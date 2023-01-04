ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out to millions tomorrow

There is only one day left before employees at a Maryland school district receive an early Christmas present in the form of a bonus payment of $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is intended as a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, AACPS says.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
TheDailyBeast

School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit

A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”At the heated meeting, teachers lamented both not being taken seriously in their complaints of bad student behavior, and principals feeling unsupported, according to reporting by Florida Today. Staff also described being hit and bitten by kids.More than 50 staff members have resigned this year, according to reporting by the New York Post.“I’ve watched dozens of my...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

New Biden administration guidance closes ‘ghost guns’ loophole in federal rule

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued an open letter to federal firearms dealers on Tuesday saying a rule that went into effect in August applies to certain partially completed pistol frames and parts kits, subjecting them to regulation.  The August rule from the Department of Justice subjected gun kits to regulation and provided regulatory definitions for terms…

