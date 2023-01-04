Watch Brad Whitford go through his enviable guitar collection – including a ‘58 Les Paul hand-delivered by Tom Murphy – in Gibson TV’s The Collection

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO