iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
heckhome.com
How to Add a Touch of Elegance to Your Home’s Interior
Modern elegance gives the right interior design ideas for individuals who want beauty and sophistication to be the focal point of their homes. Enhancing a space’s luxury factor and establishing a comfortable atmosphere require modern, elegant home interior design. It is distinguished by a subtle, visually pleasant interior design that exudes a sleek and stylish vibe. This kind of atmosphere is created by combining various elements, from the flooring to the decor, contributing to the space’s harmony and stunning appearance.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
livingetc.com
Curved sofas have been THE design trend of the year and these perfect 10 examples show why and how to style them
Once in a while, an interiors shift comes along that feels nothing short of seismic. Forget notoriously capricious color trends – these are ideas that speak to wider notions about the way we live, work and decorate. A case in point? Curves. Just as arched windows and doorways appeared...
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
This first-of-its-kind 'drive and fly' eVTOL is the size of an SUV
The first fully-functional prototype of the ASKA A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle was introduced at CES 2023, according to a press release by the firm published on Wednesday. Traveling 250 miles on a single charge. ASKA A5 is the size of an SUV and...
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Lincoln Nautilus Pics Reveal Crossover’s Interior
Ford Authority has spotted the next-generation Lincoln Nautilus on numerous occasions thus far, giving us a look at the heavily-camouflaged exterior of the forthcoming crossover. Additionally, uncovered photos of the luxurious model recently leaked on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information site, giving us our first look at the new Nautilus in the flesh. Now, we’re getting our very first look at the next-gen Lincoln Nautilus interior, courtesy of a user on the Blue Oval Forums.
Forget Palace Retreats. These 5 Indian Boutique Hotels Showcase the Country’s Contemporary Design Ethos.
Sure, India may be synonymous with its palace hotels, and with good reason: These storied royal residences transformed into opulent retreats come with centuries-old pedigrees. But across the country, a clutch of intimate boutique hotels are paying tribute to India’s contemporary design ethos. From a chic conversion of a historic haveli to a safari lodge with tents splashed with colorful nods to local flora and fauna, here are five stylish properties across the desert state of Rajasthan where old and new mingle in delightful ways. Villa Palladio Jaipur’s buzziest opening this year is VIlla Palladio, a ruby-toned jewelry box courtesy Swiss-Italian expat...
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!
Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
Detroit News
Style at Home: Prepping your home for a long winter
After the Christmas trees come down, the house always feels a little bare for a week or two, so I like to use this time to incorporate a few additional elements to keep my home feeling cozy all season long. I love these five tips to help you prep your home for a long winter.
10 of the Best Living Room Redos of 2022, from Minimalist Havens to Maximalist Hangouts
Of all the rooms in a home, the living room is where you’re going to do the most lounging. It’s the space where you sprawl out on a couch and disconnect from the world by watching the latest must-see show, or sink into your favorite arm chair for a re-read of your favorite book, or surround a coffee table to play a board game with friends — so it should be a space that feels comfortable and reflective of your own personal style. If you’re peeking around your living area and realizing it’s not where you’d like it to be, take inspiration from the 10 best living room transformations we saw in 2022.
Apartment Therapy
A Charming Paris Rental’s Dripping in Classic French Details Like Herringbone Floors, a Marble Fireplace, Balcony, and More
Originally from New York, Sandra lives in Barcelona with her husband and works as a freelance video producer, photographer and writer. She has a slight addiction to home makeover shows and enjoys second hand treasure hunting. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links,...
Why Are Semi-Truck Wheels Shaped Differently?
Semi-truck wheels aren't shaped the same on every axle? Why is that? The answer is simpler than you would expect. The post Why Are Semi-Truck Wheels Shaped Differently? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
actionlifemedia.com
Livin’ the Van Life: 5 Tips for Starting Your Adventures
Since the pandemic, people from across the country have been redefining their lifestyles and homes. in the last year, Americans are looking for more affordable ways to live. Vehicle dwelling is becoming more common since it gives people the freedom to travel and live a more simple life. If you’re...
Woman Gives Hallway a Simple Upgrade with a Pop of Color Along the Doorframe
Yep, we're totally trying this out!
Food Beast
Treat Yourself To Chicago’s Secret $100 Old Fashioned
You’ve given all the gifts and decked all the halls, now it’s time to "treat yo self" like Tom Haverford. If you’re in Chicago or will be in that area, I suggest going to Grill on 21, located in the Loop, and ordering the $100 Old Fashion. This is on some true if you know, you know vibe, as this opulent cocktail is not on the menu, but like Prego, it’s in there.
homedit.com
Eastlake Style: Guide to This Decorative Victorian Movement
The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of the late 19th century, encompassing architecture and furniture. Charles Eastlake, a British writer and architect, began the Eastlake movement. He promoted the use of furniture made by craftsmen that took pride in their work. The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of...
northernarchitecture.us
Aeromobil Flying Car Takes Off for the First Time
Aeromobil Version 2.5 is a “road-able aircraft” by Slovakian lead designer Stefan Klein, who spent last 20 years developing his dream. The extremely lightweight vehicle (only 450 kg – 992 lbs) has a steel tube frame structure with a carbon fiber composite shell - like in race cars. The dimensions with closed wings are 1.6 meters width by 6 meters length (5.4 by 19.6 feet). While on the ground Aeromobil can speed up around and more than 160 km/h (100 mph), in the sky - 200 km/h (124 mph).
Maple Brothers Is Selling A Beautiful 1960 Corvette
Even new models have to respect this car’s engineering. 1960, the beginning of an era for GM and all of the nation's muscle and sports car builders of that time. You had such vehicles as the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger/Charger. However there is one car that stood out atop the rest as a true icon of American speed. That, of course, was the first generation Corvette.
