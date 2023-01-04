ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Painesville police arrest man for attacking 2 women

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly attacking two women in Painesville. The attacks happened on Monday, Jan. 9 on Richmond Street. Painesville police said the first victim was attacked inside her car just before 2 p.m. The suspect then exited her...
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police mourn death of off-duty police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer died suddenly early Wednesday morning. Cleveland Patrol Officer Raymond Francel was off-duty when he died. Cleveland police said Officer Francel was found deceased in his North Ridgeville home. Officer Francel, 53, was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in April 1996.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, was convicted of the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping after an accident. Nevius stabbed the on-duty captain...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

63-year-old man dies in Akron house fire

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron man died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a house fire. Akron firefighters were called out to the residence in the 600 block of Griffon Ave. around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, firefighters entered the burning home and found the victim unresponsive.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Norton police find body of 39-year-old man inside sewer

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man found in the sewer. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, on Dec. 30, a man was seen fleeing the area on foot after crashing a car on the exit ramp from OH21 South to Wooster Road.
NORTON, OH
WKYC

20-year-old man found stabbed multiple times in South Euclid; teen suspect at large

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, South Euclid police were called to the area of Sheffield and Prasse Roads for a male bleeding in the street asking for help. When officers arrived, they found a male that had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old DMichael Jamaal Benjamin of Cleveland.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Man fatally shot at store on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was killed Sunday on the city’s East Side. Ezjehn Moss, 22, was shot about 1:55 p.m. in front of In & Out Beverage & Deli on Lakeview Road and Durant Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Moss was shot in the head, and he suffered from several gunshot wounds to the body.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

6th Arrest Made in Akron Killing of Young Mother-to-Be

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have another suspect in custody in the senseless killing of a 21-year-old pregnant woman riding in a car on Rockaway Street in the city last April. 18-year-old Darrion Rackley is charged with murder. He was determined to be a participant...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

South Euclid police arrest 18-year-old stabbing suspect

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for a stabbing that happened Monday evening. Hubie Von Frazier was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. South Euclid Police Chief Joseph Mays said Von Frazier attacked a 20-year-old Cleveland man inside a home on Prasse Road. According...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman recovering after being shot in attempted murder-suicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 21-year-old woman and dog were shot Saturday night in an attempted murder-suicide that left the gunman dead. The woman as been identified at Shaniya Lindsey, who is now recovering at MetroHealth. “That’s my grandbaby. I love her so much, and the dog...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of Ashtabula County business owner

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man was convicted earlier this week of killing a a 65-year-old Ashtabula business owner in 2019. Tim Meola was found dead inside his Mentor Avenue home in Painesville on Sept. 7, 2019. Painesville police arrested Demarco Jones on July 28, 2022. Jones, of Willowick,...
PAINESVILLE, OH

