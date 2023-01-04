ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

Altoona man caught after eluding prison sentence for two months

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after eluding police since early November. On Nov. 3, 2022, Dustin Martell, 37 was supposed to report to prison as he’d been sentenced to three and a half to 10 years for endangering the welfare of a child. In Oct. 2021, Martell was arrested […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

JOHNSTOWN MAN SENTENCED FOR DRUG RING

A former Johnstown man was sentenced in federal court earlier this week for drug possession and distribution charges. 41-year-old Anthony Andrews was sentenced on Thursday to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver for a case that went from April of 2019 to July of 2021 in Cambria and Indiana Counties. The drugs he was accused of possessing and distributing was a mix that contained a “detectable amount of fentanyl”, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Western PA District office. Along with federal and Cambria County agencies, investigators were assisted by the Indiana County DA’s Office and Indiana Borough Police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Victim Receives Threats from Ex-Husband

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville was contacted in reference to a verbal domestic dispute located near Mineweaser Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Police say the victim—a 36-year-old Brookville woman—advised she was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Centre County Drug Arrest

A man charged for operating a “drug pipeline” from Philadelphia to our region was sentenced Thursday in Centre County court. Authorities say David Blanchett Jr., now age 31, will spend 10 to 30 years behind bars on various drug-related charges. Blanchett was arrested in the spring of 2021...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man sentenced in federal court for multi-state drug bust

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man will be serving prison time after he was found guilty of selling fentanyl from 2019 through 2021. Anthony Andrews, 41, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 5, by Senior U.S. District Judge Kim Gibson to 30 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash claims life of 17-year-old

Correction: The identity of the victim, communicated via the Lycoming County Coroner, was removed pending family notification. Please do not comment on the victim on NorthcentralPa.com social media accounts. Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 a.m., Kiessling said. Northway Road was closed shortly after the crash occurred from Harvey Road to Pleasant Hills Road. It reopened as of 12:30 p.m. State police were at the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Mifflin County man turns himself in regarding homicide case

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5 p.m.: According to PSP Hollidaysburg Trooper Christopher Fox, Middaugh has turned himself in to police. He will be arraigned in front of a district judge. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a Lewistown man charged with criminal homicide. Trevor Alan Middaugh, 26,...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Duo charged with leaving dog in blistering cold for 3 days

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son are facing charges after police found a dog tied outside on Christmas and left for three days. According to troopers, they arrived at the home of 21-year-old James Pfahler in Boggs Township which was later discovered to be owned by his mother, 44-year-old Jamey Williams of […]
TYRONE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Suspect Allegedly Trades Meth for Stolen Copper

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on January 2, a known suspect took approximately 100 pounds of stolen copper and cashed it in at Clear Salvage in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 11:10 a.m. on December 10.
DUBOIS, PA

