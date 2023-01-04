ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohen scores 27 as Saint Francis (Pa.) beats Wagner 68-63

NEW YORK — Led by Josh Cohen’s 27 points, the Saint Francis (Pa.) Red Flash defeated the Wagner Seahawks 68-63 on Saturday night. The Red Flash are now 6-10 on the season, while the Seahawks fell to 8-7. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE...
Army hockey player recovering after serious neck injury

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Army hockey coach Brian Riley is crediting a team trainer with potentially saving the life of forward Eric Huss, who suffered a severe neck injury caused by a skate during a game at Sacred Heart on Thursday. Huss, a junior from Dallas, Texas, caught an inadvertent skate to the neck in the second period of Army’s 5-0 loss to the Pioneers in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Team officials say trainer Rachel Leahy took measures to control the bleeding. The injury came a year after a Connecticut high school hockey player died from a similar wound from a skate in Greenwich. Huss is recovering after surgery and expected to return to the West Point campus on Friday.
