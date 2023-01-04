ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
aroundambler.com

For Sale | 973 Tennis Ave, Ambler | Kingsley Aliu | Coldwell Banker Realty

Kingsley Aliu of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 973 Tennis Ave in Ambler. There is an open house on Sunday January 8th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Charming house with original hardwood floors, sunny bay window, and brick fireplace seeks...
AMBLER, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA

- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
COATESVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in New Castle, DE

DELAWARE - If you are planning to visit New Castle, Delaware, there are several restaurants you can consider. Whether you want to dine in a fine dining restaurant or one with a more casual vibe, you will find what you're looking for at some of the area's best eateries. Jessop's...
NEW CASTLE, DE
phillygrub.blog

Spread Bagelry to open 10th bagel shop in King of Prussia

Spread Bagelry, a Philadelphia-based mini-chain of bagel shops, will be opening in the King of Prussia Town Center at 100 Main Street, Suite 160. Spread Bagelry specializes in Montreal-style bagels and has nine other locations in the Philadelphia area and one in South Jersey. Bagels, bagel sandwiches for breakfast and...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
coatesvilletimes.com

Kennett Winterfest 2023 will feature old favorites, new breweries, and winter-warming spirit

The eleventh annual Kennett Winterfest will return to 600 S. Broad Street, Kennett Square, on Saturday, Feb. 25, and ticket holders will have the opportunity to sample a wide range of beers from over 60 of the region’s finest breweries. Winterfest, one of the area’s premier craft brew events, will also feature live music with Dylan Zangwill, food trucks, and plenty of warm community spirit.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Daily Voice

New Lounge Breathes Life Into Old Bordentown Diner

There's a new, luxurious restaurant open in South Jersey. Ristorante Lucca & Piano Lounge totally removed the former Mastons Diner at 144 Route 130 in Bordentown. "Anything is possible when everything is first class," the eatery says at the top of its web page. The menu includes seafood, steaks, and...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

2017 Investment Analyst: ‘Wawa a Small-Scale Cult in Philadelphia Area’

Even in a conversation about one of investors’ favorite convenience store chains, Wawa steals the show. Prompted by disappointing third-quarter profits from Midwest C-store franchise Casey’s General Stores, Bill Barker of Motley Fool Funds quickly steered the show to Wawa, the “Casey’s General of the Mid-Atlantic,” during a Market Foolery episode by Chris Hill on Madison.com.
