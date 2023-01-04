Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
New Pottery Studio in Kennett Square Ideal Place to Explore Joy of Creating
Debby Wyatt recently opened Centered Clay Studio in a beautiful space in Kennett Square where everybody can discover the joy of creating with clay, writes Tara Smith for The Daily Local News.
aroundambler.com
For Sale | 973 Tennis Ave, Ambler | Kingsley Aliu | Coldwell Banker Realty
Kingsley Aliu of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 973 Tennis Ave in Ambler. There is an open house on Sunday January 8th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Charming house with original hardwood floors, sunny bay window, and brick fireplace seeks...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA
- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in New Castle, DE
DELAWARE - If you are planning to visit New Castle, Delaware, there are several restaurants you can consider. Whether you want to dine in a fine dining restaurant or one with a more casual vibe, you will find what you're looking for at some of the area's best eateries. Jessop's...
13 Montco Newcomers Made Philadelphia Restaurant Scene Buzz Last Year
13 new restaurants in Montgomery County have been cited as recommendable by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Thirteen local newcomers are among the restaurants that made the Philadelphia scene buzz in 2022, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fiore Rosso in Bryn Mawr is among the high-end additions that made waves...
phillygrub.blog
Spread Bagelry to open 10th bagel shop in King of Prussia
Spread Bagelry, a Philadelphia-based mini-chain of bagel shops, will be opening in the King of Prussia Town Center at 100 Main Street, Suite 160. Spread Bagelry specializes in Montreal-style bagels and has nine other locations in the Philadelphia area and one in South Jersey. Bagels, bagel sandwiches for breakfast and...
coatesvilletimes.com
Kennett Winterfest 2023 will feature old favorites, new breweries, and winter-warming spirit
The eleventh annual Kennett Winterfest will return to 600 S. Broad Street, Kennett Square, on Saturday, Feb. 25, and ticket holders will have the opportunity to sample a wide range of beers from over 60 of the region’s finest breweries. Winterfest, one of the area’s premier craft brew events, will also feature live music with Dylan Zangwill, food trucks, and plenty of warm community spirit.
New Lounge Breathes Life Into Old Bordentown Diner
There's a new, luxurious restaurant open in South Jersey. Ristorante Lucca & Piano Lounge totally removed the former Mastons Diner at 144 Route 130 in Bordentown. "Anything is possible when everything is first class," the eatery says at the top of its web page. The menu includes seafood, steaks, and...
Feel Like Ice Skating? Take Your Skates for a Spin at These Ice Rinks in Chester County
Ice skating is a favorite winter activity for many, and luckily, there are plenty of ice rinks in Chester County where you can take your skates for a spin, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. Ice Line Quad Rinks in West Chester is an outdoor rink that is ideal...
vista.today
Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County
If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in Philadelphia
The James Beard Foundation’s® nationwide culinary series, Taste America, stops in Philadelphia for one night only on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, for a 400-person tasting reception at The Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
‘Love of the Land’: Landenberg Property — Owned by Renowned Artist’s Descendants — Permanently Preserved
A 15-acre farm in Landenberg owned by the family of Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, a descendant of artist Howard Pyle, has been permanently preserved by Natural Lands, writes Michael Rellahan for the Daily Local News. In addition to preserving forests and meadows, the conservation easement also makes sure that more...
2017 Investment Analyst: ‘Wawa a Small-Scale Cult in Philadelphia Area’
Even in a conversation about one of investors’ favorite convenience store chains, Wawa steals the show. Prompted by disappointing third-quarter profits from Midwest C-store franchise Casey’s General Stores, Bill Barker of Motley Fool Funds quickly steered the show to Wawa, the “Casey’s General of the Mid-Atlantic,” during a Market Foolery episode by Chris Hill on Madison.com.
Comments / 0