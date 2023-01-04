ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

WANTED: Holyoke shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting at the Unicorn Bar in December.

Holyoke Police sent to High Street for shooting

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers were called to a shooting at the Unicorn Bar on High Street around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17. They found a Hispanic man on the floor of the bar that had been shot several times.

An investigation found that after the victim was shot several times, he fell to the floor. The suspect then allegedly shot the victim again while he was on the floor and then walked away from the incident.

Holyoke and State Police believe they have identified the suspect as 35-year-old John Brown Jr. of Springfield. He is wanted on the following charges:

  • Murder, Attempted
  • Firearm, Discharge within 500 ft. of a building
  • Firearm in Felony, Possess
  • A&B with Firearm
  • Firearm, Carry without a License
  • Ammunition without FID Card, Possess
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pl196_0k3Vu05v00
    John Brown Jr. (Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfVHs_0k3Vu05v00

Police have not arrested Brown Jr. yet. An arrest warrant has been issued and he is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting “SOLVE” plus your message including Holyoke. The, text END to complete your message.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

