Fourth student sues Johnson County school, choir teacher after being filmed changing

A fourth student has filed a civil lawsuit against a Johnson County school and former choir teacher, saying she was filmed changing while attending St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park.

Joseph Heidesch pleaded guilty to 24 counts of invasion of privacy in December, but still faces civil suits from at least four unnamed victims.

The most recent lawsuit was filed in Johnson County District Court on Tuesday.

The anonymous plaintiff said in her suit that Heidesch posted videos and photos online of girls undressing, potentially including ones of her. The lawsuit further alleges that school staff members may have known Heidesch required girls to change in his office.

In November, a separate civil lawsuit claimed the teacher asked girls to change multiple times in his private office under the guise of wanting to ensure performance outfits fit properly, despite their objections. Unbeknownst to them, Heidesch had hidden recording devices to capture images of the underage girls, they alleged.

Assistant Johnson County prosecutor Ryan Walkiewicz said detectives with Shawnee police obtained voluntary statements from Heidesch, who said the footage was made for his sexual gratification.

Police say hundreds of videos were discovered on a hard drive, depicting 25 identified victims in various states of undress, including some who were nude.

Tuesday’s lawsuit says the filming went on for “years” and holds St. Thomas Aquinas liable, saying staff neglected to properly monitor the teacher’s use of technology at school. Heidesch worked at the school for 22 years.

According to the civil suit, Heidesch communicated with students directly from his cell phone and without parents’ knowledge.

Two other lawsuits against Heidesch and the school were filed in April and October.

Heidesch is awaiting sentencing in Georgia, free on bond, until his hearing on April 17.