TOPEKA, KS
tkmagazine.com

A New Flavor for an Old Favorite

If the walls of The Celtic Fox could talk, they’d have many tales to tell. Built from stones that were dug up during the construction of the Kansas Statehouse in the 1800s, the walls once housed Washburn Law before the Fox family turned it into an Irish bar and grill. When the Foxes sold the building and business to John Federico and his partners, Greg Schwerdt, Brooks Pettit and Jeremiah Nelson in August 2021, The Celtic Fox began a new chapter that its new owners hope will be just as significant to Downtown Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Sundown Salute will move to Labor day weekend

Sundown Salute is moving from the Fourth of July time frame to Friday - Sunday, Sept. 1-3 in 2023. Tricia Verschage, Director, explained that the decision to actually make that change was made before the 2022 celebration, which was also held in Milford. Verschage noted that Milford is in Geary...
MILFORD, KS
Startland News

This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business

The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an amount that takes two to three hours The post This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Sun Bear health scare at the Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Zoo officials are saying that one of their animals is showing improvement after a recent health scare. The Topeka Zoo said that their Maylayan Sun Bear, “Hoho,” is now “looking bright eyed” after receiving medical care. He was being monitored this week due to age-related concerns. “We are thrilled to report that […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fire spreads from detached shed to house in Topeka, causes $15K in damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews responded to a fire at 1715 SE Indiana Ave. around 3:05 on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Topeka Fire Department says that just after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, crews were called to 1715 SE Indiana Ave. with reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a single-story home.
TOPEKA, KS
kansascitymag.com

Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed

Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Work begins on towers of Topeka Church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are in the early stages of taking down the towers on a Topeka church. The plan is to bring down the towers of the Assumption Catholic Church at 8th St. and Jackson Ave., and to build a new roof once they are down. Workers with...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New home for veterans to be built in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Plans are in place for a newly proposed veterans home in the capital city. It is expected the proposal for the new project will be announced whether it will reach priority project status for the VA in the spring this year. If the proposal by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly reaches this status […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy