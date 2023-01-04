Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Officer suffers head injury after struggle with suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police officer is recovering after sustaining a head injury during a struggle with a man on Thursday night in Holyoke. According to officials, officers responded to 72 Essex Street around 9 p.m. for a report of 3 people using illegal narcotics in a hallway. Officers...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police arrest shooting suspect, recover gun on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A firearm arrest was made in Springfield on Main Street on Thursday. Police said that around 9:40 a.m. yesterday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Newland Street area. Less than five minutes later, officers responded to another report of shots fired on Main Street.
Holyoke police officer seriously injured while apprehending violent fugitive
HOLYOKE - A New York City man faces numerous charges in connection with a struggle for a police officer’s firearm that took place while he was being taken into custody on Thursday night. The incident resulted in serious injuries to the police officer. Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said 38-year-old...
Springfield Cops Bust Man For Shootings In Under 30 Minutes: Police
A 26-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police say he fired off several rounds in downtown Springfield in the middle of the day and then tried to hide the gun in a trash can. David Lazu is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of...
Springfield police seize $2,000,000 in drugs and related paraphernalia
The Springfield Police Department made several arrests last week related to drug investigations in the city.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested, over a kilo of fentanyl seized in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A lengthy investigation has led to the arrest of one Springfield man and the seizure of loaded high-capacity guns and over a kilo of fentanyl. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that members of the D.A.’s Strategic Action & Focused Enforcement (SAFE) unit had been investigating alleged fentanyl sales from a Parker Street home over the last several months.
Eyewitness News
Police investigate shooting on I-91 in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses after a driver was shot on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say several 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor came in around 2:00 a.m. State police say the victim was driving from Flaming Llama Night Club...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Police investigating hit-and-run on Cabot Street
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that emergency crews were called to the intersection of Cabot and Canal Streets around 7:50 p.m. When police arrived on-scene, they found a male on...
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
Eyewitness News
Police made an arrest for the spree of robberies across the state
MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - Between August 2021 to December 2021, police investigated a number of armed robberies, car jackings, and stolen motor vehicles. Police arrested 25-year old Christian Velez from New Britain on December 14. He was responsible for the armed robbery of the Sunoco gas station on October 27...
Bicyclist injured after hit and run accident in Holyoke
Holyoke police are investigating a hit and run accident at the intersection of Cabot and Canal Streets Thursday.
Joseph Gonzalez, who shot own finger during Springfield arrest, is arraigned
On Thursday, a Springfield man accused of robbing a MetroPCS days after Christmas and attempting to shoot multiple arresting Springfield Police Officers with a department firearm — with one bullet hitting the man’s own finger — was arraigned on multiple charges in connection with the incident. Joseph...
Bridgeport police arrest 2nd suspect in 2019 deadly beating inside grocery store
Luis Hernandez, 44, of Waterbury, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault for his alleged role in the death of Miguel Lopez in May 2019.
Everett man who tried to take hostages after bank robbery pleads guilty in court
A man from Everett pleaded guilty Thursday to a bank robbery at TD Bank in Allston, Massachusetts
One injured in accidental shooting on Irving Street in West Springfield
One person was injured in a self-inflicted shooting in West Springfield Wednesday.
Vernon man faces charge of enticing a minor
Members were holding Gregory Yount, 58, until police arrived. They provided police with several binders containing text messages between Yount and a fictitious 13-year old female, created by the organization.
westernmassnews.com
Leaders call for change as investigation into bicyclist hit by car continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A hit and run investigation is unfolding in Holyoke, after a bicyclist was hit by a car Thursday night. This is the latest in a string of recent crashes involving pedestrians and bike riders in western Mass., and it’s becoming a growing concern for legislators. They hope a new law that went into effect this week will help.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigate old explosive device in Wilbraham
WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Wilbraham were called after a someone found an old explosive device while cleaning out a basement. Police say the explosive was removed by the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and was brought to an area near the town’s wastewater facility near the Chicopee River.
Distribution of fentanyl gets Springfield man nearly 7 years in prison
A Springfield man was sentenced for drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl.
Court seeks Springfield PD photos in case with officer-involved shooting
In court Tuesday, the Springfield Police Department was asked to produce photos of a police cruiser reportedly damaged by a man who police said attempted to run down officers with a stolen car — leading one officer to shoot the man in the elbow to subdue him. At a...
