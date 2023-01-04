ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

Bed Bath & Beyond has 'substantial doubt' it can stay in business

CNN — Bed Bath & Beyond's future is looking increasingly dire. The retailer said that there is "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue" because of its deepening financial turmoil. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the company said it had slower than expected third-quarter sales because of "lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability."
WRAL

Macy's says its holiday sales will be lower, citing inflation pressures

CNN — Turns out inflation may have put a damper on the holidays. Macy's chair and CEO Jeff Gennette said lulls during the non-peak holiday weeks "were deeper than anticipated" and that consumers will continue to feel pressured into 2023, in a Q4 update Friday. Macy's said Friday its...

