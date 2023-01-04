Read full article on original website
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries
It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday
Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
First Alert Weather: Cloudy with mild temperatures Monday
Forecast: Today will feature more clouds overall, but there will be some brighter breaks at times. The mild stretch continues with highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. Despite the extra clouds, we remain dry today. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s for most of the area... some 30s in the distant NW 'burbs. Some fog likely develops late at night.Looking Ahead: Heading into Tuesday, the mild temps continue but things turn a bit unsettled. A few showers could be around tomorrow morning, but the best bet at a period of widespread showers moves in for midday, mainly 10am and after. As of now, much of the steadiest will be for the northern half of our area, from the city and points to the north. Far southern locations may not pick up much of anything. While some briefly heavier bouts are possible, mainly to the north, it's overall just another nuisance rain-maker. No flooding concerns are expected, and much of the activity quickly exits by late afternoon. For Tuesday evening and Wednesday, things stay unsettled with scattered showers/drizzle around. After highs in the 50s tomorrow, temps Wednesday could easily get into the 60s.
First Alert Forecast: Chilly, feels like 30s, flurries possible
After a stretch of days well above normal, temps are closer to where they should be for early January.Today will feature more clouds than sun, although we'll get some brighter breaks at times. Some flurries are possible, especially to the north and west. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.Tonight will be colder as well with lows falling to around 30 degrees in the city and the 20s in the suburbs. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to mainly clear skies overnight.We'll start off brisk and bright Sunday. Some more high clouds will stream in during the...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
First Alert Weather: Highs expected to hit 60s
Forecast: Today will be unseasonably warm with showers after 2/3PM. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with some records in jeopardy. Leftover showers/drizzle push through tonight. Temps will fall to around 50. As for tomorrow, there's a chance of some morning drizzle, otherwise it will be a drier day. It will be cooler, too, with highs in the low 50s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be chilly with a few nuisance showers around the area. Expect highs in the upper 40s. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. As for Sunday, there's a chance of snow/rain showers late in the day. Expect highs in the 40s.
Turnto10.com
Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas
It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
WJCL
Highs in the 70s continue into the weekend, plus a look at rain for New Year's Eve
Patchy fog will develop overnight into early Friday morning as lows drop to the 50s. Partly sunny skies will stay through Friday afternoon, but it will be another warm one. Highs return to the 70s. The 70s continue into the weekend even with a cold front arriving. Rain chances increase...
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
Weather: Watch out for heavy rain today
A strong round of storms will move into the region today and stick around through tonight. The morning fog will stick around until the storms replace the heavy air.
