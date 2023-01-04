Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
WANE-TV
Police: Alcohol may be factor in Steuben County crash that hurt 5 kids, 2 adults
HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) — A two-car crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive left a total of seven people injured Friday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s 911 received a call about the collision around 6:30 p.m. according to a release. After responding to the scene, the deputies determined that a blue 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound approaching the intersection. The other vehicle, a black 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was traveling westbound.
Commissioners: With new jail looming, fate of current facility unknown
While the Allen County Commissioners await zoning approval from the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning appeals on land they’ve contracted to purchase for a new $300 million jail on Meyer Road, the fate of the existing jail is up for debate.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 500 block of North CR 175E, Warsaw. Francisco Cesario Castillo lost his military ID. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 100 block of...
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
News Now Warsaw
Fulton County man sentenced for hit-and-run
ROCHESTER — A man from Fulton County is in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a fatal hit-and-run crash. The wreck happened north of Akron, Nov. 5, 2021. Brelynna Felix, a 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student, was killed. A 15-year-old boy was also hurt in the wreck.
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
inkfreenews.com
Shuster Arrested After Threatening To Kill Cop
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly threatening a police officer while intoxicated. Douglas Paul Shuster, 53, 3762 W. Old Road 30 Lot 700, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation, a level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, both class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Body found in Cass County field
(CBS DETROIT) - A body was found in a field in Cass County on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Cass County Sheriff's Office announced.At about 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, officers responded to a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township after receiving reports of a possible deceased body in the field.Police say the body has not been identified at this time. The case remains under investigation.
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
inkfreenews.com
Smith Has Deputies Sworn In Again
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith started his first week in office with having his deputies sworn in again. At 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in the Kosciusko County Courthouse’s Old Courtroom, Kosciusko Superior Court 4 Judge Chris Kehler gave the oath of office to Smith and the deputies.
Museum Tour: Berrien County Courthouse Square in Berrien Springs
Take a step back in time to the 1800s at the Berrien County Courthouse Square.
inkfreenews.com
Niles Sentenced To Six Years For Meth Possession
WARSAW — A Kimmell man will serve six years in prison after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine. Tyler James Niles, 35, 9521 W. 75N, Kimmell, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony. Two additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
inkfreenews.com
Mench Arrested After Allegedly Battering, Strangling Woman
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly battering and strangling a woman while in the presence of four children. Michael David Mench, 40, 2492 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Passenger Dies In US 30 Crash
WARSAW — Amy R. Hall, 39, Warsaw, a passenger in a 2023 Nissan, was pronounced deceased at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7. The crash occurred on US 30, near Van Ness Road. Emergency personnel responded to the collision at 5:23 a.m. Hall’s death was...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
WNDU
Winona Lake man arrested for stabbing relative
The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is quote "in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Gage Rogers, 27, received a 9-and-a-half-year...
963xke.com
Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
Fox17
Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
Comments / 0