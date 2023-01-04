Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Painesville police arrest man for attacking 2 women
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly attacking two women in Painesville. The attacks happened on Monday, Jan. 9 on Richmond Street. Painesville police said the first victim was attacked inside her car just before 2 p.m. The suspect then exited her...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police mourn death of off-duty police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer died suddenly early Wednesday morning. Cleveland Patrol Officer Raymond Francel was off-duty when he died. Cleveland police said Officer Francel was found deceased in his North Ridgeville home. Officer Francel, 53, was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in April 1996.
cleveland19.com
2 teenagers injured after shooting inside Garfield Heights McDonald’s
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two McDonald’s employees were injured after accidentally being shot by a co-worker in December. Garfield Heights police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2022 inside the restaurant in the 12600 block of Rockside Rd. According to police, several of the...
cleveland19.com
Man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, was convicted of the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping after an accident. Nevius stabbed the on-duty captain...
cleveland19.com
63-year-old man dies in Akron house fire
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron man died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a house fire. Akron firefighters were called out to the residence in the 600 block of Griffon Ave. around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, firefighters entered the burning home and found the victim unresponsive.
cleveland19.com
Norton police find body of 39-year-old man inside sewer
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man found in the sewer. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, on Dec. 30, a man was seen fleeing the area on foot after crashing a car on the exit ramp from OH21 South to Wooster Road.
20-year-old man found stabbed multiple times in South Euclid; teen suspect at large
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, South Euclid police were called to the area of Sheffield and Prasse Roads for a male bleeding in the street asking for help. When officers arrived, they found a male that had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old DMichael Jamaal Benjamin of Cleveland.
New details on suspect who killed high schooler
Officials have identified the Cleveland student who was fatally shot at a bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy after school on Tuesday.
Man fatally shot at store on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was killed Sunday on the city’s East Side. Ezjehn Moss, 22, was shot about 1:55 p.m. in front of In & Out Beverage & Deli on Lakeview Road and Durant Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Moss was shot in the head, and he suffered from several gunshot wounds to the body.
whbc.com
6th Arrest Made in Akron Killing of Young Mother-to-Be
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have another suspect in custody in the senseless killing of a 21-year-old pregnant woman riding in a car on Rockaway Street in the city last April. 18-year-old Darrion Rackley is charged with murder. He was determined to be a participant...
californiaexaminer.net
Man Killed By Sister’s Boyfriend In Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway Neighbourhood
Man Killed By Sister’s Boyfriend In Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway Neighbourhood: According to the reports of the local police, a man passed away on Thursday in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood of the city after he was allegedly shot by the lover of his sister. According to the police and the office...
cleveland19.com
South Euclid police arrest 18-year-old stabbing suspect
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for a stabbing that happened Monday evening. Hubie Von Frazier was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. South Euclid Police Chief Joseph Mays said Von Frazier attacked a 20-year-old Cleveland man inside a home on Prasse Road. According...
Deadly shootout on Akron street: Suspect turns himself in
One man believed to be involved in an April gunfight that killed a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire is now in the county jail.
iheart.com
Cleveland Police looking for suspects accused of Stealing on the Westside
CLEVELAND - Police say on Wednesday, January 4th, the man pictured below stole a generator for 4510 W.160th. The man disconnected the generator from the back of a work truck. Then put the generator in the back of his burgundy sedan and drove away.
Man found dead in Norton sewer identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.
cleveland19.com
2 wanted for crashing stolen car into another car, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects who ran out of a stolen car after hitting another car are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crash happened on Jan. 2, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman recovering after being shot in attempted murder-suicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 21-year-old woman and dog were shot Saturday night in an attempted murder-suicide that left the gunman dead. The woman as been identified at Shaniya Lindsey, who is now recovering at MetroHealth. “That’s my grandbaby. I love her so much, and the dog...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 3 suspects in deadly shooting at Glenville convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said investigators are searching for three shooters who gunned down a 22-year-old man Sunday afternoon in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Ezjehn Moss, of Cleveland. According to police, first responders found Moss shot just...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio man arrested for 70th time after shoplifting suitcase full of meat, police say
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Garfield Heights man was arrested for the 70th time after shoplifting a cart full of meat and a suitcase to put them in from a store, South Euclid Police confirmed. SEPD said Walmart called police to report a shoplifter pushed a shopping cart loaded...
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of Ashtabula County business owner
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man was convicted earlier this week of killing a a 65-year-old Ashtabula business owner in 2019. Tim Meola was found dead inside his Mentor Avenue home in Painesville on Sept. 7, 2019. Painesville police arrested Demarco Jones on July 28, 2022. Jones, of Willowick,...
Comments / 2