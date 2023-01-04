Read full article on original website
PGA tour winner reveals heartbreaking reason why he has retired from golf
Kenny Perry was one of golf’s best, but he hasn’t played a round since 2021, and he revealed the heartbreaking reason why in an interview on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio this week. Perry, a 14-time PGA tour and 10-time PGA Tour Champions winner, revealed that he has retired...
Gary Player Can’t Stand the ‘Worst Rule Ever Invented’ in Golf
Gary Player would never putt with the pin still in the hole. The post Gary Player Can’t Stand the ‘Worst Rule Ever Invented’ in Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jordan Spieth Calls Out Chatty Fan for Gambling During His Putt
Jordan Spieth scolded a noisy fan in the nicest way possible at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic
Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas
New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro faces BACKLASH for untucked shirt at Tournament of Champions
Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun embraced the Maui crowd in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions by "hanging loose" with his untucked shirt. Spaun's game was certainly relaxed and carefree on Friday on the Plantation Course as he carded a 5-under 68 to reach 14-under for the week. He and Scottie Scheffler are just two shots behind Collin Morikawa.
Jordan Spieth politely let a golf fan know his gambling chatter was a little loud after sinking a putt
Jordan Spieth is no fool. He knows a good percentage of fans at the golf course have their own stakes on the results of the game he’s playing. He’d probably just appreciate it if they didn’t talk about their bets so loud that he can hear it while attempting to putt.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic sends collective warning to Next Gen: "Nadal and myself will try and mess up their plans"
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are planinig of spoiling the plans of the next gen in 2023 as they look to continue winning trophies this year. Djokovic and Nadal combined to win three of the four grand slam events last year and they are looking to keep that going this year. It's certainly something the next gen of players is hoping doesn't happen. Djokovic commented on that admitting that the future of tennis is on good hands however he and Nadal are still planning on messing up their plans:
“He’s the best passer I’ve ever seen in my life” - Larry Bird once raved about Bill Walton’s court vision
It's a shame the NBA world never got to see a healthy Walton for a prolonged period
Golf Channel
Kenny Perry reveals he left professional golf to take care of wife with Alzheimer's
There are more important things than golf. Kenny Perry, a 14-time PGA Tour and 10-time PGA Tour Champions winner, hasn't made a professional start since 2021. On Wednesday, the 62-year-old revealed on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he retired from professional golf to be there full-time for his ailing wife.
Sports World Reacts To Gerrit Cole's Big Announcement
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, had exciting news to share with their loved ones this week. They officially welcomed their second son into the world. A photo of Gerrit and Amy holding their son went viral on social media. They named their second child Everett. The baseball...
Jon Rahm Predicts an Awkward Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National
Since the guest list at the Masters Champions Dinner is restricted to former tournament champs and chairman Fred Ridley, former U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm won’t be in attendance. However, that hasn’t prevented the 28-year-old Spaniard from theorizing about what sitting around the table at Augusta National Golf Club in April will be like.
Ben Crenshaw Concerned About Masters Media Circus With LIV Golfers At Augusta
Two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw worried about LIV Golf saga spilling over at Augusta
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
CBS Sports
2023 Masters expands field to 80 golfers with special invitations accepted by NCAA champion, Japanese star
Augusta National Golf Club announced Thursday that it extended a pair of special invitations to the 2023 Masters that have been accepted by Gordon Sargent, the 2022 NCAA champion, and Japanese golfer Kazuki Higa. This bumps the Masters field to 80 golfers with three months until the tournament. "The Masters...
Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions
KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
Maui musings: Golf a learning curve for some players' 'wives
KAPALUA, Hawaii — (AP) — They had been dating for three months when Jon Rahm's wife attended her first golf tournament. He was a senior at Arizona State and had already won the Ben Hogan Award as the nation's best college player. Her knowledge of golf?. “Zero,” Rahm...
Scary Video Shows PGA Tour Venue Under Water in Vicious Storm
Monterey Peninsula Country Club is repairing damages from recent coastal storms.
Golf Channel
PGA Tour confirms it has granted a 'few' releases for Saudi International
Augusta National Golf Club’s decision to keep its invitation criteria for the Masters unchanged will likely set up some awkward moments at the year’s first major between players who have remained loyal to the PGA Tour and those who have bolted for LIV Golf. But it won’t be...
Golf Digest
Wilson Duo Soft golf balls: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The Wilson Duo has been setting the standard for low-compression two-piece balls since the first iteration in 2011. Its latest model continues down that path with what the company claims is “the world’s softest golf ball” while a new core formulation enhances distance while continuing to deliver the expected soft feel.
