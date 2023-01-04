ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lacademie.com

17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023

Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times of San Diego

Good Eats – Enjoy Variety of Special Menus at Cohn Restaurants for Group’s 40th Anniversary

Member restaurants continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cohn Restaurant Group with special prix fixe menus. Cohn restaurants, spread throughout San Diego County, include Coasterra on Harbor Island, Vintana in Escondido, Draft Republic in Carlsbad and San Marcos, Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa and SEA180° Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Eater

One of the Biggest Names in Rome’s Food Scene Is Opening in NYC

Niche Niche is closing at the end of January, after nearly four years as a dinner party-style restaurant, and will be replaced by one of Rome’s hottest destinations, Roscioli. The MacDougal Street restaurant from Ariel Arce — behind Tokyo Record Bar and Air’s Champagne Parlor — invites new hosts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Pre-fab apartments bring new affordable housing options to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A giant crane has begun lifting pre-built apartment modules into place along Market Street in the heart of San Diego's inner city. It is a moment being applauded by Mayor Todd Gloria. "This is a very good day for San Diego. You all know the rent is too damned high. It is too hard to find a place to live that you can feel comfortable and safe in."
SAN DIEGO, CA
bkreader.com

BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act

BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy