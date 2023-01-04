ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

State Police search for wanted sex offender

By Odyssey Fields
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qFpC_0k3Vt7JD00

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is asking the community for help in locating a convicted sex offender.

Officials say 19-year-old Cody Dallas Garcia is wanted on three counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender. They say he also failed to update a new address which is required by state law.

According to the release, Garcia was previously living in a Victoria community in Lunenburg County. He was recently seen in the Clarksville area of Mecklenburg County, Va., and Henderson, NC.

Man arrested and charged in burglary investigation in Giles Co.

Officials described Garcia as a white man with brown hair and eyes. He is six-foot tall weighing approximately 145 pounds.

They say Garcia might have connections in Halifax, Midlothian, and Chesterfield Counties.

State Police ask anyone with additional information to contact them by using the “Tips” link under Garcia’s picture on the Virginia State Polie Sex Offender Registry page .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Armed and dangerous man arrested across state lines

UPDATE 1/6 8:57 A.M.: The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says an armed and dangerous man was taken into custody across state lines. According to the Person County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, Allen Leon Brandon was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Person County deputies say Brandon was wanted for several stolen vehicles and firearms. Note: A […]
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Danville Police add a Real Time Crime Center to its facility

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the new year settles in, the Danville Police Department (DPD) is making renovations to its facility. According to a press release, the department is adding a Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) to help reduce crime throughout the city. With Governor Youngkin’s Operation Blue Line Initiative, DPD says they have received over […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Murder-suicide under investigation in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) says they are investigating a murder-suicide that happened on New Years’ Eve. Police say they responded to Glen Oak Drive near the intersection of Lanier Ave. at 9:23 p.m. for a well-being check. Officers forced entry into a home and say they found that 32-year-old Cheyna […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Why is the price of wine going up? What Virginia vineyards are facing

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia ranks in the Top Ten nationally in wine production, and wine industry experts say the commonwealth’s reputation as a wine producer is on the rise. Virginia wine growers are dealing with higher input costs, and that is affecting their bottom lines, as well as the prices they charge consumers. Labor […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

The most dangerous time of year, experts talk alcohol-related crashes

(WFXR)– As you’re making plans for your New Year’s Eve celebrations don’t forget to think about your first ride home of 2023. Safe Auto says crashes with drugs or alcohol as a contributing factor skyrocketed by more than seventy percent. “Remember if you feel different you drive differently,” said Rich Jacobs, Drive Smart Virginia spokesperson. […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Controlled burn becomes out of control in Halifax Co.

HALIFAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Halifax Volunteer Fire Department got a brand new tanker engine (Tanker 205) on Friday and an out-of-control fire to use it on. Firefighters say on Facebook that they responded to a controlled burn in the evening hours of Friday and cleared the scene. They say they were called back to […]
HALIFAX, VA
WFXR

New Year, New Baby! Danville’s first baby of 2023 born

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A bundle of joy brings in the new year as the first baby born at Sovah Health’s Women’s Center in Danville for 2023. At six pounds and six ounces, Ke’Naja was born at 2:19 p.m. on Jan. 1. “We are so thrilled to welcome the newest member of our family!” said […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Danville mayor and vice mayor both re-elected for another term

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones and Vice Mayor Dr. Gray Miller will hold their titles for another term. According to a press release, Danville’s City Council of nine voted for both Jones and Dr. Miller. Officials say Jones has been part of the council for 12 years. He served […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Police arrest a man involved in armed robbery in Danville

UPDATE 12/28 4:24 P.M.: The Danville Police Department says it has arrested a man that it believes was involved in the earlier reported robbery of a convenience store on the 2200 block of North Main Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Police arrested 41-year-old Isaac Jerome Graham and charged him with the following: Danville Police are […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Colonial Pipeline shuts down after a fuel leak near Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Colonial Pipeline has shut down part of its operations after a diesel fuel leak at the Witt booster station near Danville was detected on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to a release. The company says it is working to repair the equipment that failed at the station. It says the fuel leak […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Person out of home after fire causes heavy damage

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Several crews were called to a fire that left a house in severe damage on the 200 block of Parkway Drive on Tuesday. The Danville Fire Department says when they got to the home they saw flames and smoke coming from the front. Firefighters went inside and discovered a blaze throughout […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Environmental expert shares potential effects of fuel leaks

DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — A diesel fuel leak near Danville has shut down a part of the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline which supplies a majority of the east coast. According to Colonial, the leak was discovered during a routine station check. The line has been shut down while the crews work to […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

White Mill project receives $5 million from state grant

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the White Mill project continues to move forward, funds are on the way to bring the Danville building back to life. The City of Danville announced Tuesday, Dec. 27 it will receive a state grant of $5 million to assist in the redevelopment of the White Mill building on Memorial […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Kitchen catches fire in Danville home

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire that was believed to have started by unattended cooking on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Firefighters say they arrived on the 200 block of Oakwood Circle and found flames coming from the front yard. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy