BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
Gregg Popovich rips state of NBA after loss to Knicks
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ripped the state of NBA after losing to the Knicks on Wednesday, saying the league should add a 4-point line to ‘make it a real circus.’
"This is nonsense" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Jalen Rose for inaccurately hyping Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance over the Brooklyn Nets
Despite hailing Giannis as one of the best modern-day players, Stephen A. Smith refuses to believe that the Milwaukee Bucks could have defeated the healthy Nets in the 2021 playoffs
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On NFL Rumors
Amid rumors of his return to the NFL, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh issued a statement to address his future in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant weighed in on the Skip and Shannon feud
Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has not signaled any likelihood of leaving his role in the offseason, but that will not stop some from sounding him out over another option. TV networks are once again looking at McVay as a possible option for a network analyst role in 2023, according to Michael McCarthy of... The post Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This role player is the type of free-agent the Detroit Pistons need
The Detroit Pistons hope they have some young stars in place and could add another in the 2023 NBA Draft. They have a couple of quality veteran shooters in Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks and will have the money to add an impact free agent or two in the offseason.
TNT’s NBA Crew Trolled Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe on Thursday
The laughter started shortly after the show came on the air on Thursday night.
Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract
The New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas made a significant contractual move Friday that could have some bearing on his future with the organization. Thomas restructured his existing deal to significantly reduce his 2023 base salary and convert much of it to a roster bonus that would kick in on March 17, according to Field... The post Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 126-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls
The Utah Jazz were beat by the Chicago Bulls, 126-118, Saturday night at the United Center.
Dodgers call BS on Trevor Bauer’s statement after release
The Dodgers refuted the idea that they told Trevor Bauer they wanted him to pitch for the team this year before releasing him on Friday. After being released by the Dodgers on Friday, Trevor Bauer turned some heads when he claimed in his statement that LA officials told him “they wanted [him] to return and pitch for the team this year.”
NBC Sports
Drummond recalls surprising end with Sixers, says 'it's always family here'
There’s no question Andre Drummond wanted much more than 49 games as a Sixer. Sitting in the visitors’ locker room Friday night at Wells Fargo Center ahead of the Bulls’ matchup with the Sixers, the 29-year-old big man said he “definitely was blindsided” by his inclusion in the Sixers’ trade for James Harden.
Best NFL prop bets for Philadelphia Eagles versus Giants in Week 18
We’re not going to waste your time here. This is Philadelphia Eagles versus New York Giants. This is the regular-season finale, and the Birds have a lot on the line. This is a must-win game. A win gives the guys in green (or, in this case, the guys in black) a divisional crown and a first-round bye.
Greg Buttle breaks down Jets’ failure to make the playoffs
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle joined The Moose to talk about Gang Green’s game against the Dolphins and their failure to make the playoffs. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Broncos take first step in Sean Payton chase, but it comes with a catch
The Denver Broncos have received permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, but they’ll have to wait a bit. The Broncos are considered one of the frontrunners to land Sean Payton — a Super Bowl winner who previously coached the New Orleans Saints — but they’ll have plenty of competition.
Sean McVay’s days with Rams could be numbered
Rams head coach Sean McVay is reportedly mulling a departure from Los Angeles after his first losing season as a head coach. The Rams may have to look for a new coach this year. Sean McVay is considering the possibility of stepping away from coaching, according to Adam Schefter of...
NBC Sports
Kliff Kingsbury on his future: We’ll focus on that after Sunday
It seems like Kliff Kingsbury thinks he may be on the proverbial hot seat. Entering the final game of the season, the Cardinals are 4-12 and in last place in the NFC West. After starting last season 10-2, the Cardinals have gone 5-17 since — including a non-competitive playoff loss to the Rams in last year’s wild card round.
Bill Campbell, Former Red Sox All-Star, Dies at 74
The former reliever led the league in saves during the 1977 season.
Eagles news: CBS mock adds Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders insurance
The Philadelphia Eagles gave up six sacks against the New Orleans Saints. They went 3-12 on third downs, 0-2 on fourth downs, and ran for a total of 67 yards. Some of that is attributable to Lane Johnson’s absence and Miles Sanders seeing a lighter workload because he was wearing a knee brace. Let’s put it another way, the Eagles’ offense looked downright offensive and the writers of a recent mock draft have taken notice.
