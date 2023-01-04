Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
DA: Trial date set for Johnstown mother accused of abusing, killing 14-month-old daughter
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office confirmed that a trial date has been set for a Johnstown mother accused of abusing and killing her daughter. Police charged 39-year-old Veronica Lewis with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and child endangerment last May for her role...
Pa. woman accused of not reporting a death and then stealing from the deceased
WILLIAMSPORT-A homeless Lycoming County woman is accused of not reporting a man’s death and then stealing from the deceased. Amber Nicole Burkhart, 33, was charged Friday with abuse of corpse and theft. She was committed to the county prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. Lycoming Regional Police say they...
WJAC TV
Police arrest Altoona man who failed to report to prison after conviction for toddler's OD
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department announced that they have apprehended a local man who had failed to report to prison after being convicted for the overdose of a 1-year-old child. Police say Dustin Martell, now age 37, was sentenced to serve 3-and-a-half to...
WJAC TV
DA: Saxton man sentenced to jail time for accidentally shooting child with pellet gun
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — According to Bedford County District Attorney Leslie Childers-Potts, a Saxton man was sentenced earlier this week to nearly two years in jail for accidentally shooting a child in the head with a pellet gun. Authorities say Leo Ramsey, now 37, will serve four to...
NY man accused of traveling to meet teen near Clearfield County courthouse
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man was arrested after being accused of traveling to Clearfield by train and bus to meet a teen Wednesday afternoon. According to Clearfield Police, they were called to an area by the Clearfield County courthouse around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 4 to find the group “814 Pred Hunters” […]
State College police looking for man involved in overnight assault
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man they said was involved in a fight at The Lion’s Den. The fight happened around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the bar located at 118 S. Garner Street, according to the police report released […]
Altoona man caught after eluding prison sentence for two months
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after eluding police since early November. On Nov. 3, 2022, Dustin Martell, 37 was supposed to report to prison as he’d been sentenced to three and a half to 10 years for endangering the welfare of a child. In Oct. 2021, Martell was arrested […]
Man charged after hitching ride on Pa. school bus, stalking female students: report
A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he “hitched a ride” on a Cambria County school bus and is accused of stalking several female students, according to a story from WJAC. The incident occurred Wednesday morning, when a School Resource Officer at Johnstown High School got a complaint...
wccsradio.com
JOHNSTOWN MAN SENTENCED FOR DRUG RING
A former Johnstown man was sentenced in federal court earlier this week for drug possession and distribution charges. 41-year-old Anthony Andrews was sentenced on Thursday to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver for a case that went from April of 2019 to July of 2021 in Cambria and Indiana Counties. The drugs he was accused of possessing and distributing was a mix that contained a “detectable amount of fentanyl”, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Western PA District office. Along with federal and Cambria County agencies, investigators were assisted by the Indiana County DA’s Office and Indiana Borough Police.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Victim Receives Threats from Ex-Husband
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville was contacted in reference to a verbal domestic dispute located near Mineweaser Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Police say the victim—a 36-year-old Brookville woman—advised she was...
fox8tv.com
Centre County Drug Arrest
A man charged for operating a “drug pipeline” from Philadelphia to our region was sentenced Thursday in Centre County court. Authorities say David Blanchett Jr., now age 31, will spend 10 to 30 years behind bars on various drug-related charges. Blanchett was arrested in the spring of 2021...
Johnstown man sentenced in federal court for multi-state drug bust
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man will be serving prison time after he was found guilty of selling fentanyl from 2019 through 2021. Anthony Andrews, 41, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 5, by Senior U.S. District Judge Kim Gibson to 30 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction. […]
Crash claims life of 17-year-old
Correction: The identity of the victim, communicated via the Lycoming County Coroner, was removed pending family notification. Please do not comment on the victim on NorthcentralPa.com social media accounts. Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 a.m., Kiessling said. Northway Road was closed shortly after the crash occurred from Harvey Road to Pleasant Hills Road. It reopened as of 12:30 p.m. State police were at the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.
Mifflin County man turns himself in regarding homicide case
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5 p.m.: According to PSP Hollidaysburg Trooper Christopher Fox, Middaugh has turned himself in to police. He will be arraigned in front of a district judge. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a Lewistown man charged with criminal homicide. Trevor Alan Middaugh, 26,...
WJAC TV
PSP: Man charged for allegedly putting fellow inmate in chokehold
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say a man is facing charges, accused of putting a fellow inmate in a chokehold during an altercation at the Jefferson County Jail in October. Investigators say troopers were dispatched to the jail on October 23rd for a report of...
Duo charged with leaving dog in blistering cold for 3 days
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son are facing charges after police found a dog tied outside on Christmas and left for three days. According to troopers, they arrived at the home of 21-year-old James Pfahler in Boggs Township which was later discovered to be owned by his mother, 44-year-old Jamey Williams of […]
Police charged Pa. man with false imprisonment of pizza delivery driver
Police charged a man for false imprisonment of a pizza delivery driver in Pa. Officers from the Johnstown police department responded to a call from Primo’s Pizza on Clinton Street in Cambria County on Dec. 15, where the store reported robbery, according to WJAC. According to the police, the...
PennLive.com
Trial for Pa. woman accused of poisoning her husband delayed indefinitely
LEWISBURG – The trial for a Union County woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband has been postponed indefinitely because the defense attorney has tested positive for COVID-19. The trial of Myrle E. Miller, 77, of Millmont, was scheduled to begin Wednesday in county court and continue well into next week.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Suspect Allegedly Trades Meth for Stolen Copper
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on January 2, a known suspect took approximately 100 pounds of stolen copper and cashed it in at Clear Salvage in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 11:10 a.m. on December 10.
Trio jailed in Centre County for forgery, attempting to cash over $160k in fake checks
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A traffic stop where police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent checks has led to charges filed against a trio in Centre County. Sarina Peppers, 46, and Robert Hickman, 38, both of New York, and Courtney Auterbridge, 56, of York, are accused of trying to cash $163,763.61 in […]
