Holyoke, MA

westernmassnews.com

Officer suffers head injury after struggle with suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police officer is recovering after sustaining a head injury during a struggle with a man on Thursday night in Holyoke. According to officials, officers responded to 72 Essex Street around 9 p.m. for a report of 3 people using illegal narcotics in a hallway. Officers...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police arrest shooting suspect, recover gun on Main Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A firearm arrest was made in Springfield on Main Street on Thursday. Police said that around 9:40 a.m. yesterday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Newland Street area. Less than five minutes later, officers responded to another report of shots fired on Main Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested, over a kilo of fentanyl seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A lengthy investigation has led to the arrest of one Springfield man and the seizure of loaded high-capacity guns and over a kilo of fentanyl. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that members of the D.A.’s Strategic Action & Focused Enforcement (SAFE) unit had been investigating alleged fentanyl sales from a Parker Street home over the last several months.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Police investigate shooting on I-91 in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses after a driver was shot on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say several 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor came in around 2:00 a.m. State police say the victim was driving from Flaming Llama Night Club...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police investigating hit-and-run on Cabot Street

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that emergency crews were called to the intersection of Cabot and Canal Streets around 7:50 p.m. When police arrived on-scene, they found a male on...
HOLYOKE, MA
Eyewitness News

Police made an arrest for the spree of robberies across the state

MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - Between August 2021 to December 2021, police investigated a number of armed robberies, car jackings, and stolen motor vehicles. Police arrested 25-year old Christian Velez from New Britain on December 14. He was responsible for the armed robbery of the Sunoco gas station on October 27...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Leaders call for change as investigation into bicyclist hit by car continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A hit and run investigation is unfolding in Holyoke, after a bicyclist was hit by a car Thursday night. This is the latest in a string of recent crashes involving pedestrians and bike riders in western Mass., and it’s becoming a growing concern for legislators. They hope a new law that went into effect this week will help.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigate old explosive device in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Wilbraham were called after a someone found an old explosive device while cleaning out a basement. Police say the explosive was removed by the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and was brought to an area near the town’s wastewater facility near the Chicopee River.
WILBRAHAM, MA

