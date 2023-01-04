WANTED: Holyoke shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting at the Unicorn Bar in December.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers were called to a shooting at the Unicorn Bar on High Street around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17. They found a Hispanic man on the floor of the bar that had been shot several times.

An investigation found that after the victim was shot several times, he fell to the floor. The suspect then allegedly shot the victim again while he was on the floor and then walked away from the incident.

Holyoke and State Police believe they have identified the suspect as 35-year-old John Brown Jr. of Springfield. He is wanted on the following charges:

Murder, Attempted

Firearm, Discharge within 500 ft. of a building

Firearm in Felony, Possess

A&B with Firearm

Firearm, Carry without a License

Ammunition without FID Card, Possess

John Brown Jr. (Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department)



Police have not arrested Brown Jr. yet. An arrest warrant has been issued and he is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting “SOLVE” plus your message including Holyoke. The, text END to complete your message.

