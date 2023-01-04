Watch Brad Whitford go through his enviable guitar collection – including a ‘58 Les Paul hand-delivered by Tom Murphy – in Gibson TV’s The Collection

Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Gene Simmons blasts Rolling Stone’s ranking of Ozzy Osbourne on their ‘Best Singers list’: “That’s a crime”
Placing Ozzy Osbourne at No. 112 on its list of 200 greatest singers of all time is apparently the latest “crime” Rolling Stone magazine has committed, according to rock icon Gene Simmons. The KISS star recently weighed in on the freshly released — and hotly debated — list...
Guitar World Magazine
Ibanez revamps its AZ range with SSS models and a signature guitar for Luca Mantovanelli, all with innovative pickup blending options
The Japanese brand's Strat-style six-strings now come equipped with a trio of Seymour Duncan single coils, having previously been exclusively available in HSS, HSH and HH configurations. Ibanez has had a hectic start to the new year, debuting its all-new Axe Design Lab series of experimental electric guitars, unveiling its...
Robert Plant salutes Phil Collins for helping him kiss Led Zeppelin goodbye: "Zeppelin was a lot to live up to"
Robert Plant credits Phil Collins for helping him launch his post-Zeppelin solo career: "He was taking no prisoners"
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
tiremeetsroad.com
Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum
Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Popculture
Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album
Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
George Harrison’s Wife Thinks Their Son, Dhani, Was ‘Some Sort of an Anchor’ at Concert for George: ‘Somehow Through Him, George Was Really Present’
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, thinks their son, Dhani, was 'some sort of an anchor' at George's tribute, Concert for George.
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
The Monkees’ Peter Tork Said Davy Jones Wasn’t Really a Rock Singer
The Monkees' Davy Jones preferred another genre of music to rock 'n' roll. Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz were different from Jones in this regard.
How Christine McVie wrote the song that gave Fleetwood Mac their future
All those shimmering pop masterpieces about dysfunctional relationships can be traced back to a single Fleetwood Mac song
Sir Paul McCartney Surprises Diners At New Jersey Restaurant
“Maybe I’m Amazed” to be able to report about a recent surprise appearance in New Jersey by the legendary musician vocalist superstar Sir Paul McCartney. Just “Imagine” walking into the Blue Cafe last Friday, December 16, 2022, and there’s McCartney, right there sitting in the diner.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
John Lennon’s Son Said Blondie’s ‘The Tide Is High’ Reminds Him of the Former Beatle
John Lennon's son said the former Beatle used to listen to Blondie's "The Tide is High" constantly. John also discussed "Heart of Glass."
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Davy Jones Once Sang The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ When He Was 35,000 Feet Off the Ground
Davy Jones discussed the way people reacted the time he performed The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" 35,000 above the ground.
