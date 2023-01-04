ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has not signaled any likelihood of leaving his role in the offseason, but that will not stop some from sounding him out over another option. TV networks are once again looking at McVay as a possible option for a network analyst role in 2023, according to Michael McCarthy of... The post Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract

The New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas made a significant contractual move Friday that could have some bearing on his future with the organization. Thomas restructured his existing deal to significantly reduce his 2023 base salary and convert much of it to a roster bonus that would kick in on March 17, according to Field... The post Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Dodgers call BS on Trevor Bauer’s statement after release

The Dodgers refuted the idea that they told Trevor Bauer they wanted him to pitch for the team this year before releasing him on Friday. After being released by the Dodgers on Friday, Trevor Bauer turned some heads when he claimed in his statement that LA officials told him “they wanted [him] to return and pitch for the team this year.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Sean McVay’s days with Rams could be numbered

Rams head coach Sean McVay is reportedly mulling a departure from Los Angeles after his first losing season as a head coach. The Rams may have to look for a new coach this year. Sean McVay is considering the possibility of stepping away from coaching, according to Adam Schefter of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kliff Kingsbury on his future: We’ll focus on that after Sunday

It seems like Kliff Kingsbury thinks he may be on the proverbial hot seat. Entering the final game of the season, the Cardinals are 4-12 and in last place in the NFC West. After starting last season 10-2, the Cardinals have gone 5-17 since — including a non-competitive playoff loss to the Rams in last year’s wild card round.
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Eagles news: CBS mock adds Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders insurance

The Philadelphia Eagles gave up six sacks against the New Orleans Saints. They went 3-12 on third downs, 0-2 on fourth downs, and ran for a total of 67 yards. Some of that is attributable to Lane Johnson’s absence and Miles Sanders seeing a lighter workload because he was wearing a knee brace. Let’s put it another way, the Eagles’ offense looked downright offensive and the writers of a recent mock draft have taken notice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy