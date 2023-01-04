ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Golf.com

Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic

Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas

New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro faces BACKLASH for untucked shirt at Tournament of Champions

Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun embraced the Maui crowd in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions by "hanging loose" with his untucked shirt. Spaun's game was certainly relaxed and carefree on Friday on the Plantation Course as he carded a 5-under 68 to reach 14-under for the week. He and Scottie Scheffler are just two shots behind Collin Morikawa.
KAHULUI, HI
tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic sends collective warning to Next Gen: "Nadal and myself will try and mess up their plans"

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are planinig of spoiling the plans of the next gen in 2023 as they look to continue winning trophies this year. Djokovic and Nadal combined to win three of the four grand slam events last year and they are looking to keep that going this year. It's certainly something the next gen of players is hoping doesn't happen. Djokovic commented on that admitting that the future of tennis is on good hands however he and Nadal are still planning on messing up their plans:
Golf Channel

Kenny Perry reveals he left professional golf to take care of wife with Alzheimer's

There are more important things than golf. Kenny Perry, a 14-time PGA Tour and 10-time PGA Tour Champions winner, hasn't made a professional start since 2021. On Wednesday, the 62-year-old revealed on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he retired from professional golf to be there full-time for his ailing wife.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Gerrit Cole's Big Announcement

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, had exciting news to share with their loved ones this week. They officially welcomed their second son into the world. A photo of Gerrit and Amy holding their son went viral on social media. They named their second child Everett. The baseball...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
HAWAII STATE
Golf Digest

Wilson Duo Soft golf balls: What you need to know

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The Wilson Duo has been setting the standard for low-compression two-piece balls since the first iteration in 2011. Its latest model continues down that path with what the company claims is “the world’s softest golf ball” while a new core formulation enhances distance while continuing to deliver the expected soft feel.

