SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A lengthy investigation has led to the arrest of one Springfield man and the seizure of loaded high-capacity guns and over a kilo of fentanyl. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that members of the D.A.’s Strategic Action & Focused Enforcement (SAFE) unit had been investigating alleged fentanyl sales from a Parker Street home over the last several months.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO