ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

Russia’s Zircon Hypersonic Missiles Now Deployed On Frigate Officials Claim

By Joseph Trevithick
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395A8S_0k3VwaWI00 TASS

The Russian Navy’s first Project 22350 frigate, the Admiral Gorshkov , has set out on a deployment armed, in part, with new Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles , according to officials in that country. In 2020, the Russian government said that the warship had carried out the first ever successful live-fire launch of a Zircon during a drill in the White Sea.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced Gorshkov ‘s deployment, which he said would see the warship sail in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans and the Mediterranean Sea, earlier today during a ceremony . The ship, the full name of which is Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Gorshkov , was officially commissioned in 2018 and assigned to the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet. Gorshkov class frigates are among the service’s most modern surface combatants and the class leader notably conducted an around-the-world voyage in 2019 that saw it visit ports in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean , and Latin America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4RaQ_0k3VwaWI00
The Russian Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov leaves port on, or about, January 4, 2023. TASS

“I am sure that such powerful weapons will reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country,” Putin said during the event , which was reportedly conducted at least in part via video conference. The Russian President had said last month that Zircon would be operationally deployed in some capacity. Officials in Russia have said in the past that it expects a number of other types of ships and submarines, including the Russian Navy’s advanced and extremely quiet nuclear-powered Yasen and Yasen-M class submarines , to be able to employ Zircon in the future.

Along with this announcement, a video that the Russian Ministry of Defense released in May 2022 and said showed Gorshkov launching a Zircon missile, has been circulating online today. There have been incorrect claims that it shows a new launch to coincide with the beginning of the ship’s deployment.

Despite this reported operational deployment, details about Zircon (sometimes written Tsirkon) and its capabilities remain limited. The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the example that Admiral Gorshkov fired during the 2020 test reached a peak speed of “ more than Mach 8 ” and traveled a total of 280 miles. The test last May reportedly saw the weapon fly approximately 620 miles (1,000 kilometers), which is in line with claims that Putin had made about its performance in 2019. The Russian President also indicated at that time that the missile would be able to reach a speed of up to Mach 9. Hypersonic speed is typically defined as anything above Mach 5.

Gorshkov ‘s commanding officer, Captain Igor Krokhmal, said that it has been loaded with variants of the Kalibr subsonic cruise missile family , which include anti-ship and land-attack types, as well as Zircons, according to Russian state media. Admiral Gorshkov class frigates can fire either of these weapons, as well as Oniks supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles , from an array of 16 multi-purpose vertical launch cells at the bow-end of the ship.

In addition to cruise missiles, Admiral Gorshkov class frigates are armed with a 130mm main gun, a navalized version of the S-350 surface-to-air missile system called Redut, Palash close-in weapon systems, and torpedoes. The Russian Navy currently has three of these warships, with seven more in various phases of construction and fitting out. Six of those future examples are expected to be of an improved subtype with, among other things, twice as many vertical launch system cells.

If Gorshkov has indeed headed out with a loadout that includes some number of Zircon, this would be a significant milestone for that weapon system, which Russian authorities have admitted in the past experienced significant difficulties during development . From an operational perspective, hypersonic cruise missiles present new challenges for enemy forces at sea and on land given that it greatly reduces the amount of time it takes for the weapon to reach its target and similarly limits the amount of time defenders have to react. In addition, hypersonic cruise missiles, especially if they have high degrees of maneuverability, would be very hard to intercept.

It seems clear that the Russian military intends this deployment to be an important show of force in the context of its growing geopolitical isolation over its all-out war on Ukraine, which began in February 2022. U.S. and other NATO naval activity around Europe, including in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, which are among the places where Gorshkov will reportedly sail, has significantly increased as part of broader efforts, which began in the immediate lead-up to the current conflict in Ukraine, to deter further Russian aggression.

At the same time, while it remains to be seen whether or not Gorshkov or its Zircons will actively participate in the conflict in Ukraine, this seems unlikely. After Russia’s initial large-scale invasion last year, Turkish authorities announced they would block any warships from sailing into the Black Sea from the Mediterranean via the Dardanelles and the Bosporus, as is their right under existing international law .

Gorshkov could technically fire missiles at Ukraine from the Mediterranean, but they would have to fly over one or more NATO members in the process, presenting serious risks. Even if a missile simply fell accidentally onto one of those countries, it would create a major international incident and potentially lead to one of Russia’s newest weapons, or parts thereof, falling into the hands of western intelligence agencies. The war in Ukraine has already provided a goldmine of intelligence on current higher-end Russian weapon systems and other advanced military hardware for the government in Kyiv and its international partners, including the United States.

In addition, if Gorshkov is actually carrying Zircons, it’s not clear how many of the missiles are loaded on the ship or how many the Russian military has available in total. On top of that, there are questions about the reliability of the existing missiles and what the country’s capacity might be currently to produce more. Russia’s defense enterprises, among other things, have been severely hampered by crippling international sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine. The country’s heavy reliance on foreign electronics in the production of advanced weapon systems has only exacerbated these issues. This is all on top of economic troubles Russia has experienced that predate the conflict, which have often led in the past to the cutting or deferment of major defense programs due to funding limitations .

Still, U.S. officials have cited Zircon, as well as other Russian hypersonic weapon developments , as evidence of that country’s progress in this regard in the past. “We’re not as advanced as the Chinese or the Russians in terms of hypersonic programs,” U.S. Space Force Gen. David Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations, said at the Halifax International Security Forum in 2021, pointing in part to a reported Zircon test that year.

All told, if true, while the Russian Navy deploying a ship armed with hypersonic cruise missiles is a major development, it would seem, at least at present, to represent a very limited operational capability.

Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com

Comments / 8

straight up
3d ago

accidents happen at Sea all the time oops that laser got out of control and cut it in half oops it's at the bottom of the sea that would be awesome

Reply(1)
3
Related
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nostradamus’ 2023 Predictions Include World War III & End Of The Monarchy

The 16th-century astrologer has previously been credited with foretelling the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. With a new year, for many, comes new resolutions and the chance to step into a better version of yourself. However, each new year also comes with 365 days of potential turmoil – depending on what the universe plans to throw at us. According to 16th-century astrologer, Nostradamus, the impending fresh start could have some serious upheaval.
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Official Allegedly Opened Mail Bomb Thinking Son’s Head Was Inside

A Russian official linked to Vladimir Putin’s private army opened a letter bomb thinking it could contain “his son’s head,” according to notorious Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.The alleged assassination attempt on Dmitry Syty, the head of the Russian House cultural center in Bangui, Central African Republic, took place on Friday morning, according to Russian state news outlet TASS. A Russian told the outlet that when Sytyv “received an anonymous parcel Friday and opened it, an explosion occurred,” adding that the “injuries are serious. The head of the Russian House has been hospitalized.”Hours after news of the letter bomb broke,...
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Russia Loses 5 Ammunition Warehouses, Radar Station in Single Day: Ukraine

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on Friday that Russia lost a radar station and ammunition warehouses in a Ukrainian strike. Shtupun said during an updated operational briefing posted on Facebook that a hospital in Ukraine's Luhansk region was "full of...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy