Zachary John
3d ago
What about the doctors and insurance companies who were allowed to over prescribed pain pills?!?! Any prosecution there?!? Or just the low level street dealers because they're costing pharma money and cutting into the government business.
Harrisburg police charge man with attempted rape, murder of woman in Sunken Gardens
Harrisburg police on Friday charged a 34-year-old man with attempted rape and murder of the woman found dead in the Sunken Gardens park. Brandon Lamar Martinez, who was arrested Dec. 30 in Blair County for unrelated warrants from Dauphin and Franklin counties, was booked into the Dauphin County jail Friday.
local21news.com
One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
Dauphin County borough suspends fire department after chief charged with theft
The Paxtang Borough Council has suspended the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from responding to fires after the volunteer agency refused to sideline its fire chief who was accused of stealing thousands of dollars on an unrelated HVAC job. The move prevents all Paxtang Fire Company trucks and firefighters from...
local21news.com
Woman turns herself in after allegedly killing teen in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The woman who is accused of killing an 18-year-old in York City, has now turned herself in. Alajah Holmes was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing the teen on the 300 block of W. Jackson St. According to York City Police, Holmes turned herself...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man sentenced for attempted murder of Chester County officer
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Manheim, Lancaster County man has been sentenced to 16 to 32 years in a state correctional facility for a stabbing of a Coatesville City Police officer back in Sept. 2021. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office A judge sentenced 22-year-old Michael...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
abc27.com
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
Central Pa. man gets six year sentence for recruiting fellow inmate for a “hit” on wife
CARLISLE - A Cumberland County man will spend at least the next six years in jail for an April 2021 Cumberland County Prison conversation in which police allege and jurors found that he tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill his estranged wife. Curtis Malone was sentenced Thursday to...
WGAL
Police on scene of shooting in Lancaster
Emergency crews were on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. The incident is in the area of Dauphin and Pershing in the city. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services transported them to a local hospital...
Police arrest 4 in York after 'social media bragging' supplies video evidence
YORK, Pa. — Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in York this week after investigators used video clips posted on social media against them, the York City Police Department said Friday. Police found the video clips while investigating the Dec. 31, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Amiya Paige...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Lehigh man stole from Redner’s, tried to strike pursuing clerk with car
TURKEY RUN – A Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County man is facing robbery and assault charges after borough police say he swiped merchandise from Redner’s and tried to strike a clerk with his vehicle. The incident happened Jan. 2 at the Redner’s supermarket in the Gold Star Plaza.
abc27.com
York County police looking for man after teen robbed walking to bus stop
NORTH YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department is looking for a suspect they say robbed a 14-year-old walking to the bus. Police say on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6:54 a.m., a 14-year-old boy told them he was on the 700 block of Albright Avenue walking to his bus stop.
Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
Pa. officer sued for allegedly taking off his pants at work multiple times
A Pa. officer has been accused of repeatedly taking off his pants at work. Now a colleague is suing. Jose Dones, a community relations officer, of the Philadelphia Police Department’s 26th District, has been accused of changing his pants in the middle of the office on a regular basis instead of using a locker room, according to the lawsuit filed by officer Kelly Neal.
Cocaine, Heroin Found After 'Social Media Bragging' Videos Of Stolen Guns In York: Police
While investigating the homicide of Amiya Paige on New Year's Eve, York City police found "numerous video clips on social media were obtained depicting reckless shooting of firearms in public spaces," which lead to search and seizures of heroin, cocaine, and stolen firearms, according to a release on Friday, Jan. 6.
pahomepage.com
Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting
A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
iheart.com
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
Philly man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling illegal drugs in Centre County
A Philadelphia man was sentenced Thursday to at least a decade in state prison for selling large amounts of illegal drugs in Centre County.
abc27.com
York City police arrest four, find drugs & guns thanks to social media videos
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say videos posted on social media led to the discovery of guns and drugs, as well as four arrests. Police say during the investigation of a New Year’s Eve homicide, officers discovered videos on social media showing reckless shootings in public spaces.
Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
