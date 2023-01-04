ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later

The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

6-year-old student shot teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teacher is in critical condition after being shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon. In a press conference Friday evening, city officials said the shooting was not accidental, that it happened in a first-grade classroom when a male student started arguing with a teacher and that the teacher's injuries were life-threatening. Everyone else in the school building -- faculty, staff, and students -- were safe.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Teen accused of killing man, shooting another in Gloucester faces new charges

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The teenager accused of shooting two people in Gloucester County early New Year's Day morning, leaving one dead and another hurt, is facing new charges. The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old's new charges are second-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. He was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Two killed in small plane crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a small plane crash in a rural part of southern Suffolk, not far from Suffolk Executive Airport, in which two people reportedly died. According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, the crash was reported at around 12:15 p.m. She...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Missing Virginia Beach man found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Marc Angelo Nozzolillo has been found safe. The police department tweeted an update on Tuesday morning. No other information was released. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing man who may be endangered. Marc Angelo...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach extends survey for Rudee Loop redevelopment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach has extended a community survey for the redevelopment of Rudee Loop, an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront. City officials originally planned to end the survey this upcoming Sunday, but after an "overwhelming response," officials decided to extend the survey until January 29.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

