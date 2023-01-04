ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Schedule Switch: NFL Considering Moving Patriots-Bills

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9biw_0k3VwV3X00

As the NFL weighs its options in the wake of Damar Hamlin's ongoing recovery, it might have a decision to make when it comes to the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 contest against the New England Patriots.

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent's continued conversations about finishing off the final stages of the league's regular season schedule in the wake of the injury sustained by Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin now involve the New England Patriots.

While the primary portions of that discussion have centered on the completion of the Bills' suspended Monday showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals - where Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter - Vincent said Wednesday that Week 18 games, namely Buffalo's divisional tilt with the New England Patriots , could be moved as well.

Vincent "(hasn't) rule(d) out the possibility of postponing" Sunday’s crucial divisional showdown between Buffalo and New England. An NFL statement previously said the Bills-Bengals game would not continue this week and that the Week 18 slate would commence as scheduled. Vincent has, understandably, declared that "the well-being of the Buffalo players and coaches will guide the league's decision-making process."

The nationally-televised showdown between Buffalo and Cincinnati had the top seed in the AFC (and the first-round bye that comes with it) potentially on the line, with the Kansas City Chiefs likewise lingering. New England (8-8) currently holds the seventh and final playoff seed in the AFC and will clinch it with a win against the Bills. The schedule on the NFL's official site still has the Patriots and Bills destined for a 1 p.m. kickoff this coming Sunday and the postseason is still slated to begin on Jan. 14.

All of that, obviously, falls out of the spotlight until there is some form of assurance around Hamlin's status. The defender has reportedly made progress but remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Monday's was reportedly set to resume shortly after Hamlin was removed from the Paycor Stadium field in an ambulance (having been administered CPR after his injury) but Vincent further denied such rumors in his Wednesday statements.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Comments / 15

D-MAC
3d ago

Hope the kid is ok but it is time to get back to normal. life is cruel and it goes on it waits for no one. That is the sad reality of life.

Reply(2)
18
Beer man
2d ago

Time to move on. Sorry for the young man and pray for a full recovery but this type of thing happens all the time, just not on a football field in front of a national audience. People lose family members or co workers all the time. My company doesn’t shut down when this happens. Play ball.

Reply
8
TheEndOfOurCountry
2d ago

Sad what happened but canceling games and dragging this out isn't going to change what happend..this game should have been played wedneaday..just give the teams a tie and let the rest of the season and playoffs play out

Reply
2
 

