Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later
The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
6-year-old student shot teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teacher is in critical condition after being shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon. In a press conference Friday evening, city officials said the shooting was not accidental, that it happened in a first-grade classroom when a male student started arguing with a teacher and that the teacher's injuries were life-threatening. Everyone else in the school building -- faculty, staff, and students -- were safe.
Sheriff Diggs retires York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office after 45 years in law enforcement
POQUOSON, Va. — After more than 20 years as sheriff of the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, J.D. "Danny" Diggs has retired. Diggs started his career in law enforcement at the age of 19. In 1977, he joined the sheriff's office and in 1999, he was elected sheriff. Throughout his 45...
'A call to action' | Portsmouth holds candlelight vigil as the city grapples with gun violence
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Dozens of people, of all ages, gathered at Portsmouth City Park Thursday night to remember lives lost, console families and call for an end to gun violence. The crowd heard a roll call of the names, each representing a person who died from gun violence in...
Teen accused of killing man, shooting another in Gloucester faces new charges
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The teenager accused of shooting two people in Gloucester County early New Year's Day morning, leaving one dead and another hurt, is facing new charges. The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old's new charges are second-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. He was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Virginia Beach asks Del. Convirs-Fowler to hand over laptop she claims belonged to mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler (D-Virginia District 21) to hand over a laptop that she claims belonged to the 2019 Municipal Center mass shooter. Fowler's office emailed a statement about the laptop on Monday. The police department addressed the allegation...
Court documents reveal what led up to December shooting of 17-year-old in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — 18-year-old Analwah Jones appeared in court one day after turning herself in to Portsmouth police. She’s the third teenager who has been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old boy. Police said the shooting took place on December 21st on Sykes Avenue. The...
Organizations representing teachers respond to shooting at school in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Leaders of organizations that represent teachers from the local to the national level have issued statements about the tragic incident at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News in which a 6-year-old who had brought a gun to school shot and critically wounded a teacher. Newport...
Newport News lawyer, substitute judge sentenced for laundering $2.2 million
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News lawyer who served as a substitute judge was sentenced to more than four years in prison for laundering millions of dollars through contacts in China, and evading her income taxes. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said 61-year-old Nosuk Kim was also serving...
'He's my baby' | Parents hold their children tight after 6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News classroom
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s been a long day for these families and teachers at Richneck Elementary. Newport News police said after an altercation in a classroom, a first grader pulled out a handgun and shot his teacher. Medics took the teacher to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
JMU identifies teacher shot in Newport News as an alumna of their school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James Madison University has confirmed that the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student Friday is an alumna of their school. They said her name is Abby Zwerner. In their statement, attributed to President Jonathan R. Alger, they said: "All of us at James Madison University...
Former Lt. Gov. Fairfax to represent more families of Va. Beach mass shooting victims
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Families of the Virginia Beach mass shooting victims are now represented by former Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. On May 31, 2019, a Virginia Beach city employee opened fire in Municipal Center Building 2. He shot and killed a total of 12 people; several others were hurt.
Virginia lawmaker wants to increase juror pay to $100 a day
NORFOLK, Va. — While jury duty is not often enjoyable, one Virginia senator said he wants to make it more affordable. State Sen. Lionel Spruill (D-Chesapeake) filed Senate Bill 789, which would increase the pay for all Virginia jurors to $100 a day. Currently, jurors make $30 a day....
Two killed in small plane crash in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a small plane crash in a rural part of southern Suffolk, not far from Suffolk Executive Airport, in which two people reportedly died. According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, the crash was reported at around 12:15 p.m. She...
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Marc Angelo Nozzolillo has been found safe. The police department tweeted an update on Tuesday morning. No other information was released. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing man who may be endangered. Marc Angelo...
Trial underway for Norfolk man accused of 2020 shooting that left 5 hurt, including infant
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 13, 2021. A Norfolk man accused of hurting five people, including a one-month-old baby, in a 2020 shooting is on trial this week. Kimahni Lankford was charged with five counts...
Man severely injured in crash between Chesapeake Police vehicle and van
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man was seriously injured, and a woman and Chesapeake Police officer were also hurt Saturday morning when the officer's vehicle collided with a van while responding to an emergency call. According to a spokesperson, this happened at around 10:30 a.m. The officer was on their...
Virginia Beach extends survey for Rudee Loop redevelopment
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach has extended a community survey for the redevelopment of Rudee Loop, an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront. City officials originally planned to end the survey this upcoming Sunday, but after an "overwhelming response," officials decided to extend the survey until January 29.
'It's disheartening' | Court records reveal more about the drivers in deadly York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three weeks after a party bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64, families of the victims are still waiting for answers. The Dec. 16 crash killed 25-year-old Xzavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, and 21-year-old Jontae Kaalib Russell of Norfolk. The...
